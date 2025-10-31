New Jersey High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 31, 2025
There are 57 games scheduled across New Jersey on Friday, October 31, including 14 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on ourNew Jersey High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include a pair of ranked on ranked matchups as No. 5 St. Peter's Prep goes to No. 1 Don Bosco Prep and No. 2 St. Joseph Regional goes to No. 22 Depaul Catholic.
New Jersey High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 31
With 14 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as many teams move into the playoffs.
New Jersey Big Central Division High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 14 games scheduled in the New Jersey Big Central division on Friday, October 31. You can follow every game on our New Jersey Big Central Division High School Football Scoreboard.
New Jersey Super Division High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 26 games scheduled in the Super Division on Friday, October 31, highlighted by No. 5 St. Peter's Prep going to No. 1 Don Bosco Prep and No. 2 St. Joseph Regional going to No. 22 Depaul Catholic. You can follow every game on our New Jersey Super Division High School Football Scoreboard.
New Jersey Shore Division High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 15 games scheduled in the Shore Division on Friday, October 31, highlighted by No. 8 Washington Township, No. 20 Holmdel, and No. 23 Brick Memorial all in action. You can follow every game on our New Jersey Shore Division High School Football Scoreboard.
New Jersey West Jersey Division High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 18 games scheduled in the West Jersey Division on Friday, October 31, highlighted by No. 11 Burlington Township and No. 15 Atlantic City in action. You can follow every game on ourNew Jersey West Jersey Division High School Football Scoreboard.
New Jersey North Jersey Division High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 5 games scheduled in the West Jersey Division on Friday, October 31. You can follow every game on our New Jersey North Jersey Division High School Football Scoreboard.
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.