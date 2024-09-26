Top 25 New Jersey high school football rankings (9/25/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games continued throughout the state of New Jersey Sep. 19-21 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
The undisputed No. 1 team in the Garden State continues to be Bergen Catholic then followed by the DePaul Catholic followed by Hun and Millville.
Here’s the complete breakdown of New Jersey's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 5 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
2024 SBLive Football Top 25 New Jersey high school football rankings
1. Bergen Catholic (3-1)
The Crusaders made easy work of Pope John XXIII in a 63-7 romp last week. We could list a bunch of reasons why they're No. 1, but it's pretty obvious this is New Jersey's best group.
2. DePaul Catholic (3-0)
Senior Nolan James has been strong coming out of the backfield for DePaul, rushing for 699 yards and eight touchdowns.
3. Hun (4-0)
Jack Moran has played about as good as anyone at quarterback in New Jersey this season. The senior has thrown for 1,771 yards, 18 touchdowns and just four picks.
4. Millville (4-0)
Sophomore quarterback Robbie O'Connor has been impressive for the Thunderbolts, throwing for 857 yard, 10 touchdowns and zero turnovers.
5. Delbarton (3-1)
Senior wide receiver Phillip Folmar has been the top pass catcher for the Green Wave this fall, hauling in 23 passes for 453 yards and five touchdowns.
6. Winslow Township (4-0)
The Hermits showed plenty why they should move up the rankings as they soundly defeated St. Augustine Prep 21-7.
7. St.Joseph Regional (3-1)
Green Knights' quarterback Lamar Best is on a roll through four games, throwing for 651 yards and eight touchdowns.
8. Don Bosco Prep (2-1)
We had a pretty good feeling that the Ironmen would bounce back from their Week 1 loss. Don Bosco Prep made it two in a row after a 49-14 win over St. Anthony's a week and half ago.
9. Toms River North (4-0)
Through just four games, the Mariners have out-scored their two opponents by a combined 175-18. Ouch.
10. St. Augustine Prep (3-1)
The Hermits fall down to No. 10 after a 21-7 loss to Winslow Township last week. St. Augustine Prep will look to bounce back against Delbarton.
11. St. Thomas Aquinas (3-1)
Sophomore running back Chukwuma Odoh has been sensational, rushing for 432 yards and scoring six touchdowns through four games.
12. Seton Hall Prep (2-2)
The Pirates dropped down a few spots after a 34-14 loss to DePaul Catholic last week.
13. Somerville (4-0)
Brenden Pacheco has been dealing for the Pioneers, throwing for 553 yards and eight touchdowns in four games. Impressive stuff from the senior passer.
14. Mainland Regional (3-1)
Look who made their way back up the rankings. The Mustangs bump up after a 31-0 thrashing of Cherokee.
15. Paramus Catholic (2-1)
The Paladins take a slight dip in this week's rankings after falling, 44-19, to St. Joseph's Regional. Next two games are against DePaul Catholic and St. Thomas Aquinas. Oof.
16. Red Bank Catholic (2-2)
Back to back 41-7 victories has to feel good for the Caseys heading into the mid-point of the season.
17. Woodstown (3-0)
Wolverines took care of business in a 28-16 victory over Woodbury. Next up is a trip to Penn's Grove.
18. Montville (4-0)
It's been a strong run nearly halfway through the season for the Mustangs as they soundly defeated Roxbury, 28-0, last week.
19. Holy Spirit (3-1)
After a 23-12 defeat of Camden last week, we had to thrust the Spartans into the rankings. We are eyeing a Oct. 4th date against St. Augustine Prep.
20. St. Peters' Prep (2-2)
A bright spot this season has been the play of quarterback Tyler Bell, who has thrown for 510 yards and nine touchdowns.
21. Camden (3-1)
The Panthers dropped nearly 10 spots from a week ago after a 23-12 loss to Holy Spirit. Camden looks to bounce back against Rancocas Valley.
22. Chatham (2-1)
The Cougars find their way into the rankings this week after a 31-6 shellacking of Mount Olive last week. What a performance by Chatham.
23. Washington Township (3-1)
The Minutemen fall in this week's rankings after a 36-7 loss to Millville last week.
24. Mount Olive (2-1)
One of the teams that took the biggest dives this week is Mount Olive after a 31-6 loss to Chatham. They'll look to turn it around Friday night versus Morristown.
25. Northern Highlands (3-1)
Only loss of the season was to No. 23 Washington Township, but proved its worth in a 31-6 victory over Pasack Valley.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports