New Jersey High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3, 2025
There are 124 games scheduled across New Jersey on Friday, October 3, including 15 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on ourNew Jersey High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include a pair of ranked on ranked matchups as No. 1 Don Bosco Prep goes to No. 3 DePaul Catholic and No. 8 Old Tappan goes to No. 14 Northern Highlands
New Jersey High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 3
With 15 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as New Jersey high school football continues into Week 6.
New Jersey Big Central Division High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 25 games scheduled in the New Jersey Big Central division on Friday, October 3, highlighted by West Orange going to No. 15 Phillipsburg. You can follow every game on ourNew Jersey Big Central Division High School Football Scoreboard.
New Jersey North Jersey Division High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are nine games scheduled in the North Jersey division on Friday, October 3. You can follow every game on our New Jersey North Jersey Division High School Football Scoreboard.
New Jersey Super Division High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 40 games scheduled in the Super division on Friday, October 3, highlighted by No. 1 Don Bosco Prep going to No. 3 Depaul Catholic and No. 8 Old Tappan going to No. 14 Northern Highlands. You can follow every game on our New Jersey Super Division High school Football Scoreboard.
New Jersey Shore Division High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 18 games scheduled in the Shore Division on Friday, October 3, highlighted by Brick Memorial going to No. 18 Holmdel. You can follow every game on ourNew Jersey Shore Division High School Football Scoreboard.
New Jersey West Jersey Division High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 31 games scheduled in the West Jersey Division on Friday, October 3, highlighted by a matchup of undefeated teams with No. 19 Burlingtown Township going to Burlington City. You can follow every game on our New Jersey West Jersey Division High School Football Scoreboard.
