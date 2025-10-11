New Jersey High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 10, 2025
There are 112 games scheduled across New Jersey on Friday, October 10, including 15 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our New Jersey High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include a pair of ranked on ranked matchups as No. 2 Bergen Catholic goes to No. 24 Paramus Catholic and No. 12 Red Bank Catholic goes to No. 11 Rumson-Fair Haven.
New Jersey High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 10
With nine games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as New Jersey high school football continues into Week 7.
New Jersey Big Central Division High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 25 games scheduled in the New Jersey Big Central division on Friday, October 10, highlighted by No. 13 Phillipsburg going to No. 19 St. Joseph. You can follow every game on our New Jersey Big Central Division High School Football Scoreboard.
New Jersey North Jersey Division High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are ten games scheduled in the North Jersey division on Friday, October 10. You can follow every game on our New Jersey North Jersey Division High School Football Scoreboard.
New Jersey Super Division High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 38 games scheduled in the Super Division on Friday, October 10, highlighted by No. 21 Wayne Valley going to No. 18 Ramapo. You can follow every game on our New Jersey Super Division High School Football Scoreboard.
New Jersey Shore Division High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 16 games scheduled in the Shore Division on Friday, October 10, highlighted by No. 12 Red Bank Catholic going to No. 11 Rumson-Fair Haven. You can follow every game on our New Jersey Shore Division High School Football Scoreboard.
New Jersey West Jersey Division High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 26 games scheduled in the West Jersey Division on Friday, October 10, highlighted by No. 9 Washington Township going to Rancocas Valley. You can follow every game on our New Jersey West Jersey Division High School Football Scoreboard.
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.