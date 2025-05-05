New Jersey high school football: St. Joseph Regional announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Garden State and High School On SI New Jersey will share these as we see them.
Recently, the 19-time state champion St. Joseph Regional Green Knights announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Green Knights will play nine games, including three notable contests against state powerhouses Bergen Catholic, Don Bosco Prep and District of Columbia's St. John's College.
Among other teams on the Green Knights' schedule are New York's Cardinal Hayes, DePaul Catholic, Paramus Catholic, Pope John XXIII, Riverdale Baptist and on the road against St. Peter's Prep.
Below is the Green Knights' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 ST. JOSEPH REGIONAL GREEN KNIGHTS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 30: vs. Riverdale Baptist
Sep. 6: at St. John's College High (District of Columbia)
Sep. 13: vs. Cardinal Hayes (New York)
Sep. 19: at Paramus Catholic
Sep. 27: at St. Peter's Prep
Oct. 11: vs. Don Bosco Prep
Oct. 18: vs. Pope John XXIII
Oct. 25: at Bergen Catholic
Oct. 31: at DePaul Catholic
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi