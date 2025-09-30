New Jersey High School Football Top 25 State Rankings – Sept. 30, 2025
The last time a team other than Bergen Catholic held the No. 1 spot in the High School on SI rankings, Don Bosco Prep’s sophomore quarterback Carson Schoen, son of New York Giants GM Joe Schoen, was in seventh grade.
That changed this week thanks in large measure to Schoen’s efforts as he helped guide the then-second-ranked Ironmen to a 14-9 upset over their archrival Crusaders before a packed crowd Friday night at Granatell Stadium in Ramsey, in the Garden State’s most eagerly anticipated and hyped game so far.
Bergen Catholic slips just one spot in this week’s rankings, from No. 1 to No. 2. Nationally, the Crusaders fall from No. 6 to No. 18 in the High School on SI Top 25 rankings, while Don Bosco enters at No. 17.
Bergen Catholic had seized the top ranking from Don Bosco with a 45-0 rout in the 2022 Non-Public A championship at MetLife Stadium, holding it until the Ironmen’s disciplined ground game and tenacious defense ended Bergen’s 15-game win streak.
Though this halts Bergen Catholic’s impressive run as New Jersey’s football leader, the Crusaders still have a shot at a fifth straight No. 1 ranking in the final 2025 poll, possibly facing Don Bosco again to decide it.
Let’s also note two other major upsets this weekend: then-No. 9 St. Peter’s Prep’s 29-28 comeback over then-No. 3 St. Joseph Regional, and then-unranked Camden’s 8-6 win over then-No. 4 Rancocas Valley, earning Camden the No. 24 spot in this week’s rankings after a 21-20 loss to Shawnee dropped them two weeks ago.
Results Between Ranked Teams Last Week
- No. 2 Don Bosco Prep 14, No. 1 Bergen Catholic 9
- No. 9 St. Peter’s Prep 29, No. 3 St. Joseph Regional 28
- No. 5 DePaul Catholic 26, No. 22 Paramus Catholic 14
- No. 13 Red Bank Catholic 29, No. 17 Holmdel 28
This Week’s Contests Between Ranked Teams
- No. 1 Don Bosco Prep vs. No. 3 DePaul Catholic
- No. 8 Old Tappan vs. No. 14 Northern Highlands
- No. 9 Winslow Township vs. No. 24 Camden
- No. 12 Rumson-Fair Haven vs. No. 13 Red Bank Catholic
1. Don Bosco Prep (4-0)
For the first time since 2023, New Jersey’s top-ranked team has changed hands. Don Bosco Prep triumphed over archrival Bergen Catholic, top-ranked, and No. 6 team in the High School on SI National Rankings, on Friday, securing a 14-9 win. The Ironmen defense shone, allowing only 108 rushing yards and preventing any second-half touchdowns by Bergen Catholic. A crucial interception by Jack Hinspeter in the final quarter sealed the Crusaders’ fate, while Don Bosco’s ground game closed out the victory. Head coach Dan Sabella’s squad aims to maintain this momentum against a formidable upcoming schedule.
Up next: Oct. 3 at No. 3 DePaul (4-1)
2. Bergen Catholic (4-1)
The Crusaders’ 28-game in-state winning streak ended Friday with a loss to newly-ranked No. 1 Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey. Their only touchdown came via an 11-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Trey Tagliaferri to junior wide receiver Jamel Hammary, with junior kicker Jacob Soltys contributing a 32-yard field goal. The defeat snapped a four-game winning run against the Ironmen. Head coach Vito Campanile’s team will aim to regroup in against Paramus Catholic following a bye week.
Up next: Oct. 10 at Paramus Catholic (1-4)
3. DePaul (4-1)
DePaul outplayed then-No. 22 Paramus Catholic, winning 26-14 on Friday in Wayne. Senior University of Washington quarterback Derek Zammit connected with senior Mason James for two touchdown passes, while senior running back Marquan Carter scored twice on the ground. The Spartans have now defeated the Paladins in eight straight games. Head coach Nick Campanile’s team faces a significant challenge to its undefeated record against the state’s top team, Don Bosco Prep, this Friday at Alumni Field.
Up next: Friday vs. No. 1 Don Bosco Prep (4-0)
4. The Hun School (5-1)
Sophomore QB Lukas Prock threw six touchdown passes, while USC commit Luke Wafle recorded two sacks in Hun's 48-0 victory over Mt. Zion Prep. The victory was the fifth in a row for the Raiders who recorded their fourth shutout of the season for a defense that has surrendered just 5.6 points on average. Coming up, Hun will face travel to The St. James Performance Academy of Springfield, Va. in a battle of unbeatens at 7:00 p.m. on Friday. The Strivers’ defense has only allowed 12.2 points per game this season, so the Raiders’ offense will have its work cut out for itself.
Up next: Friday at The St. James Performance Academy (Virginia) (4-0)
5. St. Peter’s Prep (5-0)
The Marauders moved to 5-0 following a thrilling 29-28 victory over then-No. 3 St. Joseph Regional on Saturday at Caven Point in Jersey City. Trailing 28-21 in the fourth, quarterback Tyler Bell linked up with senior Hunter Watson for a touchdown, and junior running back Abdul Turay secured the lead with a two-point conversion run. Bell threw another score, this one to junior Chris Horn, and also ran for a touchdown, while senior Tyler Barksdale added six points via a rushing score.
Up next: Saturday at Seton Hall Prep (1-3)
6. St. Joseph Regional (4-1)
St. Joseph Regional faced St. Peter’s Prep in a Top-5 clash at Caven Point on Saturday, falling by a single point, 29-28. The Green Knights had a chance to win, but a fumble on their final drive with just over a minute remaining ended the comeback hopes. Missing several key offensive players, including potential All-State quarterback Lamar Best and wide receiver Nate Bailey due to injuries, the team struggled. The Green Knights will rest during a bye week to recover.
Up next: October 11 vs. No. 1 Don Bosco Prep.
7. Glassboro (5-0)
The Western Jersey Football League (WJFL) Diamond leaders delivered another dominant offensive performance, crushing Woodbury 52-13 on the road, as senior quarterback Jack O’Connell passed for 223 yards and five touchdowns. Mekhi Parker caught four passes for 139 yards and two scores while grabbing two interceptions on defense. Glassboro has outscored opponents 245-33, making them the state’s highest-scoring team at 49.0 points per game.
Up next: Friday at Deptford (2-3)
8. Old Tappan (5-0)
The Golden Knights dominated Paramus on Friday, winning 34-7 on the road. Junior quarterback Zach Miceli threw two touchdown passes—one to junior Leo Etter and another to junior Christakis Nicolaou. Nicolaou, senior Devyn Radoian, and senior Damian Du Toit each scored rushing touchdowns. Old Tappan hasn’t lost to Paramus since 2013 and faces its biggest challenge yet in Week 5 on the road at No. 14 Northern Highlands.
Up next: Friday at No. 14 Northern Highlands (5-0)
9. Winslow Township (3-2)
Winslow started strong, scoring on its first two drives to secure a 49-6 rout of Millville in Western Jersey Football League (WJFL) American play. Junior quarterback Jalen Parker had a standout game, throwing for 274 yards and four touchdowns, bringing his season total to 1,054 passing yards. NaKeem Powell scored three times, Quayd Hendryx caught two touchdown passes, while Boston College commit Nyqir Helton added 107 receiving yards and a score.
Up next: Saturday at No. 24 Camden (4-1)
10. Washington Township (5-0)
The Minutemen surged to a 17-0 lead over their rival and added 21 unanswered second-half points to defeat Williamstown 38-7 in Western Jersey Football League (WJFL) inter-division play. Washington Township amassed 300 yards of offense, with senior quarterback Cole Aquino passing for 109 yards and two touchdowns. Colin Beeler and Andrew Osborn each scored on the ground, while defensively, Jaylen Robinson recorded 13 tackles and a sack.
Up next: Friday vs. Lenape (0-5)
11. Rancocas Valley (4-1)
The Red Devils suffered their first loss of 2025 in a defensive struggle, falling 8-6 to now No. 24-ranked Camden in Western Jersey Football League (WJFL) Colonial play. Jameer Bellamy scored RV’s only touchdown on a 7-yard run late in the fourth quarter, but a failed two-point conversion sealed the Red Devils’ fate. Kris Oesterie led the way defensively with a whopping 17 tackles, and Michael Beasley added 13. RV was without starting quarterback and Monmouth-bound Sayvien Adams for the third consecutive week due to a knee injury.
Up next: Friday vs. Williamstown (1-4)
12. Rumson-Fair Haven (4-1)
The Bulldogs registered a season-high scoring output in running past Middletown North 48-29 on Friday, marking their third consecutive victory over the Lions. Rumson-Fair Haven’s victory bumped their record up to 4-1. As for Middletown North, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 2-2. Rumson-Fair Haven will have some time to savor this victory since the Bulldogs will enjoy a bye week before clashing with 13th-ranked and undefeated Red Bank Catholic in a 7:00 p.m. start on October 10.
Up next: vs. No. 13 Red Bank Catholic (5-0)
13. Red Bank Catholic (5-0)
The Caseys earned a pulsating and hard-fought 29-28 win over No. 17 Holmdel on Friday. Freshman quarterback Rahmir Rivera displayed poise, completing 15-of-18 passes for 233 yards, throwing two touchdowns, and running for one. Freshman running back Gabe Kemp rushed 23 times for 185 yards, with his 48-yard third-quarter touchdown proving decisive. RBC is 5-0 for the first time since reaching the 2020 Non-Public B final.
Up next: Friday at St. John Vianney (2-3)
14. Northern Highlands (5-0)
The Highlanders handled Union City on Friday, winning 24-8 on the road. Senior quarterback Jack O’Callaghan threw three touchdown passes—two to senior Drew Vandersnow and one to junior Doyle Flatt—while senior Chase Calarco added a rushing score. The victory avenged a 20-6 loss to the Soaring Eagles in 2024, keeping Northern Highlands undefeated. The Highlanders have a major test on their hands this weekend in the form of No. 8 Old Tappan.
Up next: Friday vs. No. 8 Old Tappan (5-0)
15. Phillipsburg (4-0)
Sophomore quarterback Dominic Bracco efficiently completed 8-of-10 passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns, both of which went to his senior brother Mike, while rushing for 131 yards on five carries in a 59-20 rout of Hillsborough. Senior Sam Dech ran for 141 yards and two touchdowns, bringing his season total to 11. Mike Bracco also intercepted two passes on defense.
Up next: Friday vs. West Orange (4-1)
16. St. Augustine (4-1)
The Hermits rebounded from a loss to No. 10 Winslow Township with a 17-7 victory over Mainland in Western Jersey Football League (WJFL) American Division play. Despite missing key players like Rutgers-bound lineman Cam Greene and junior running back Roman Coney, St. Augustine sealed the game with a 65-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Danny Francis. Ty McLeer rushed for 124 yards on 11 carries. The Hermits are idle this weekend.
Up next: Friday, October 10 at Lenape (0-5)
17. West Morris Central (5-0)
West Morris rushed for 243 yards en route to a 35-0 win on the road over winless Randolph on Friday. The Wolfpack used its typical dominant running game and always big offensive line to run through the Rams most of the night, scoring twice in the first quarter, twice in the second, and then cruising in the second half to the win. Mike Finlay scored two rushing touchdowns and Brody Mansolino added one on the night for West Morris. With the victory, the Wolfpack have now won 11 of its last 12 regular season games dating back to 2024. West Morris senior Luke Gouse helped spearhead the shutout by forcing forced and recovering a fumble.
Up Next: On Friday at Parsippany Hills (0-5)
18. Holmdel (3-1)
The Hornets dropped their first game of the season despite a valiant effort, falling one spot in the state rankings but earned respect in a 29-28 loss to No. 13 Red Bank Catholic. Senior quarterback Jack Cannon, a Dartmouth commit, drove 80 yards in 12 plays, scoring on a sneak with 2:39 left, but a missed PAT kick cost them a chance to push the game into overtime. Cannon completed 21-of-26 passes for 213 yards, throwing one touchdown and rushing for three.
Up next: Friday vs. Brick Memorial (3-2)
19. Burlington Township (5-0)
Burlington Township claimed first place in the Western Jersey Football League (WJFL) Independence Division with a 22-10 win over previously unbeaten Delran. Freshman quarterback Eddie McNair threw for 136 yards and two touchdowns, while junior running back Aiden Binns rushed for 127 yards on 26 carries. Kyheem Freeman’s 40-yard fumble return for touchdown in the third quarter secured the lead for the Falcons. A stern test awaits as Burlington Township meets fellow undefeated archrival Burlington City next.
Up next: Friday at Burlington City (5-0)
20. St. Thomas Aquinas (4-1)
Ian Roberts ran for an 89-yard touchdown early in the first quarter and followed that up with 74-yard touchdown run in the second quarter - helping St. Thomas Aquinas build a 21-7 lead heading into halftime. Roberts’ two long scoring jaunts were two of four touchdowns of 70 yards or more for the Trojans as they claimed a commanding 35-21 home win over Elizabeth. St. Thomas Aquinas opened the second half scoring with a Tristan Bester 76-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Zymere Weaver. STA has now scored at least 35 points in four of its five games this season, and is currently in the midst of a three-game winning streak.
Up Next: Friday vs. Paramus Catholic (1-4)
21. Ramapo (3-1)
The Raiders unleashed a 47-0 thrashing of Montclair on Friday in Franklin Lakes. Versatile senior running back Liam Hayward scored four times—once via a pass from senior quarterback Casey Grusser and three times on the ground. The opportunistic Raiders added three defensive/special teams touchdowns, with senior Luke Gurba and junior Jack Schneider recovering fumbles for scores and senior Gavin Cordisco returning a kickoff for a touchdown.
Up next: Friday at Passaic Tech (3-2)
22. St. Joseph (Metuchen) (4-0)
Senior quarterback Justin Scaramuzzo threw for 207 yards and a touchdown while rushing for two scores, but the Falcons’ revamped defense stole the show in a 24-0 shutout of Westfield. Transfers CJ Edwards and Mike Wellett III combined for 17 tackles in their debuts, with Tommy Kwiatkowski, Jason Gross, Sebastian Assuncao, Franco Reinoso, and Reggie Bropleh also making strong impacts.
Up next: Friday at North Brunswick (0-5)
23. Wayne Hills (5-0)
The Patriots secured their second straight shutout, defeating Caldwell 35-0 on Friday in Wayne. Junior quarterback James Wolf threw two touchdown passes—one to sophomore Ethan Zacharski and one to junior Chernoh St. Paul. Zacharski scored on a run, junior David Van Hook returned a punt for a touchdown, and junior Vincent Romano had a pick-six. Wayne Hills has outscored opponents 205-54 and could reach 6-0 for the first time since 2011 with a win over rival Wayne Valley.
Up next: Friday at Wayne Valley (4-1)
24. Camden (4-1)
Camden reenters the state rankings after a Week 2 loss, edging out then-No. 7 Rancocas Valley 8-6 in a Western Jersey Football League (WJFL) Colonial Division defensive battle. Jaiden Steeley deflected a late fourth-quarter conversion pass to preserve the lead. Roman Duckett scored Camden’s only touchdown on a 1-yard run in the second quarter, while the defense forced three turnovers, including an interception by Scott Freeman. Colgate commit Talib Shakir and Jerome Foster combined for 20 tackles.
Up next: Saturday vs. No. 9 Winslow Township (3-2)
25. Sterling (5-0)
The homestanding Sterling Silver Knights ran past the Gloucester Catholic Rams 55-0 game on Friday to remain undefeated inn the campaign. Sterling dominated the game and extended its winning streak to five games. Sterling’s quick-strike offensive firepower has led the Silver Knights to at least 31 points scored in all five games on the season.
Up Next: Friday vs. Collingswood (3-2)