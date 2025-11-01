New Jersey high school football final scores, results - October 31, 2025
The 2025 New Jersey high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the first weekend of the playoffs.
New Jersey high school football final scores, results - October 31, 2025
Atlantic City 37, Cherokee 7
Asbury Park 35, Manville 0
Barnegat 35, Lakewood 22
Bayonne 44, Elizabeth 14
Becton 26, Hanover Park 22
Belvidere 34, Middlesex 26
Bergen Catholic 28, St. Joseph Regional 17
Bogota 41, Lodi 7
Bordentown 10, Pemberton 7
Brick Memorial 57, Marlboro 7
Bridgewater-Raritan 35, Linden 6
Burlington City 49, Bound Brook 0
Burlington Township 28, Cinnaminson 7
Butler 42, Hawthorne 7
Caldwell 44, Dumont 22
Camden 53, Voorhees 0
Cedar Grove 35, Glen Ridge 20
Chatham 42, Parsippany Hills 7
Colonia 20, Ridge 19
Don Bosco Prep 31, St. Peter's Prep 6
Dwight Morrow 54, Glen Ridge 52
East Orange Campus 47, Clifton 18
Ewing 21, Hamilton West 6
Haddon Heights 7, Northern Burlington 0
Haddonfield 20, Willingboro 14
Hasbrouck Heights 45, Wood-Ridge 14
Holmdel 43, Cinnaminson 10
Holy Spirit 28, St. Augustine Prep 27
Hopewell Valley Central 11, Neptune 21
Hun 38, St. Thomas More 18
Immaculata 43, St. Mary 0
KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy 44, Bishop Eustace Prep 25
Keyport 31, Keansburg 7
Lawrenceville School 28, Hotchkiss School 13
Livingston 27, Ridgewood 6
Madison 22, Bernards 21
Manalapan 40, Hamilton West 0
Marlboro 21, Long Branch 0
Matawan Regional 14, Somerville 13
Middletown North 28, Middletown South 19
Montclair 21, Livingston 8
Montgomery 32, Westfield 10
Morris Knolls 28, Northern Highlands 42
Mount Olive 40, Nutley 0
Mountain Lakes 42, Brearley 0
New Milford 35, Bogota 21
Northern Burlington 24, Central Regional 14
Northern Highlands 42, Morris Knolls 28
Old Tappan 37, River Dell 0
Passaic Valley 35, Pascack Valley 34
Pennington 41, Peddie 8
Penns Grove 27, Salem 0
Phillipsburg 55, Central 14
Princeton 21, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 13
Ramapo 35, Hackensack 8
Red Bank Regional 6, Steinert 14
Roxbury 21, Cranford 12
Rumson-Fair Haven 14, Point Pleasant Boro 10
Rutherford 48, Saddle Brook 6
Sayreville 36, Trenton Central 0
Schalick 21, Pennsville Memorial 16
Seneca 41, Ewing 7
Shore Regional 34, New Egypt 0
Snyder 52, Lincoln 0
South Plainfield 21, Kennedy Memorial 14
Southern Regional 36, Williamstown 3
St. Joseph Regional 31, DePaul Catholic 14
Steinert 14, Nottingham 0
Teaneck 36, Bergenfield 7
Toms River North 22, Cherry Hill East 14
Union City 21, Irvington 14
Wall Township 41, Bordentown 0
Washington Township 41, Howell 0
Wayne Hills 21, Sparta 20
Wayne Valley 20, Chatham 7
West Essex 24, West Morris Mendham 6
West Milford 21, Montville 7
West Morris Central 42, Snyder 6
West Orange 45, Passaic 6
Westwood 33, Newton 22
Woodbridge 21, Rahway 7
