New Jersey High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 19, 2025
New Jersey High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025
Atlantic City 26, Ocean City 0
Becton 49, Palisades Park 7
Belleville 27, Demarest 26
Belvidere 53, Dunellen 20
Bernards 31, Voorhees 21
Bloomfield 27, Barringer 6
Boonton 33, Hopatcong 6
Bordentown 21, Lawrence 0
Bound Brook 14, South Hunterdon 2
Brearley 27, Highland Park 26
Brick Memorial 28, Toms River North 21
Bridgewater-Raritan 35, Hunterdon Central 7
Burlington Township 50, Moorestown 2
Butler 42, Saddle Brook 10
Caldwell 17, Westwood 14
Camden 28, Holy Spirit 14
Cedar Creek 41, Hammonton 7
Cedar Grove 40, Madison 21
Central 28, Hudson Catholic 19
Central Regional 42, Manchester Township 8
Cherry Hill East 50, Egg Harbor Township 0
Cranford 35, South Plainfield 14
Cresskill 28, North Arlington 16
Dayton 37, Roselle Park 20
Delaware Valley 48, J.P. Stevens 0
Delran 31, Northern Burlington 0
East Brunswick 35, Monroe Township 26
Eastern 28, Cherry Hill West 6
Edison 20, North Brunswick 14
Elmwood Park 12, Lodi 6
Ewing 41, Robbinsville 25
Fair Lawn 24, Ridgefield Park 21
Fort Lee 13, Indian Hills 8
Franklin 45, St. Thomas Aquinas 57
Glen Rock 20, Pompton Lakes 10
Hackensack 38, Eastside 21
Hackettstown 22, Morris Hills 6
Haddonfield 14, Seneca 11
Hanover Park 42, Glen Ridge 7
Hasbrouck Heights 41, Hawthorne 7
High Point 43, Parsippany 0
Highland Regional 35, Clearview 0
Holmdel 49, Middletown South 21
Irvington 44, Bayonne 20
Jackson Memorial 28, Donovan Catholic 0
Johnson 34, Roselle 8
Kennedy Memorial 35, New Brunswick 0
Kingsway 36, Delsea 0
Kinnelon 14, Whippany Park 6
Kittatinny Regional 26, North Warren Regional 14
Lacey Township 28, Barnegat 0
Lincoln 14, Orange 6
Linden 28, Watchung Hills Regional 21
Lyndhurst 29, Garfield 6
Mainland Regional 42, Cherokee 21
Manalapan 13, Howell 0
Manville 42, Middlesex 0
Maple Shade 20, Pemberton 8
Millburn 28, Dwight Morrow 14
Montgomery 24, North Hunterdon 8
Morristown 42, Clifton 7
Mount Olive 54, Chatham 28
Mountain Lakes 28, Lenape Valley 24
Neptune 41, Toms River South 0
Notre Dame 49, Hightstown 21
Nutley 14, Passaic 7
Oakcrest 46, Middle Township 0
Ocean Township 28, Asbury Park 14
Old Bridge 45, South Brunswick 7
Old Tappan 28, Ramapo 24
Overbrook 48, Florence Township Memorial 6
Park Ridge 34, Wallington 12
Passaic County Tech 41, Columbia 7
Passaic Valley 31, West Milford 21
Pennsauken 33, Vineland 13
Phillipsburg 28, Ridge 6
Pinelands Regional 35, New Egypt 0
Plainfield 33, Perth Amboy 7
Pleasantville 6, Paul VI 0
Point Pleasant Beach 41, Monmouth Regional 36
Point Pleasant Boro 14, St. John-Vianney 12
Ramsey 42, Pequannock 14
Rancocas Valley 17, Shawnee 14
Raritan 55, Freehold Boro 25
Red Bank Catholic 36, Middletown North 0
Red Bank Regional 27, Matawan Regional 18
River Dell 14, Parsippany Hills 0
Roxbury 16, Montville 14
Rumson-Fair Haven 38, Marlboro 7
Rutherford 38, Waldwick 14
Sayreville 28, Hillsborough 14
Southern Regional 35, Brick Township 7
Sparta 35, Newton 20
St. Joseph Regional 20, Paramus Catholic 7
St. Thomas Aquinas 57, Franklin 45
Steinert 30, Allentown 21
Sterling 35, Gateway Regional 14
Summit 21, Carteret 0
Teaneck 39, Pascack Hills 20
Tenafly 34, Bergen Tech 2
Timber Creek Regional 26, Williamstown 7
Toms River East 40, Lakewood 8
Vernon 55, Jefferson Township 20
Wall Township 49, Freehold Township 19
Washington Township 21, Millville 10
Wayne Hills 49, Kennedy 0
Wayne Valley 34, Paramus 0
Weequahic 26, Immaculata 20
West Deptford 58, Camden Catholic 16
West Essex 42, Lakeland Regional 15
West Morris Central 28, Warren Hills Regional 27
West Morris Mendham 51, Dover 12
Wildwood 35, Lindenwold 6
Winslow Township 19, St. Augustine Prep 6
Wood-Ridge 44, Weehawken 6
Woodbridge 34, Colonia 21
