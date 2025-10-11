New Jersey high school football final scores, results - October 10, 2025
The 2025 New Jersey high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 7.
Audubon 31, Collingswood 12
Belvidere 16, South Hunterdon 0
Belleville 30, Memorial 13
#2 Bergen Catholic 45, #24 Paramus Catholic 14
Bishop Eustace Prep 28, Holy Cross Prep Academy 12
Bloomfield 38, Kennedy 7
Bogota 29, Wood-Ridge 18
Boonton 31, North Warren Regional 16
Bordentown 47, Riverside 8
Bound Brook 38, Middlesex 28
Brearley 49, South River 12
Brick Memorial 49, Brick Township 7
Bridgeton 35, Absegami 21
Caldwell 21, Shabazz 27
Central Regional 27, Toms River South 7
Chatham 34, West Morris Mendham 0
Cranford 35, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 6
Cumberland 27, Deptford 6
Dayton 20, Spotswood 19
Delaware Valley 19, Johnson 21
Delran 49, Penns Grove 0
Donovan Catholic 10, Point Pleasant Boro 7
Dover 7, Pascack Hills 42
Dumont 28, Paramus 14
Elizabeth 24, Morristown 21
Franklin 28, Sayreville 37
Garfield 19, Becton 20
Gloucester City 34, Schalick 6
Hackettstown 8, Newton 35
Hammonton 15, Seneca 31
Hanover Park 53, Jefferson Township 13
Hasbrouck Heights 47, Secaucus 21
Hawthorne 24, Saddle Brook 20
High Point 35, Lenape Valley 6
Highland Park 12, Roselle Park 35
Hillsborough 30, Bridgewater-Raritan 18
Hightstown 35, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 7
Hoboken 24, Central 0
#25 Holmdel 47, Marlboro 21
Howell 0, St. John-Vianney 36
Hudson Catholic 0, Bayonne 42
Hunterdon Central 7, Ridge 28
Immaculata 42, Snyder 0
Indian Hills 3, North Bergen 28
Jackson Memorial 20, Toms River North 21
Johnson 21, Delaware Valley 19
Kearny 28, Cliffside Park 14
Kennedy Memorial 33, North Plainfield 13
Kinnelon 41, Hopatcong 13
#22 Kingsway 63, Clearview 0
Lacey Township 10, Toms River East 14
Lakeland Regional 21, Ramsey 27
Lakewood 30, Point Pleasant Beach 44
Lenape 0, #15 St. Augustine Prep 27
Linden 34, Perth Amboy 0
Lindenwold 38, Palmyra 18
Livingston 42, Columbia 0
Lodi 20, Palisades Park 25
Long Branch 0, Matawan Regional 42
Lyndhurst 52, Elmwood Park 0
Mainland Regional 54, Egg Harbor Township 6
Manchester Regional 9, Pompton Lakes 17
Manchester Township 0, Southern Regional 42
Manalapan 22, Wall Township 25
Middle Township 0, Ocean City 48
Millburn 13, Bergenfield 20
Monroe Township 0, Old Bridge 35
Montgomery 31, Woodbridge 41
Montclair 7, West Orange 46
Montville 24, #16 West Morris Central 38
Moorestown 25, Robbinsville 33
Mount Olive 62, Vernon 27
New Brunswick 8, South Plainfield 41
New Egypt 54, Keyport 38
New Providence 21, Verona 10
North Arlington 6, Rutherford 41
North Bergen 28, Indian Hills 3
North Brunswick 6, Westfield 35
North Hunterdon 14, Somerville 43
North Plainfield 13, Kennedy Memorial 33
Northern Burlington 22, Trenton Central 28
Nutley 0, West Milford 7
Orange 0, Union City 64
Overbrook 34, Camden Catholic 20
Palisades Park 25, Lodi 20
Passaic Valley 14, Wayne Hills 35
Pennsauken 14, Shawnee 36
Pinelands Regional 21, Barnegat 14
Piscataway 35, East Brunswick 0
Plainfield 13, Colonia 27
#18 Ramapo 42, #21 Wayne Valley 7
Randolph 6, Roxbury 23
Rancocas Valley 17, #9 Washington Township 38
Raritan 43, Asbury Park 19
Rahway 49, Watchung Hills Regional 20
#12 Red Bank Catholic 34, #11 Rumson-Fair Haven 10
River Dell 45, Teaneck 17
#11 Rumson-Fair Haven 10, #12 Red Bank Catholic 34
South Brunswick 13, Union 22
St. John-Vianney 36, Howell 0
St. Thomas Aquinas 41, Edison 6
Sterling 21, Clayton 6
Tenafly 21, Fort Lee 28
Triton 21, Highland Regional 7
Waldwick 53, Cresskill 20
Wallington 21, Weehawken 26
Warren Hills Regional 34, Parsippany Hills 14
Westwood 34, Mahwah 13
Williamstown 21, Cherokee 14
