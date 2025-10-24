High School

New Jersey High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025

Get New Jersey schedules and scores as the 2025 New Jersey high school football season continues on Friday, October 24

Spencer Swaim

Sep 19, 2025; Old Tappan, NJ, USA; Ramapo football at Old Tappan. OT#13 Shane Small makes a catch for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Sep 19, 2025; Old Tappan, NJ, USA; Ramapo football at Old Tappan. OT#13 Shane Small makes a catch for a touchdown in the third quarter. / Michael Karas-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 103 games scheduled across New Jersey on Friday, October 24, including 13 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on ourNew Jersey High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the weekend include a pair of ranked on ranked matchups as No. 19 Paramus Catholic travels to No. 1 Don Bosco Prep and No. 14 Ramapo goes to No. 10 Northern Highlands.

New Jersey High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 24

With 13 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as New Jersey high school football continues into Week 9.

New Jersey Big Central Division High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

There are 22 games scheduled in the New Jersey Big Central division on Friday, October 24, highlighted by No. 17 Phillipsburg hosting Bridgewater-Raritan. You can follow every game on ourNew Jersey Big Central Division High School Football Scoreboard.

New Jersey Super Division High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

There are 42 games scheduled in the Super Division on Friday, October 24, highlighted by No. 23 Mount Olive going to No. 12 West Morris Central. You can follow every game on ourNew Jersey Super Division High School Football Scoreboard.

New Jersey Shore Division High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

There are 18 games scheduled in the Shore Division on Friday, October 24, highlighted by No.24 Brick Memorial, No. 21 Holmdel, and No. 20 Red Bank Catholic all in action. You can follow every game on our New Jersey Shore Division High School Football Scoreboard.

New Jersey West Jersey Division High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

There are 29 games scheduled in the West Jersey Division on Friday, October 24, highlighted byfive ranked teams in action. You can follow every game on ourNew Jersey West Jersey Division High School Football Scoreboard.

