New Jersey high school football: Darren Ikinnagbon leads list of 2025 top football recruits
What do Franco Harris, Greg Olsen, Jonathan Taylor and Joe Theismann have in common?
They were all born in New Jersey.
With the start of the 2024 New Jersey high school football season just a few weeks away, now seems like a good time to point out some key players to watch this year who might be the next NFL stars to hail from the Garden State.
>>Find your favorite team's 2024 schedule here<<
Here is a look at the top 10 recruits in New Jersey's Class of 2025 in order of their state ranking:
New Jersey's Top 10 Class of 2025 high school football prospects
1. Darren Ikinnagbon - Defensive line
- High school: Hillside
- Height: 6'5"
- Weight: 251 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (94)
- National ranking: 52
- Position ranking: 7
- College: Committed to Georgia
2. Quincy Porter - Wide receiver
- High school: Bergen Catholic
- Height: 6'3"
- Weight: 190 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (93)
- National ranking: 90
- Position ranking:12
- College: Committed to Ohio State
3. Malachi Goodman - Interior offensive line
- High school: Paramus Catholic
- Height: 6'5"
- Weight: 315 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (92)
- National ranking: 125
- Position ranking: 6
- College: Uncommitted
4. Michael Thomas III - Wide receiver
- High school: Donovan Catholic
- Height: 5'11"
- Weight: 200 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (91)
- National ranking: 174
- Position ranking: 17
- College: Committed to Rutgers
5. Jayden Loftin - Edge
- High school: Somerville
- Height: 6'4"
- Weight: 250 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (91)
- National ranking: 202
- Position ranking: 21
- College: Committed to Tennessee
6. Jahmir Joseph - Cornerback
- High school: St. Joseph Regional
- Height: 6'0"
- Weight: 185 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (91)
- National ranking: 215
- Position ranking: 25
- College: Committed to Penn State
7. De'zie Jones - Wide receiver
- High school: DePaul Catholic
- Height: 6'0"
- Weight: 180 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (90)
- National ranking: 228
- Position ranking: 28
- College: Committed to Ohio State
8. Talibi Kaba - Linebacker
- High school: Hillside
- Height: 6'3"
- Weight: 195 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 4-star (90)
- National ranking: N/A
- Position ranking: 24
- College: Committed to Rutgers
9. DJ McClary - Linebacker
- High school: Henry Snyder
- Height: 6'1"
- Weight: 211 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 3-star (89)
- National ranking: N/A
- Position ranking: 31
- College: Committed to Rutgers
10. Cameron Miller - Wide receiver
- High school: Winslow Township
- Height: 5'11"
- Weight: 165 pounds
- 247 Sports rating: 3-star (89)
- National ranking: N/A
- Position ranking: 47
- College: Committed to Wisconsin
Visit High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports