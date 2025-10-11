High School

New Jersey high school football final scores, results - October 10, 2025

See every final score from Week 7 of New Jersey high school football

Spencer Swaim

RBC Jason Berecsky gets a good run up the middle. Red Bank Catholic football defeats Rumson-Fair Haven in Rumson, NJ on October 10, 2025.
RBC Jason Berecsky gets a good run up the middle. Red Bank Catholic football defeats Rumson-Fair Haven in Rumson, NJ on October 10, 2025. / Peter Ackerman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 New Jersey high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 7.

New Jersey High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 10, 2025

New Jersey high school football final scores, results - October 10, 2025

Audubon 31, Collingswood 12

Belvidere 16, South Hunterdon 0

Belleville 30, Memorial 13

#2 Bergen Catholic 45, #24 Paramus Catholic 14

Bishop Eustace Prep 28, Holy Cross Prep Academy 12

Bloomfield 38, Kennedy 7

Bogota 29, Wood-Ridge 18

Boonton 31, North Warren Regional 16

Bordentown 47, Riverside 8

Bound Brook 38, Middlesex 28

Brearley 49, South River 12

Brick Memorial 49, Brick Township 7

Bridgeton 35, Absegami 21

Caldwell 21, Shabazz 27

Central Regional 27, Toms River South 7

Chatham 34, West Morris Mendham 0

Cranford 35, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 6

Cumberland 27, Deptford 6

Dayton 20, Spotswood 19

Delaware Valley 19, Johnson 21

Delran 49, Penns Grove 0

Demarest 35, Fair Lawn 49

Donovan Catholic 10, Point Pleasant Boro 7

Dover 7, Pascack Hills 42

Dumont 28, Paramus 14

Elizabeth 24, Morristown 21

Fair Lawn 49, Demarest 35

Franklin 28, Sayreville 37

Garfield 19, Becton 20

Gloucester City 34, Schalick 6

Hackettstown 8, Newton 35

Hammonton 15, Seneca 31

Hanover Park 53, Jefferson Township 13

Hasbrouck Heights 47, Secaucus 21

Hawthorne 24, Saddle Brook 20

High Point 35, Lenape Valley 6

Highland Park 12, Roselle Park 35

Hillsborough 30, Bridgewater-Raritan 18

Hightstown 35, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 7

Hoboken 24, Central 0

#25 Holmdel 47, Marlboro 21

Howell 0, St. John-Vianney 36

Hudson Catholic 0, Bayonne 42

Hunterdon Central 7, Ridge 28

Immaculata 42, Snyder 0

Indian Hills 3, North Bergen 28

Jackson Memorial 20, Toms River North 21

Johnson 21, Delaware Valley 19

Keansburg 6, Monmouth Regional 21

Kearny 28, Cliffside Park 14

Kennedy Memorial 33, North Plainfield 13

Kinnelon 41, Hopatcong 13

#22 Kingsway 63, Clearview 0

Lacey Township 10, Toms River East 14

Lakeland Regional 21, Ramsey 27

Lakewood 30, Point Pleasant Beach 44

Lenape 0, #15 St. Augustine Prep 27

Linden 34, Perth Amboy 0

Lindenwold 38, Palmyra 18

Livingston 42, Columbia 0

Lodi 20, Palisades Park 25

Long Branch 0, Matawan Regional 42

Lyndhurst 52, Elmwood Park 0

Mainland Regional 54, Egg Harbor Township 6

Manchester Regional 9, Pompton Lakes 17

Manchester Township 0, Southern Regional 42

Manalapan 22, Wall Township 25

Matawan Regional 42, Long Branch 0

Middle Township 0, Ocean City 48

Millburn 13, Bergenfield 20

Monroe Township 0, Old Bridge 35

Monmouth Regional 21, Keansburg 6

Montgomery 31, Woodbridge 41

Montclair 7, West Orange 46

Montville 24, #16 West Morris Central 38

Moorestown 25, Robbinsville 33

Mount Olive 62, Vernon 27

New Brunswick 8, South Plainfield 41

New Egypt 54, Keyport 38

New Providence 21, Verona 10

Newton 35, Hackettstown 8

North Arlington 6, Rutherford 41

North Bergen 28, Indian Hills 3

North Brunswick 6, Westfield 35

North Hunterdon 14, Somerville 43

North Plainfield 13, Kennedy Memorial 33

Northern Burlington 22, Trenton Central 28

Nutley 0, West Milford 7

Ocean City 48, Middle Township 0

Old Bridge 35, Monroe Township 0

Orange 0, Union City 64

Overbrook 34, Camden Catholic 20

Palisades Park 25, Lodi 20

Pascack Hills 42, Dover 7

Passaic Valley 14, Wayne Hills 35

Pennsauken 14, Shawnee 36

Perth Amboy 0, Linden 34

Pinelands Regional 21, Barnegat 14

Piscataway 35, East Brunswick 0

Plainfield 13, Colonia 27

Point Pleasant Beach 44, Lakewood 30

Point Pleasant Boro 7, Donovan Catholic 10

Pompton Lakes 17, Manchester Regional 9

#18 Ramapo 42, #21 Wayne Valley 7

Ramsey 27, Lakeland Regional 21

Randolph 6, Roxbury 23

Rancocas Valley 17, #9 Washington Township 38

Raritan 43, Asbury Park 19

Rahway 49, Watchung Hills Regional 20

#12 Red Bank Catholic 34, #11 Rumson-Fair Haven 10

Ridge 28, Hunterdon Central 7

River Dell 45, Teaneck 17

Robbinsville 33, Moorestown 25

Roselle Park 35, Highland Park 12

Roxbury 23, Randolph 6

#11 Rumson-Fair Haven 10, #12 Red Bank Catholic 34

Rutherford 41, North Arlington 6

Sayreville 37, Franklin 28

Schalick 6, Gloucester City 34

Secaucus 21, Hasbrouck Heights 47

Seneca 31, Hammonton 15

Shabazz 27, Caldwell 21

Shawnee 36, Pennsauken 14

Somerville 43, North Hunterdon 14

South Brunswick 13, Union 22

South Plainfield 41, New Brunswick 8

Southern Regional 42, Manchester Township 0

St. John-Vianney 36, Howell 0

#15 St. Augustine Prep 27, Lenape 0

St. Thomas Aquinas 41, Edison 6

Sterling 21, Clayton 6

Teaneck 17, River Dell 45

Tenafly 21, Fort Lee 28

Toms River East 14, Lacey Township 10

Toms River North 21, Jackson Memorial 20

Trenton Central 28, Northern Burlington 22

Triton 21, Highland Regional 7

Union 22, South Brunswick 13

Union City 64, Orange 0

Wall Township 25, Manalapan 22

Waldwick 53, Cresskill 20

Wallington 21, Weehawken 26

Warren Hills Regional 34, Parsippany Hills 14

#9 Washington Township 38, Rancocas Valley 17

Watchung Hills Regional 20, Rahway 49

Wayne Hills 35, Passaic Valley 14

Weehawken 26, Wallington 21

West Milford 7, Nutley 0

#16 West Morris Central 38, Montville 24

West Orange 46, Montclair 7

West Windsor-Plainsboro South 7, Hightstown 35

Westfield 35, North Brunswick 6

Westwood 34, Mahwah 13

Williamstown 21, Cherokee 14

Woodbridge 41, Montgomery 31

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Spencer Swaim
SPENCER SWAIM

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

Home/New Jersey