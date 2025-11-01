High School

New Jersey high school football final scores, results - October 31, 2025

See every final score from the opening week of New Jersey high school football playoffs

Spencer Swaim

Paramus Catholic football at St. Joseph Regional, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, Montvale, New Jersey. Saint Joseph's #13 Michael Cevetillo holds the ball for kicker #45 Salvatore Salafia.
Paramus Catholic football at St. Joseph Regional, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, Montvale, New Jersey. Saint Joseph's #13 Michael Cevetillo holds the ball for kicker #45 Salvatore Salafia. / Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 New Jersey high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the first weekend of the playoffs.

New Jersey High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 31, 2025

New Jersey high school football final scores, results - October 31, 2025

Atlantic City 37, Cherokee 7

Asbury Park 35, Manville 0

Barnegat 35, Lakewood 22

Bayonne 44, Elizabeth 14

Becton 26, Hanover Park 22

Belvidere 34, Middlesex 26

Bergen Catholic 28, St. Joseph Regional 17

Bogota 41, Lodi 7

Bordentown 10, Pemberton 7

Brick Memorial 57, Marlboro 7

Bridgewater-Raritan 35, Linden 6

Burlington City 49, Bound Brook 0

Burlington Township 28, Cinnaminson 7

Butler 42, Hawthorne 7

Caldwell 44, Dumont 22

Camden 53, Voorhees 0

Cedar Grove 35, Glen Ridge 20

Chatham 42, Parsippany Hills 7

Colonia 20, Ridge 19

Don Bosco Prep 31, St. Peter's Prep 6

Dwight Morrow 54, Glen Ridge 52

East Orange Campus 47, Clifton 18

Ewing 21, Hamilton West 6

Haddon Heights 7, Northern Burlington 0

Haddonfield 20, Willingboro 14

Hasbrouck Heights 45, Wood-Ridge 14

Holmdel 43, Cinnaminson 10

Holy Spirit 28, St. Augustine Prep 27

Hopewell Valley Central 11, Neptune 21

Hun 38, St. Thomas More 18

Immaculata 43, St. Mary 0

KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy 44, Bishop Eustace Prep 25

Keyport 31, Keansburg 7

Lawrenceville School 28, Hotchkiss School 13

Livingston 27, Ridgewood 6

Madison 22, Bernards 21

Manalapan 40, Hamilton West 0

Marlboro 21, Long Branch 0

Matawan Regional 14, Somerville 13

Middletown North 28, Middletown South 19

Montclair 21, Livingston 8

Montgomery 32, Westfield 10

Morris Knolls 28, Northern Highlands 42

Mount Olive 40, Nutley 0

Mountain Lakes 42, Brearley 0

New Milford 35, Bogota 21

Northern Burlington 24, Central Regional 14

Northern Highlands 42, Morris Knolls 28

Old Tappan 37, River Dell 0

Passaic Valley 35, Pascack Valley 34

Pennington 41, Peddie 8

Penns Grove 27, Salem 0

Phillipsburg 55, Central 14

Princeton 21, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 13

Ramapo 35, Hackensack 8

Red Bank Regional 6, Steinert 14

Roxbury 21, Cranford 12

Rumson-Fair Haven 14, Point Pleasant Boro 10

Rutherford 48, Saddle Brook 6

Sayreville 36, Trenton Central 0

Schalick 21, Pennsville Memorial 16

Seneca 41, Ewing 7

Shore Regional 34, New Egypt 0

Snyder 52, Lincoln 0

South Plainfield 21, Kennedy Memorial 14

Southern Regional 36, Williamstown 3

St. Joseph Regional 31, DePaul Catholic 14

Steinert 14, Nottingham 0

Teaneck 36, Bergenfield 7

Toms River North 22, Cherry Hill East 14

Union City 21, Irvington 14

Wall Township 41, Bordentown 0

Washington Township 41, Howell 0

Wayne Hills 21, Sparta 20

Wayne Valley 20, Chatham 7

West Essex 24, West Morris Mendham 6

West Milford 21, Montville 7

West Morris Central 42, Snyder 6

West Orange 45, Passaic 6

Westwood 33, Newton 22

Woodbridge 21, Rahway 7

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Spencer Swaim
SPENCER SWAIM

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

Home/New Jersey