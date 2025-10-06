New Jersey High School Football Top 25 State Rankings – Oct. 6, 2025
In a clash of North Jersey titans, No. 1 Don Bosco Prep, which also ranks No. 17 in this week’s High School on SI Power 25 Football National Rankings, followed up its win over previously top-ranked Bergen Catholic (No. 18 in the SI Power Rankings) with an emphatic 47-15 victory over No. 3 DePaul, which tumbles five spots to the No. 8 position.
In other matchups featuring ranked teams, No. 8 Old Tappan outlasted No. 14 Northern Highlands 14-10 while down in South Jersey, No. 9 Winslow Township ran past No. 24 Camden 24-8, as the Eagles leapfrog undefeated Group I power Glassboro for the top spot among public schools, checking in at No. 5 overall in this week’s rankings.
This week’s schedule is highlighted by no less than six heavyweight bouts between ranked teams, chief among them a top-five matchup between No. 1 Don Bosco Prep and No. 4 St. Joseph Regional. Another top-10 matchup between North Jersey foes will pit No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep against No. 8 DePaul.
Results Between Ranked Teams Last Week
No. 1 Don Bosco Prep 47, No. 3 DePaul Catholic 15
No. 8 Old Tappan 14, No. 14 Northern Highlands 10
No. 9 Winslow Township 26, vs. No. 24 Camden 8
This Week’s Contests Between Ranked Teams
No. 1 Don Bosco Prep vs. No. 4 St. Joseph Regional
No. 2 Bergen Catholic vs. No. 24 Paramus Catholic
No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep vs. No. 8 DePaul
No. 11 Rumson Fair-Haven vs. No. 12 Red Bank Catholic
No. 13 Phillipsburg vs. No. 16 St. Joseph-Metuchen
No. 18 Ramapo vs. No. 21 Wayne Valley
Scroll through below to check out this week’s rankings!
1. Don Bosco Prep (5-0)
Following their rise to New Jersey’s No. 1 ranking, Don Bosco Prep delivered a commanding 47-15 victory over then-No. 3 DePaul on Friday night. The Ironmen’s defense dominated, shutting out the Spartans in the second half and holding them to just 193 total yards. Sophomore quarterback Carson Schoen passed for 200 yards, while Ca’Si Thomas scored two rushing touchdowns.
Up next: Saturday at No. 4 St. Joseph Regional (4-1)
2. Bergen Catholic (4-1)
The Crusaders were off in Week 5 with a bye but will face Paramus Catholic in Week 6 for a SFC United Red Division clash, aiming to kick off a new in-state winning streak. This contest will feature a matchup of ranked teams as the Palladins reenter the rankings this week following an impressive 42-14 victory over then 20th-ranked St. Thomas Aquinas.
Up next: Friday at No. 24 Paramus Catholic (2-4)
3. St. Peter’s Prep (6-0)
The Marauders crushed Seton Hall Prep 42-3 on Saturday in West Orange, achieving a 6-0 start for the first time since their 2019 state title. Senior QB Tyler Bell threw three touchdown passes—two to senior Hunter Watson and one to junior Chris Horn—while seniors Tyler Barskdale and junior Abdul Turay scored on the ground. Backup QB Bryan Isaac connected with junior Tre Williams for a 32-yard touchdown. The Marauders have a bye in Week 6 before a SFC United White Division matchup against powerful DePaul.
Up next: Oct. 17 vs. No. 8 DePaul (4-2)
4. St. Joseph Regional (3-1)
The Green Knights were idle this week and now prepare for a major clash with No. 1 Don Bosco Prep on Saturday. After a one-point loss to St. Peter’s Prep in Week 4, St. Joseph could see quarterback Lamar Best and wide receiver Nate Bailey return to the lineup.
Up next: Saturday vs. No. 1 Don Bosco Prep (5-0)
5. Winslow (4-2)
All-State QB Jalen Parker threw for 318 yards and three touchdowns, with the defense recording five sacks in a 26-8 win over Camden in a WJFL inter-division game. Quayd Hendryx had seven receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown, while TJ Maddox caught six passes for a career-high 112 yards and a score. The Eagles limited Camden to 73 yards in the second half, in securing their third straight win.
Up next: Saturday vs. Camden Eastside (3-3)
6. Glassboro (6-0)
The defending Group 1 state champions dominated Deptford 56-0 in a WJFL game, marking their fourth game this season that the Bulldogs have posted 52 or more points. It aalso marked their fourth shutout of the season. Senior wide receiver Amari Sabb, one of the most highly-recruited players in the state, scored three touchdowns, and Davon Barr added two TD runs (63 and 40 yards). Glassboro averages 50 points per game.
Up next: Thursday vs. Cinnaminson (3-3)
7. Old Tappan (6-0)
The Golden Knights extended their win streak to 11 with a 14-7 win over then-No. 14 Northern Highlands on Friday in Allendale. Zach Miceli threw two touchdown passes—one each to juniors Shane Small and Leo Etter. Old Tappan’s vaunted defensive unit held the Highlanders’ passing game to just 19 yards. Old Tappan is off in Week 6 before hosting Wayne Hills in Week 7.
Up next: Oct. 17 vs. Wayne Hills (5-1)
8. DePaul (4-2)
The Spartans fell 47-15 to No. 1 Don Bosco Prep on Friday in Wayne and fall three spots in this week’s rankins. Senior QB Derek Zammit (Washington commit) scored both of DePaul’s touchdowns on the ground, keeping the game close at 21-15 late in the first half before Don Bosco pulled away. DePaul has a bye in Week 6 before a SFC United White Division matchup.
Up next: Oct. 17 at No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep (6-0)
9. Washington Township (6-0)
The Minutemen overwhelmed Lenape 48-0 in a WJFL inter-division game, Washington Township has now outscored its opposition 231-29 this season while averaging over 38 points per game. Colin Beeler scored two rushing touchdowns, and senior QB Cole Aquino was an ultra-efficent 8-for-8 for 87 yards and two scores. The defense allowed just 129 yards.
Up next: Friday at Rancocas Valley (4-2)
10. The Hun School (5-2)
The Raiders saw their five-game winning streak come to an end with a 30-14 loss at The St. James Performance Academy of Virginia on the road Saturday. Hun was coming off impressive shutout victories over (42-0) and (48-0). Hun relies on a sound defense led by a pair of senior high-major defensive ends in (USC commit) and (Rice commit.) The Raiders will have a bye week before taking on nationally-ranked of Maryland.
Up Next: Bye
11. Rumson Fair-Haven (4-1)
The Bulldogs had a bye week before facing a major test this weekend in the form of a showdown vs. Jersey Shore rival and 12th-ranked Red Bank Catholic at home on Friday. Rumson Fair-Haven registered a season-high scoring output the previous week in running past Middletown North 48-29 on, marking their third consecutive victory over the Lions.
Up Next: Friday vs. No. 12 Red Bank Catholic
12. Red Bank Catholic (6-0)
After trailing St. John Vianney 7-0 in the second quarter, the Caseys rallied for a 24-14 win with 24 unanswered points. Freshman QB Rahmir Rivera threw a 15-yard touchdown to sophomore Jason Berecsky to tie the game, and freshman RB Gabe Kemp, who rushed for 282 yards, scored twice on one-yard runs. Freshman kicker Simeon Picinich added a 23-yard field goal. Kemp has 956 rushing yards and seven touchdowns this season.
Up next: Friday at Rumson-Fair Haven (4-1)
13. Phillipsburg (5-0)
The Stateliners staged a fourth-quarter comeback against West Orange on Friday, with a 16-play, 68-yard drive capped by junior Shane Moore’s 2-yard touchdown run for a 24-20 win. It was the first time this season Phillipsburg trailed past the first quarter. Moore ran for a career-high 148 yards on 20 carries, while Sam Dech added 85 yards and a touchdown.
Up next: Saturday at No. 16 St. Joseph-Metuchen (5-0).
14. Northern Highlands (5-1)
The Highlanders dropped their first game, 14-7, to No. then 8 Old Tappan on Friday. Junior Tucker Kanning scored on a 49-yard run, finishing with 133 yards on 16 carries, while senior Chase Calarco added 147 yards on 17 touches. Coach Dave Cord’s team has a Week 6 bye before facing a SFC Liberty Red Division opponent.
Up next: Oct. 17 at Ridgewood (3-3)
15. St. Augustine (4-1)
After a bye week following a WJFL American win over Mainland, the Hermits look to rebound from injuries. Junior RB Roman Coney, who has 579 yards and nine touchdowns, missed the last game with an ankle injury. St. Augustine’s only loss was to No. 5 Winslow on Sept. 19.
Up next: Friday at Lenape (0-6)
16. West Morris Central (6-0)
The Wolfpack kept their perfect record intact by making short work of Parsippany Hills, rolling to a 44-7 victory. This marked the third consecutive season that West Morris Central has defeated Parssippany Hills. The win came on the heels of an equally impressive 35-0 win over the Randolph Rams. WMC will look to make it a 7-0 start to its 2025 campaign by hosting Montville on Friday night.
Up Next: Friday vs. Montville
17. Burlington Township (4-1)
Aiden Binns ran for 179 yards and the game’s only touchdown in an 8-0 WJFL win over Burlington City. The defense, led by Londyn Johnson’s two interceptions, held City to 19 rushing yards. The Falcons have allowed no more than 14 points in any game, holding four opponents to seven or fewer.
Up next: Saturday at Hopewell Valley (5-1)
18. Ramapo (4-1)
The Raiders dominated Passaic Tech 41-7 on Friday in Wayne. QB Casey Grusser threw four touchdown passes—two to Michael Ballan and one each to seniors Sal Livoti and Joey Yessis. Senior RB Liam Hayward rushed for 94 yards and two scores on 16 carries. Ramapo faces another tough Passaic County opponent in Week 6.
Up next: Friday vs. No. 21 Wayne Valley (5-1)
19. St. Joseph-Metuchen (5-0)
The Falcons built a six-touchdown lead in the first half, defeating North Brunswick 42-6 on Friday. Senior QB Justin Scaramuzzo ran for two touchdowns and threw one to Mike Wellett III, while Anthony Walker and Dylan Pierce each scored on the ground. The defense, led by Tennessee commit CJ Edwards, Jack Cummings, Tommy Kwiatkowski, Sebastian Assuncao, and Reggie Bropleh (who had a pick-six), dominated early.
Up next: Saturday vs. No. 10 Phillipsburg (5-0)
20. East Orange (5-0)
The Jaguars saw their unscored upon streak come to an end, but their undefeated run continued with a 34-6 win over Bloomfield. After holding their first four opponents scoreless, East Orange has outscored foes 186-6 this season, averaging a 37-1 final score.
Up next: Saturday vs. Paterson Eastside
21. Wayne Valley (5-1)
The Indians enter this week’s rankings after arch rival and then-No. 24 Wayne Hills 34-31 on Friday, with senior Ty Cummings blocking a game-tying field goal attempt on the game’s final play. Cummings, junior Jadon Cabrales, and senior Bryce Flower each caught touchdowns from senior QB Danny Ferrauilo, while senior running back Elizer Estevez ran for 176 yards and a score. Another big test awaits in Week 6.
Up next: Friday at No. 14 Ramapo (4-1)
22. Kingsway (4-1)
The Dragons, winners of four straight, make their debut in this week’s rankings followwing a 33-0 WJFL shutout of Hammonton, their second shutout in three games. Cole DeNick scored on a 6-yard run and a 69-yard interception return. Kingsway, which shares the Classic Division lead with Washington Township, has outscored opponents 191-60.
Up next: Friday at Clearview (0-6)
23. Atlantic City (5-1)
The Vikings earned a decisive 55-10 win over Vineland in a game they actually trailed early behind quarterback Marvin Burroughs who passed for 365 yards and a whopping six touchdown passes. Wide receiver Tamir Rex caught the first of his two first-quarter touchdowns from Burroughs from 40-yards out as Atlantic City took a 7-3 lead. With AC trailing 10-7, Rex then shook loose for a 72-yard touchdown receeption from Burroughs as Atlantic City escaped the first quarter up 14-10 and never looked back.
Up Next: Friday at Eastern.
24. Paramus Catholic (2-4)
Some may ask how a team with a losing record can be ranked but the Paladins have more than held their own all fall against a schedule which might be as tough as anyone in the state has faced. Paramus Catholic flexed its muscles in returning to the state rankings with an emphatic 42-14 win over 20th-ranked St. Thomas Aquinas. Paramus Catholic rushed for 292 yards and five touchdowns, paced by running back Achylles DuPont who led the way with 86 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Up Next: Friday vs. No. 2 Bergen Catholic
25. Holmdel
The Hornets drop eight spots but remain in the rankings despite coming out on the short end of a tough 29-28 loss to Brick Memorial. The game was highlighted by a standout performance from Brick Memorial quarterback Jason Lajara, who accounted for 527 total yards and seven touchdowns (four passing, three rushing) in the victory. Brick Memorial took a 34-13 lead into halftime, before Holmdel came roaring back, cutting the lead to 41-28 at the end of the third quarter as QB Jack Cannon rushed for two of his five rushing touchdowns in the quarter,
Up Next: Friday vs. Marlboro