New Jersey High School Football Computer Rankings: September 22, 2025
Another week of the 2025 New Jersey high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest rankings for each division as of September 22, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-division High School On SI New Jersey Top 25 is also the No. 1-ranked team in our Super Division computer rankings, Bergen Catholic.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest New Jersey high school football computer rankings, as of September 22:
New Jersey High School Football Big Central Division Rankings
1. Bernards (4-0)
2. Phillipsburg (4-0)
3. Summit (4-0)
4. Bridgewater-Raritan (4-0)
5. New Providence (3-0)
6. Manville (4-0)
7. Sayreville (4-0)
8. Montgomery (3-1)
9. Woodbridge (4-0)
10. St. Joseph (Metuchen) (3-0)
11. Spotswood (4-0)
12. Piscataway (3-1)
13. Somerville (3-1)
14. Old Bridge (3-1)
15. Delaware Valley (3-1)
16. Johnson (Clark) (2-1)
17. St. Thomas Aquinas (3-1)
18. Cranford (2-2)
19. Voorhees (3-1)
20. Governor Livingston (2-2)
21. Dayton (Springfield) (2-1)
22. Westfield (2-2)
23. Hillside (1-2)
24. Highland Park (2-1)
25. Belvidere (2-2)
New Jersey High School Football North Jersey Division Rankings
1. Butler (3-0)
2. Rutherford (3-0)
3. Wood-Ridge (4-0)
4. Glen Rock (4-0)
5. Hasbrouck Heights (3-1)
6. Lyndhurst (3-1)
7. Park Ridge (2-1)
8. Cresskill (2-1)
9. Hawthorne (2-2)
10. New Milford (2-2)
11. Becton (2-2)
12. Bogota (3-1)
13. Garfield (2-2)
14. Secaucus (2-1)
15. St. Mary (Rutherford) (1-3)
16. Weehawken (1-2)
17. Pompton Lakes (1-3)
18. Manchester Regional (1-2)
19. Elmwood Park (1-3)
20. Wallington (1-3)
21. Waldwick (1-3)
22. Lodi (0-4)
23. Palisades Park (0-3)
24. Saddle Brook (0-4)
25. North Arlington (0-4)
New Jersey High School Football Super Division Rankings
1. Bergen Catholic (4-0)
2. Don Bosco Prep (3-0)
3. St. Joseph Regional (4-0)
4. Wayne Hills (4-0)
5. Northern Highlands (4-0)
6. West Orange (3-0)
7. St. Peter's Prep (4-0)
8. Wayne Valley (3-1)
9. Sparta (3-0)
10. West Morris Central (4-0)
11. Hanover Park (3-0)
12. Kinnelon (4-0)
13. Mount Olive (3-0)
14. Cedar Grove (3-1)
15. Fort Lee (3-0)
16. High Point (2-0)
17. Dumont (4-0)
18. Belleville (3-0)
19. Nutley (3-1)
20. Boonton (3-0)
21. Weequahic (3-1)
22. Old Tappan (3-1)
23. Hoboken (3-0)
24. East Orange Campus (3-1)
25. Wallkill Valley (3-1)
New Jersey High School Football Shore Division Rankings
1. Southern Regional (4-0)
2. Holmdel (3-0)
3. Red Bank Catholic (4-0)
4. Central Regional (3-1)
5. Rumson-Fair Haven (3-1)
6. Brick Memorial (3-1)
7. Manalapan (3-1)
8. Neptune (3-1)
9. Manasquan (3-1)
10. Middletown North (2-1)
11. Red Bank Regional (2-1)
12. Toms River East (3-1)
13. Raritan (2-1)
14. Point Pleasant Beach (3-1)
15. Brick Township (3-1)
16. Asbury Park (2-1)
17. Wall Township (2-2)
18. Freehold Township (2-2)
19. Jackson Memorial (2-2)
20. Matawan Regional (2-2)
21. Ocean Township (2-2)
22. St. John-Vianney (2-2)
23. Pinelands Regional (2-2)
24. Barnegat (2-2)
25. Marlboro (2-2)
New Jersey High School Football West Jersey Division Rankings
1. Rancocas Valley (4-0)
2. Washington Township (4-0)
3. Glassboro (4-0)
4. Delran (4-0)
5. Sterling (4-0)
6. Burlington Township (4-0)
7. Burlington City (4-0)
8. West Deptford (4-0)
9. Cherry Hill East (4-0)
10. Camden (3-1)
11. Paulsboro (4-0)
12. Holy Cross Prep Academy (4-0)
13. Atlantic City (3-1)
14. St. Joseph (3-0)
15. Winslow Township (2-2)
16. Cedar Creek (3-1)
17. Kingsway (3-1)
18. St. Augustine Prep (3-1)
19. Eastside (3-1)
20. Bishop Eustace Prep (3-0)
21. Gloucester City (3-1)
22. Ewing (2-2)
23. Eastern (3-1)
24. Hopewell Valley Central (3-1)
