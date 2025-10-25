New Jersey high school football final scores, results - October 24, 2025
The 2025 New Jersey high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 9.
Barnegat 47, Keyport 16
Bayonne 41, Orange 0
Belvidere 42, Middlesex 6
Bernards 22, Carteret 0
Bordentown 35, Pemberton 0
Brick Memorial 47, Jackson Memorial 14
Brick Township 43, Manchester Township 0
Buena 41, Wildwood 0
Caldwell 27, Nutley 13
Cedar Grove 47, Boonton 7
Central Regional 29, Ocean Township 14
Cherry Hill East 29, Bridgeton 20
Cumberland 13, Absegami 10
Don Bosco Prep 28, Paramus Catholic 0
East Orange Campus 41, Clifton 0
Eastern 33, Highland Regional 12
Eastside 20, Edison 18
Elizabeth 28, Union 23
Ewing 30, Hamilton West 24
Franklin 64, North Brunswick 15
Gateway Regional 28, Pitman 16
Glassboro 47, Woodstown 0
Haddonfield 24, Paul VI 7
Hanover Park 20, Weequahic 12
High Point 42, Whippany Park 0
Hillsborough 33, Hunterdon Central 8
Hoboken 33, Pascack Hills 17
Holmdel 49, Middletown North 38
Holy Cross Prep Academy 15, Lindenwold 12
Hopatcong 13, Parsippany 8
Hopewell Valley Central 34, Hightstown 16
Johnson 34, Perth Amboy 8
Kinnelon 34, North Warren Regional 0
Kingsway 43, Williamstown 20
Livingston 49, Montclair 39
Lower Cape May 28, Oakcrest 20
Madison 42, Morris Catholic 14
Mahwah 49, Paramus 14
Mainland Regional 35, Delsea 0
Manalapan 37, Freehold Township 7
Manville 49, Bound Brook 7
Millville 28, St. Augustine Prep 21
Mountain Lakes 41, Newton 22
Neptune 26, Raritan 13
New Egypt 26, Monmouth Regional 13
New Providence 32, Delaware Valley 7
Northern Burlington 28, Haddon Heights 17
Notre Dame 38, Allentown 6
Ocean City 20, Cedar Creek 17
Old Bridge 42, Colonia 22
Old Tappan 41, Pascack Valley 3
Passaic Valley 40, Lakeland Regional 7
Pennsville Memorial 36, Collingswood 15
Phillipsburg 36, Bridgewater-Raritan 13
Piscataway 36, Monroe Township 0
Plainfield 28, Linden 27
Pleasantville 24, Gloucester City 23
Point Pleasant Beach 43, Keansburg 7
Point Pleasant Boro 17, Toms River North 6
Princeton 35, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 0
Rahway 28, Montgomery 7
Ramapo 28, Northern Highlands 21
Ramsey 27, Dumont 20
Randolph 21, West Morris Mendham 14
Red Bank Catholic 56, Marlboro 7
Red Bank Regional 35, Long Branch 2
Roselle 40, J.P. Stevens 6
Roxbury 27, Morristown 23
Rumson-Fair Haven 17, Middletown South 14
Sayreville 33, St. Thomas Aquinas 26
Shabazz 42, Verona 6
Shore Regional 35, Matawan Regional 16
Somerville 35, Watchung Hills Regional 13
South Brunswick 43, East Brunswick 18
South Hunterdon 26, Dunellen 0
South Plainfield 42, Kennedy Memorial 14
Southern Regional 34, Toms River South 7
Sparta 54, Jefferson Township 35
Spotswood 26, Roselle Park 16
St. Joseph 41, Middle Township 0
Sterling 28, Haddon Township 8
Teaneck 42, Bergenfield 14
Toms River East 6, Pinelands Regional 0
Trenton Central 28, Robbinsville 0
Triton 35, Deptford 0
Union City 48, Columbia 0
Voorhees 27, North Hunterdon 7
Wall Township 28, St. John-Vianney 0
Warren Hills Regional 48, Hackettstown 20
Washington Township 38, Timber Creek Regional 0
Wayne Hills 42, Millburn 7
Wayne Valley 42, Ridgewood 20
West Deptford 21, Overbrook 6
West Milford 20, Vernon 6
West Morris Central 16, Mount Olive 13
West Orange 46, Bloomfield 0
Westwood 40, River Dell 21
Winslow Township 41, Cherokee 6
