New Jersey High School Football Top 25 State Rankings – Sept. 23, 2025
There’s nothing in sports quite like a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup. And that’s exactly what we have in the Garden State this week as New Jersey high school football titans Bergen Catholic and Don Bosco Prep prepare for their annual showdown with this year’s battle set to take place Friday night on Bosco’s campus in Ramsey, N.J.
The 4-0 Crusaders enter the fray not only as Jersey’s top-ranked team but also come in as the No. 6 team in this week’s SI Top 25 National Rankings, while the Ironmen are No. 2. How big is this rivalry? Consider that Mike Tirico gave it a plug during Sunday’s night’s nationally-televised contest between the Chiefs and the Giants.
Other marquee matchups in the state include a pair of North Jersey heavyweight clashes as No. 4 St. Joseph Regional visits No. 9 St. Peter’s Prep while No. 5 DePaul Catholic plays host to No. 22 Paramus Catholic.
Down the shore, another pair of ranked foes will meet and No. 17 Holmdel travels to No. 13 Red Bank Catholic.
Chalk held supreme as right of last week’s nine top teams in the state were victorious (No. 2 Don Bosco Prep was idle.) There is some movement within the middle part of this week’s rankings which include a trio of newcomers in the bottom of the rankings in the form of No. 23 St. Joseph (Metuchen), No. 24 Wayne Hills, and No. 25 Sterling.
Last Week’s Ranked Matchups
No. 3 St. Joseph Regionals 20, No. 20 Paramus Catholic 7
No. 8 Old Tappan 28, No. 18 Ramapo 24
No. 9 St. Augustine Prep 19, No. 16 Winslow Township 6
No. 11 St. Peter’s Prep 42, No. 10 Delbarton 7
No. 15 Northern Highlands 39, vs. No. 19 Pascack Valley 13
Take a look below for this week’s High School on SI Top 25 New Jersey rankings.
1. Bergen Catholic (4-0)
The top-ranked Crusaders delivered a commanding 35-0 shutout victory over Pope John XXIII. Junior wide receivers Bryan Porter and Austin Busso each found the end zone, hauling in touchdown passes from the promising sophomore quarterback Trey Tagliaferri, who continues to impress with his poise and accuracy.
On the ground, senior running backs Najee Calhoun and Dante Kain powered through the Lions’ defense with rushing touchdowns, while freshman quarterback Walker Snee also contributed a rushing score. Remarkably, all 35 points were scored in a relentless first half, as Bergen Catholic’s defense stifled Pope John, limiting the Lions to 174 total yards, including just six yards rushing. Head coach Vito Campanile has his squad firing on all cylinders as they prepare for their most anticipated matchup of the season, the showdown with No. 2 Don Bosco Prep.
Up next: Friday at No. 2 Don Bosco Prep (3-0)
2. Don Bosco Prep (3-0)
The Ironmen enjoyed a bye week after a flawless 3-0 start to the 2025 season, setting the stage for a colossal showdown against top-ranked Bergen Catholic. Don Bosco has been a force against out-of-state competition, securing dominant victories over Monarch (FL) and St. Anthony’s (NY). Their offense, averaging an impressive 26.7 points per game, has been balanced and explosive, while the defense has been stingy, surrendering just over 10 points per contest.
With a blend of veteran leadership and emerging talent, the Ironmen are primed for what promises to be an epic battle against their archrival, a game that could define their season and shake up the state rankings.
Up next: Friday vs. No. 1 Bergen Catholic (4-0)
3. St. Joseph Regional (4-0)
The Green Knights continued their unbeaten run with a hard-fought 20-7 triumph over now No. 20 Paramus Catholic. However, the victory was bittersweet, as injuries to star senior running back Lamar Best and key contributor Nate Bailey cast a shadow over the celebration. While the extent of their injuries remains uncertain, their potential absence could impact St. Joseph’s game plan moving forward.
Despite these concerns, the Green Knights’ resilience and depth shone through, and head coach Dan Marangi will look to keep the momentum going as they prepare for a high-stakes matchup against another unbeaten foe in No. 9 St. Peter’s Prep.
Up next: Saturday at No. 9 St. Peter’s Prep (4-0)
4. Rancocas Valley (4-0)
The Red Devils maintained their perfect record with a gritty 17-14 win over Shawnee in a tightly-contested West Jersey Football League (WJFL) Colonial Division matchup. Playing without their starting quarterback and Monmouth commit Sayvien Adams for the second consecutive week due to injury, RV leaned on junior running back JJ Stewart, who delivered a crucial 6-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to seal the win. The defense was the backbone of the effort, led by Kris Oesterle’s 15 tackles, Daniel Rivers-King’s 12 tackles and an interception, and Michael Beasley’s 10 stops.
Up next: Friday vs. Camden (3-1)
5. DePaul Catholic (3-1)
DePaul Catholic bounced back with a commanding 38-14 victory over Seton Hall Prep on Saturday in West Orange, showcasing their offensive firepower and defensive opportunism. Senior quarterback and University of Washington commit Derek Zammit was the star of the show, throwing three touchdown passes—two to junior Kyron Dubose and one to senior Michael Knox.
Sophomore running back Frank Morano added a rushing touchdown, while senior Jaxon Bastante contributed a pick-six, bolstering the Spartans’ defensive effort. Sophomore kicker Ryan Sayles chipped in with a 23-yard field goal, rounding out a balanced performance. With momentum on their side, DePaul now faces a critical Non-Public B matchup that could have postseason implications.
Up next: Friday vs. No. 22 Paramus Catholic (1-3)
6. The Hun School (4-1)
Tight end Tommy Douglas caught four passes for 102 yards to pace the surging Raiders to a convincing 42-0 victory over Springside Christian Academy on Saturday. How dominant has Hun been of late? Consider that in their last three games, the Raiders have outscored their opponents by a staggering 189-28 margin. USC edge rusher Luke Wafle spearheaded Hun’s defensive effort as the Raiders pitched their third shutout of the young season. It could be more of the same this weekend as Hun hosts 0-5 Mt. Zion Prep (Md.) on Saturday.
Up Next: Saturday vs. Mt. Zion Prep (Md.) (0-5)
7. Glassboro (4-0)
The defending Group 1 state champions continued their reign of dominance, extending their remarkable state-best winning streak to 17 games with a 42-0 rout of Salem in a WJFL matchup. The Bulldogs have been untouchable, posting three consecutive shutouts and outscoring opponents 193-20 this season. Junior JoJo DeLeece powered the offense with two rushing touchdowns, while Xavier Sabb electrified the crowd with a 70-yard punt return for a score and a 55-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Mekhi Parker.
Up next: Saturday at Woodbury (1-3)
8. Old Tappan (4-0)
The Golden Knights pulled off a thrilling 28-24 victory over now 21st-ranked Ramapo on Friday night in a game that came down to the final play. Junior linebacker Leo Etter sealed the win by tackling Ramapo’s senior quarterback Casey Grusser at the 2-yard line, preserving the Golden Knights’ perfect record. All four of Old Tappan’s touchdowns came via strikes from junior quarterback Zach Miceli to All-State tight end Shane Small, who continues to be a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.
Up next: Friday at Paramus (0-4)
9. St. Peter’s Prep (4-0)
The Marauders delivered a statement with a 42-7 thrashing of then 11th-ranked Delbarton. Senior quarterback Tyler Bell was electric, throwing two touchdown passes to senior Hunter Watson and adding a rushing score of his own. Junior running back Abdul Turay and senior running back Tyler Barksdale each contributed rushing touchdowns, while junior Ty’ire Clark made a highlight-reel play with a 66-yard interception return for a touchdown. St. Peter’s Prep is riding high as the Maurauders prepare for a blockbuster Top-5 showdown at Caven Point.
Up next: Saturday vs. No. 3 St. Joseph Regional (4-0)
10. Winslow (2-2)
Winslow bounced back from a tough loss to No. 1 Bergen Catholic with a 19-6 victory over now No. 16 St. Augustine in a WJFL American Division clash. The Eagles seized control in the second half, scoring on their first two possessions with touchdowns from NaKeem Powell and Quayd Hendryx to break open a tight game. Their defense was relentless, holding St. Augustine to just 27 yards of total offense after halftime. This gritty performance shows Winslow’s ability to rebound and compete against strong opponents as they prepare for another challenging matchup.
Up next: Saturday vs. Millville (1-3)
11. Washington Township (4-0)
The Minutemen have achieved a 4-0 start for the first time since 2021, avenging last year’s loss to Millville with a 21-10 WJFL victory. Senior quarterback Cole Aquino was steady, passing for 113 yards and a touchdown while adding a 31-yard rushing score. Linebacker Jaylen Robinson led a ferocious defensive effort with 10 tackles, including his first sack of the season. Washington Township’s dominance is evident in their 145-22 scoring margin, and they’ll look to keep their perfect record intact against a struggling opponent this weekend.
Up next: Friday at Williamstown (1-3)
12. Rumson Fair-Haven (3-1)
The Bulldogs bounced back from a 33-21 loss to now 17th-ranked Holmdel by making short work of Marlboro, rolling to a 38-7 victory behind running Ryder Izzo who ran for two touchdowns and quarterback Brady Williams who threw for two more as Rumson Fair-Haven improves to 3-1. With the loss, Marlboro falls to 2-2.
Up Next: Friday vs. Middletown North (2-1)
13. Red Bank Catholic (4-0)
The Caseys’ defense was a force in their 36-0 shutout of Middletown North, marking their second shutout of the season. Seniors Daniel Zabora and Gavin Richter each intercepted passes, contributing to a defense that has forced a staggering 12 turnovers, including eight interceptions. Freshman quarterback Rahmir Rivera continues to shine, throwing four touchdown passes—three to Zabora—and finishing 15-of-19 for 239 yards. With 367 total yards and a dynamic offensive attack, Red Bank Catholic is poised for a tough test against another unbeaten team.
Up next: Friday vs. No. 17 Holmdel (3-0)
14. Northern Highlands (4-0)
The Highlanders climbed the rankings after a 39-13 rout of then No. 19 Pascack Valley on Saturday. Senior quarterback Jack O’Callaghan opened the scoring with a 6-yard touchdown pass to junior Doyle Flatt, who later added a 64-yard punt return for a touchdown. Senior running back Chase Calarco and junior Tucker Kanning each broke off long touchdown runs, while senior RJ McCleary scored from short range. O’Callaghan also connected with senior Drew Vandersnow for a 65-yard touchdown pass.
Up next: Friday at Union City (1-2)
15. Phillipsburg (3-0)
The Stateliners cruised to a 28-6 win over Ridge, with senior running back Sam Dech setting the tone early with a 72-yard kickoff return touchdown. Senior Mike Bracco scored twice—on a 58-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Dominic Bracco and a 29-yard interception return—while senior Jaysen Blacknall hauled in a 57-yard touchdown pass. Bracco was efficient, completing 3-of-6 passes for 128 yards. Phillipsburg’s multifaceted offense and opportunistic defense make them a team to watch.
Up next: Friday at Hillsborough (1-3)
16. St. Augustine Prep (3-1)
The Hermits saw their three-game winning streak halted by a 19-6 loss to now No. 10 Winslow in a packed WJFL American Division matchup. Junior running back Roman Coney managed 49 rushing yards in the first half before being sidelined with an apparent ankle injury. The team was also without senior defensive lineman and Northwestern commit Nick Costa, whose return remains uncertain. Kicker Luke Tanzola provided the offense with field goals of 27 and 20 yards. St. Augustine will look to regroup against a familiar foe this weekend.
Up next: Thursday at Mainland (2-2)
17. Holmdel (3-0)
Senior quarterback and Dartmouth commit Jack Cannon delivered a career-defining performance, throwing five touchdown passes and rushing for two more in a dominant 49-21 victory over Middletown South. Cannon connected with senior James Murphy and sophomore Anthony Serini for two touchdowns each, while also finding Michael Todisco for a score. Todisco added his fourth interception of the season, leading the Shore Conference. Holmdel’s explosive offense and stingy defense face a stern test in their next game.
Up next: Friday at No. 13 Red Bank Catholic (4-0)
18. West Morris Central (4-0)
West Morris Central kept its unblemished record intact by squeaking past Warren Hills 28-27 as running back Deacon Frayne’s three rushing touchdowns powered the way for the Wolfpack. Frayne ended the night with 19 carries for 130 yards and those three scores.Through four games this season, Frayne has rushed for 435 yards and six touchdowns on 64 carries which competes to a 6.8 yards per clip average.
Up Next: Friday at Randolph (0-4)
19. Burlington Township (4-0)
Senior running back Aiden Binns had a career night, rushing for 318 yards on 17 carries and scoring four touchdowns to lead the Falcons to a 50-2 rout of Moorestown in WJFL play. Burlington Township jumped out to a 38-2 halftime lead, with Gerald Sackie catching touchdown passes of 37 and 7 yards from quarterback Eddie McNair. Binns, who has 790 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, powers an offense averaging nearly 43 points per game.
Up next: Friday at Delran (4-0)
20. St. Thomas Aquinas (3-1)
The Trojans outlasted Franklin 57-45 on the road Friday in a wild shootout in improving to 3-1. The 102 combined points scored made this instant classic the highest scoring game in the state last weekend. Senior running back Ian Roberts was the bellcow for St. Thomas Aquinas, toting the pigskin 28 times for 262 yards and two touchdowns. He also hauled in a pair of passes for 82 yards out of the backfield for a Trojan club that has now won two straight. On the season, STA’s high-octane offense has scored 50 or points now on three occasions.
Up Next: Friday vs. Elizabeth (2-2)
21. Ramapo (2-1)
The Raiders suffered a heartbreaking 28-24 loss to No. now No. 8 Old Tappan, with senior quarterback Casey Grusser stopped at the 2-yard line on the final play by junior Leo Etter. Grusser had earlier scored on a 56-yard run, while senior running backs Gino Gorga and Liam Hayward added short-yardage touchdowns. Sophomore kicker Devin Hunt contributed a 25-yard field goal. Ramapo will aim to rebound against an Essex County opponent.
Up next: Friday vs. Montclair (0-4)
22. Paramus Catholic (1-3)
The Paladins dropped to 1-3 after a 20-7 loss to No. 3 St. Joseph Regional, struggling to find consistency this season. Junior running back Chuk Odoh, returning from an opening week injury, provided a spark with a rushing touchdown. Head coach Greg Russo will look to rally his team for a critical Non-Public B matchup that could shape their postseason outlook.
Up next: Friday at No. 5 DePaul (3-1)
23. St. Joseph (Metuchen) (3-0)
The Falcons surged into the rankings with a 41-20 win over Elizabeth, led by senior quarterback Justin Scaramuzzo’s four rushing touchdowns and another threw the air to senior Reggie Bropleh. The defense was relentless, with seniors Jason Gross and Tommy Kwiatkowski each recording three sacks. The addition of Bergen Catholic transfer and Tennessee commit CJ Edwards to the defensive line should make St. Joseph even more formidable.
Up next: Friday vs. Westfield (2-2)
24. Wayne Hills (4-0)
The Patriots earned their first ranking of the season with a 49-0 dismantling of Paterson Kennedy, marking their best start since 2020. Sophomore CJ Puglisi scored twice on the ground, joined by sophomore Ethan Zacharski and junior Evan Rapoport with rushing touchdowns. Junior David Van Hook returned a punt for a score, junior Carter Jones added a pick-six, and senior quarterback Mike Fitzsimons connected with senior Kyle D’Argenio for a touchdown pass. Wayne Hills is clicking on all cylinders.
Up next: Friday vs. Caldwell (1-2)
25. Sterling (4-0)
The Sterling Silver Knights crash this week’s rankings by virtue of a perfect 4-0 record. In their most recent outing, the Knights ran past Gateway Regional 35-14 behind quarterback Gary Battaglini, Jr., who threw for 183 yards and two tounchdowns. One of his favorite targets was wide receiver Jayden Ali Ward who had 103 receiving yards and one score. For the season, Battaglini is completing a red-hot 76.5% of his passes. Sterling has topped the 35-point mark in all four games this season and is averaging a, no pun intended, sterling 39.5 points per game average. In their four contests, the Silver Knights have outscored their opponents by a whopping 158-27 margin.
Up Next: Friday vs. Gloucester Catholic (0-3)