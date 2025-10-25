High School

New Jersey high school football final scores, results - October 24, 2025

See every final score from Week 9 of New Jersey high school football

Spencer Swaim

Oct 24, 2025; Allendale, NJ, USA; Ramapo football at Northern Highlands. NH #4 Jack O’Callaghan tries to avoid a tackle by R #53 Luke Gruba.
Oct 24, 2025; Allendale, NJ, USA; Ramapo football at Northern Highlands. NH #4 Jack O'Callaghan tries to avoid a tackle by R #53 Luke Gruba. / Michael Karas-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 New Jersey high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 9.

New Jersey High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025

Barnegat 47, Keyport 16

Bayonne 41, Orange 0

Belvidere 42, Middlesex 6

Bernards 22, Carteret 0

Bordentown 35, Pemberton 0

Brick Memorial 47, Jackson Memorial 14

Brick Township 43, Manchester Township 0

Buena 41, Wildwood 0

Caldwell 27, Nutley 13

Cedar Grove 47, Boonton 7

Central Regional 29, Ocean Township 14

Cherry Hill East 29, Bridgeton 20

Cumberland 13, Absegami 10

Don Bosco Prep 28, Paramus Catholic 0

East Orange Campus 41, Clifton 0

Eastern 33, Highland Regional 12

Eastside 20, Edison 18

Elizabeth 28, Union 23

Ewing 30, Hamilton West 24

Franklin 64, North Brunswick 15

Gateway Regional 28, Pitman 16

Glassboro 47, Woodstown 0

Haddonfield 24, Paul VI 7

Hanover Park 20, Weequahic 12

High Point 42, Whippany Park 0

Hillsborough 33, Hunterdon Central 8

Hoboken 33, Pascack Hills 17

Holmdel 49, Middletown North 38

Holy Cross Prep Academy 15, Lindenwold 12

Hopatcong 13, Parsippany 8

Hopewell Valley Central 34, Hightstown 16

Johnson 34, Perth Amboy 8

Kinnelon 34, North Warren Regional 0

Kingsway 43, Williamstown 20

Livingston 49, Montclair 39

Lower Cape May 28, Oakcrest 20

Madison 42, Morris Catholic 14

Mahwah 49, Paramus 14

Mainland Regional 35, Delsea 0

Manalapan 37, Freehold Township 7

Manville 49, Bound Brook 7

Millville 28, St. Augustine Prep 21

Mountain Lakes 41, Newton 22

Neptune 26, Raritan 13

New Egypt 26, Monmouth Regional 13

New Providence 32, Delaware Valley 7

Northern Burlington 28, Haddon Heights 17

Notre Dame 38, Allentown 6

Ocean City 20, Cedar Creek 17

Old Bridge 42, Colonia 22

Old Tappan 41, Pascack Valley 3

Passaic Valley 40, Lakeland Regional 7

Pennsville Memorial 36, Collingswood 15

Phillipsburg 36, Bridgewater-Raritan 13

Piscataway 36, Monroe Township 0

Plainfield 28, Linden 27

Pleasantville 24, Gloucester City 23

Point Pleasant Beach 43, Keansburg 7

Point Pleasant Boro 17, Toms River North 6

Princeton 35, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 0

Rahway 28, Montgomery 7

Ramapo 28, Northern Highlands 21

Ramsey 27, Dumont 20

Randolph 21, West Morris Mendham 14

Red Bank Catholic 56, Marlboro 7

Red Bank Regional 35, Long Branch 2

Roselle 40, J.P. Stevens 6

Roxbury 27, Morristown 23

Rumson-Fair Haven 17, Middletown South 14

Sayreville 33, St. Thomas Aquinas 26

Shabazz 42, Verona 6

Shore Regional 35, Matawan Regional 16

Somerville 35, Watchung Hills Regional 13

South Brunswick 43, East Brunswick 18

South Hunterdon 26, Dunellen 0

South Plainfield 42, Kennedy Memorial 14

Southern Regional 34, Toms River South 7

Sparta 54, Jefferson Township 35

Spotswood 26, Roselle Park 16

St. Joseph 41, Middle Township 0

Sterling 28, Haddon Township 8

Teaneck 42, Bergenfield 14

Toms River East 6, Pinelands Regional 0

Trenton Central 28, Robbinsville 0

Triton 35, Deptford 0

Union City 48, Columbia 0

Voorhees 27, North Hunterdon 7

Wall Township 28, St. John-Vianney 0

Warren Hills Regional 48, Hackettstown 20

Washington Township 38, Timber Creek Regional 0

Wayne Hills 42, Millburn 7

Wayne Valley 42, Ridgewood 20

West Deptford 21, Overbrook 6

West Milford 20, Vernon 6

West Morris Central 16, Mount Olive 13

West Orange 46, Bloomfield 0

Westwood 40, River Dell 21

Winslow Township 41, Cherokee 6

Spencer Swaim
SPENCER SWAIM

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

