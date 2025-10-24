New Jersey High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025
There are 103 games scheduled across New Jersey on Friday, October 24, including 13 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on ourNew Jersey High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include a pair of ranked on ranked matchups as No. 19 Paramus Catholic travels to No. 1 Don Bosco Prep and No. 14 Ramapo goes to No. 10 Northern Highlands.
New Jersey High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 24
With 13 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as New Jersey high school football continues into Week 9.
New Jersey Big Central Division High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 22 games scheduled in the New Jersey Big Central division on Friday, October 24, highlighted by No. 17 Phillipsburg hosting Bridgewater-Raritan. You can follow every game on ourNew Jersey Big Central Division High School Football Scoreboard.
New Jersey Super Division High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 42 games scheduled in the Super Division on Friday, October 24, highlighted by No. 23 Mount Olive going to No. 12 West Morris Central. You can follow every game on ourNew Jersey Super Division High School Football Scoreboard.
New Jersey Shore Division High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 18 games scheduled in the Shore Division on Friday, October 24, highlighted by No.24 Brick Memorial, No. 21 Holmdel, and No. 20 Red Bank Catholic all in action. You can follow every game on our New Jersey Shore Division High School Football Scoreboard.
New Jersey West Jersey Division High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 29 games scheduled in the West Jersey Division on Friday, October 24, highlighted byfive ranked teams in action. You can follow every game on ourNew Jersey West Jersey Division High School Football Scoreboard.
