New Jersey high school football: St. Joseph Regional announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Green Knights' schedule are state powerhouses Bergen Catholic, Don Bosco Prep and District of Columbia's St. John's College

Andy Villamarzo

Paramus Catholic football at St. Joseph Regional, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, Montvale, New Jersey. From left, St. Joseph's #7 Nathan Bailey, #17 Tahj Gray and #15 Lamar Best on his way to a touchdown in the first quarter.
Paramus Catholic football at St. Joseph Regional, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, Montvale, New Jersey. From left, St. Joseph's #7 Nathan Bailey, #17 Tahj Gray and #15 Lamar Best on his way to a touchdown in the first quarter. / Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Garden State and High School On SI New Jersey will share these as we see them.

Recently, the 19-time state champion St. Joseph Regional Green Knights announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Green Knights will play nine games, including three notable contests against state powerhouses Bergen Catholic, Don Bosco Prep and District of Columbia's St. John's College.

Among other teams on the Green Knights' schedule are New York's Cardinal Hayes, DePaul Catholic, Paramus Catholic, Pope John XXIII, Riverdale Baptist and on the road against St. Peter's Prep.

Below is the Green Knights' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

St. Joseph Regional 2025 schedule
St. Joseph Regional 2025 schedule / Courtesy of St. Joseph Regional Football

2025 ST. JOSEPH REGIONAL GREEN KNIGHTS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 30: vs. Riverdale Baptist

Sep. 6: at St. John's College High (District of Columbia)

Sep. 13: vs. Cardinal Hayes (New York)

Sep. 19: at Paramus Catholic

Sep. 27: at St. Peter's Prep

Oct. 11: vs. Don Bosco Prep

Oct. 18: vs. Pope John XXIII

Oct. 25: at Bergen Catholic

Oct. 31: at DePaul Catholic

