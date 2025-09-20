High School

New Jersey High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 19, 2025

See every final score from Week 4 of New Jersey high school football

Spencer Swaim

Ramapo football at Old Tappan. Old Tappan's Anthony Miceli (6) celebrates with his team after defeating Ramapo.
Ramapo football at Old Tappan. Old Tappan's Anthony Miceli (6) celebrates with his team after defeating Ramapo. / Michael Karas-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 New Jersey high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores.

Atlantic City 26, Ocean City 0

Becton 49, Palisades Park 7

Belleville 27, Demarest 26

Belvidere 53, Dunellen 20

Bernards 31, Voorhees 21

Bloomfield 27, Barringer 6

Boonton 33, Hopatcong 6

Bordentown 21, Lawrence 0

Bound Brook 14, South Hunterdon 2

Brearley 27, Highland Park 26

Brick Memorial 28, Toms River North 21

Bridgewater-Raritan 35, Hunterdon Central 7

Burlington Township 50, Moorestown 2

Butler 42, Saddle Brook 10

Caldwell 17, Westwood 14

Camden 28, Holy Spirit 14

Cedar Creek 41, Hammonton 7

Cedar Grove 40, Madison 21

Central 28, Hudson Catholic 19

Central Regional 42, Manchester Township 8

Cherry Hill East 50, Egg Harbor Township 0

Cranford 35, South Plainfield 14

Cresskill 28, North Arlington 16

Dayton 37, Roselle Park 20

Delaware Valley 48, J.P. Stevens 0

Delran 31, Northern Burlington 0

East Brunswick 35, Monroe Township 26

Eastern 28, Cherry Hill West 6

Edison 20, North Brunswick 14

Elmwood Park 12, Lodi 6

Ewing 41, Robbinsville 25

Fair Lawn 24, Ridgefield Park 21

Fort Lee 13, Indian Hills 8

Franklin 45, St. Thomas Aquinas 57

Glen Rock 20, Pompton Lakes 10

Hackensack 38, Eastside 21

Hackettstown 22, Morris Hills 6

Haddonfield 14, Seneca 11

Hanover Park 42, Glen Ridge 7

Hasbrouck Heights 41, Hawthorne 7

High Point 43, Parsippany 0

Highland Regional 35, Clearview 0

Holmdel 49, Middletown South 21

Irvington 44, Bayonne 20

Jackson Memorial 28, Donovan Catholic 0

Johnson 34, Roselle 8

Kennedy Memorial 35, New Brunswick 0

Kingsway 36, Delsea 0

Kinnelon 14, Whippany Park 6

Kittatinny Regional 26, North Warren Regional 14

Lacey Township 28, Barnegat 0

Lincoln 14, Orange 6

Linden 28, Watchung Hills Regional 21

Lyndhurst 29, Garfield 6

Mainland Regional 42, Cherokee 21

Manalapan 13, Howell 0

Manville 42, Middlesex 0

Maple Shade 20, Pemberton 8

Millburn 28, Dwight Morrow 14

Montgomery 24, North Hunterdon 8

Morristown 42, Clifton 7

Mount Olive 54, Chatham 28

Mountain Lakes 28, Lenape Valley 24

Neptune 41, Toms River South 0

Notre Dame 49, Hightstown 21

Nutley 14, Passaic 7

Oakcrest 46, Middle Township 0

Ocean Township 28, Asbury Park 14

Old Bridge 45, South Brunswick 7

Old Tappan 28, Ramapo 24

Overbrook 48, Florence Township Memorial 6

Park Ridge 34, Wallington 12

Passaic County Tech 41, Columbia 7

Passaic Valley 31, West Milford 21

Pennsauken 33, Vineland 13

Phillipsburg 28, Ridge 6

Pinelands Regional 35, New Egypt 0

Plainfield 33, Perth Amboy 7

Pleasantville 6, Paul VI 0

Point Pleasant Beach 41, Monmouth Regional 36

Point Pleasant Boro 14, St. John-Vianney 12

Ramsey 42, Pequannock 14

Rancocas Valley 17, Shawnee 14

Raritan 55, Freehold Boro 25

Red Bank Catholic 36, Middletown North 0

Red Bank Regional 27, Matawan Regional 18

River Dell 14, Parsippany Hills 0

Roxbury 16, Montville 14

Rumson-Fair Haven 38, Marlboro 7

Rutherford 38, Waldwick 14

Sayreville 28, Hillsborough 14

Southern Regional 35, Brick Township 7

Sparta 35, Newton 20

St. Joseph Regional 20, Paramus Catholic 7

Steinert 30, Allentown 21

Sterling 35, Gateway Regional 14

Summit 21, Carteret 0

Teaneck 39, Pascack Hills 20

Tenafly 34, Bergen Tech 2

Timber Creek Regional 26, Williamstown 7

Toms River East 40, Lakewood 8

Vernon 55, Jefferson Township 20

Wall Township 49, Freehold Township 19

Washington Township 21, Millville 10

Wayne Hills 49, Kennedy 0

Wayne Valley 34, Paramus 0

Weequahic 26, Immaculata 20

West Deptford 58, Camden Catholic 16

West Essex 42, Lakeland Regional 15

West Morris Central 28, Warren Hills Regional 27

West Morris Mendham 51, Dover 12

Wildwood 35, Lindenwold 6

Winslow Township 19, St. Augustine Prep 6

Wood-Ridge 44, Weehawken 6

Woodbridge 34, Colonia 21

