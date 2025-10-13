New Jersey High School Football Top 25 State Rankings – Oct. 13, 2025
While there was plenty of movement in the bottom of this week’s rankings, the top 10 teams remain unchanged for the first time all season. The top 10 teams recorded five wins, four teams had byes, and the lone top 10 team to lose keeps its position this week.
In the marquee matchup of the week. top-ranked Don Bosco Prep, the No. 15 team in this week’s High School on SI Power-25 National Rankings, escaped with a 17-14 overtime win over No. 4 St. Joseph Regional.
Despite the loss, the highly-competitive Green Knights will stay in that No. 4 position this week. No. 2 Bergen Catholic, the nation’s 16th-ranked team, made short work of then No. 24 Paramus Catholic, ousting the Paladins from this week’s rankings.
In a battle of traditional Jersey Shore powers, No. 12 Red Bank Catholic earned a 34-10 road win over then No. 11 Rumson Fair-Haven which results on the Bulldogs falling to the 25th spot in this week’s rankings. In the final clash between ranked teams last weekend, No. 18 Ramapo ousted then No. 21 Wayne Valley from this week’s rankings with a convincing 42-7 victory.
Results Between Ranked Teams
No. 1 Don Bosco Prep 17, No. 4 St. Joseph Regional 14 (OT)
No. 2 Bergen Catholic 45, No. 24 Paramus Catholic 14
No. 12 Red Bank Catholic 34, No. 11 Rumson Fair-Haven 10
No. No. 16 St. Joseph-Metuchen 21, No. 13 Phillipsburg 0
No. 18 Ramapo 42, No. 21 Wayne Valley 7
Scroll through below to check out this week’s rankings!
1. Don Bosco Prep (6-0)
The Ironmen narrowly retained their No. 1 ranking in New Jersey with a hard-fought 17-14 overtime victory over No. 4 St. Joseph Regional on Saturday. Yale lacrosse commit Johnny Devir sealed the win with a 25-yard field goal in overtime. Despite being outgained by over 200 yards, Don Bosco Prep’s resilient defense held firm, shutting out the Green Knights on their first overtime possession to secure the win.
Up next: Saturday at Seton Hall Prep (2-4)
2. Bergen Catholic (5-1)
The Crusaders dominated then No. 24 Paramus Catholic on the road Friday, cruising to a 45-14 victory. Sophomore quarterback Trey Tagliaferri threw three touchdown passes—two to junior Austin Busso and one to junior Anthony Willis. Seniors Najee Calhoun and Dante Kain each scored rushing touchdowns, as did freshman quarterback Walker Snee. Junior kicker Jacob Soltys added a 32-yard field goal to the tally.
Up next: Saturday vs. Delbarton (3-3)
3. St. Peter’s Prep (6-0)
The Marauders had a bye week but are gearing up for a pivotal matchup against No. 8 DePaul in Week 7, with the SFC United White Division title on the line.
Up next: Friday vs. No. 8 DePaul (4-2)
4. St. Joseph Regional (4-2)
The Green Knights came tantalizingly close to upsetting New Jersey’s top-ranked Don Bosco Prep but fell 17-14 in overtime. Despite outgaining their opponents, special teams miscues and a critical interception in Ironmen territory in the fourth quarter proved costly. Still, St. Joseph’s performance solidified their status as a top-four team in the state, and they’ll aim to rebound against Pope John.
Up next: Saturday vs. Pope John (1-5)
5. Winslow (5-2)
The Eagles capitalized on multiple turnovers to secure prime field position, dismantling Camden Eastside 50-0 for their fourth consecutive win. Quarterback Jalen Parker threw four touchdown passes, including two to Boston College commit Nyqir Helton (45 and 47 yards). Winslow has outscored opponents 144-20 during their current streak.
Up next: Friday vs. Mainland (4-3)
6. Glassboro (7-0)
The Bulldogs extended their winning streak to a state-best 20 games, dating back to last season, with a 42-0 shutout of Cinnaminson—their fifth shutout and second in a row. Quarterback Jack O’Connell passed for 237 yards and four touchdowns, with Xavier Sabb and Mekhi Parker each catching two. Averaging 49 points per game while allowing just 33 points all season, Glassboro remains a dominant force.
Up next: Friday vs. Schalick (2-5)
7. Old Tappan (6-0)
The Golden Knights were idle in but will face a formidable challenge when they host one of the Super Football Conference’s top teams in Week 7.
Up next: Friday vs. Wayne Hills (6-1)
8. DePaul (4-2)
The Spartans had a bye in Week 6 but are gearing up for a critical Week 7 showdown at Caven Point in Jersey City, where they’ll battle for SFC United White Division supremacy.
Up next: Friday at No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep (6-0)
9. Washington Township (7-0)
The Minutemen delivered a standout performance, defeating Rancocas Valley 38-17 in WJFL inter-division play. Colin Beeler led the way with 126 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries, while Andrew Osborn and Jaylen Robinson also scored on the ground. Parker Reese added a 21-yard scoop-and-score defensive touchdown. Washington Township, now 7-0 for the first time since 2001, has outscored its opponents 269-46.
Up next: Friday vs. No. 19 Kingsway (6-1)
10. The Hun School
The Raiders, who saw their five-game winning streak come to an end with a 30-14 loss at The St. James Performance Academy of Virginia on the road two weeks ago, were idle last week. Hun, which relies on a stout defense, will now travel to nationally-ranked St. Frances Academy of Maryland on Friday night.
Up Next: Friday at St. Frances Academy
11. Red Bank Catholic (7-0)
Freshman running back Gabe Kemp powered the Caseys with 35 carries for 200 yards and two touchdowns, surpassing 1,000 yards for the season (1,156 yards, nine TDs). A stingy second-half defense, including two interceptions (the team’s 10th and 11th), led to a 34-10 rout of rival Rumson Fair Haven, securing RBC’s third Class A North division title in four years.
Up next: Friday at Paramus Catholic (2-5)
12. Northern Highlands (5-1)
The Highlanders were on a bye in Week 6. Coach Dave Cord’s squad will return to action in Week 7, facing another SFC Liberty Red Division opponent.
Up next: Friday at Ridgewood (3-3)
13. St. Augustine (5-1)
Fresh off their bye, the Hermits blanked Lenape 27-0 on the road. Roman Coney, back from an ankle injury, rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns, while DJ Lewis opened scoring with a 53-yard punt return touchdown. Ty McLeer added a 23-yard touchdown catch from Ryan Stoehr.
Up next: Saturday vs. Rancocas Valley (4-3)
14. West Morris Central (7-0)
The Wolfpack stayed unbeaten with a 38-24 home win over Montville. Brody Mansolino, Deacon Frayne, and Mike Finlay each rushed for over 100 yards, showcasing West Morris’ signature run-heavy, clock-controlling style. The Wolfpack will carry this approach into their next game against a surging Roxbury team.
Up next: Friday at Roxbury (5-2)
15. Burlington Township (7-0)
The Falcons overcame an eight-point halftime deficit, scoring 22 unanswered points to defeat Hopewell Valley 28-14 in WJFL inter-division play. Junior Aiden Binns rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns, his fifth straight 100-yard game. Freshman QB Eddie McNair threw for 167 yards and two scores, while Solomon Wesley grabbed two interceptions to spearhead the defense.
Up next: Saturday vs. Northern Burlington (5-2)
16. Ramapo (5-1)
The Raiders overwhelmed Wayne Valley 42-7 in Franklin Lakes. Senior quarterback Casey Grusser accounted for four touchdowns—two rushing and one passing each to seniors Sal Livoti and Joey Yessis. Senior Liam Hayward scored a rushing touchdown, and junior linebacker Jack Schneider added a pick-six. Ramapo faces another SFC Liberty Red Division foe in Week 7.
Up next: Friday at Hackensack (3-3)
17. St. Joseph Metuchen (6-0)
The Falcons rallied from a scoreless first half, with Michael Wellet III scoring two rushing touchdowns and Justin Scaramuzzo throwing a touchdown pass to Reggie Bropleh, securing a 21-0 upset over then-No. 13 Phillipsburg. Sophomore DB Joe Ketusky intercepted two passes, the second setting up the final score. This marked St. Joseph’s second Top 10 upset in three years.
Up next: Friday at St. Thomas Aquinas (5-2)
18. East Orange (6-0)
In Saturday’s non-league outing, the East Orange Campus Jaguars remained undefeated on the season but did allow a season high in points in holding off Paterson Eastside 34-28. Prior to this game, the East Orange defense had yielded just six points on the season, The Jaguars take the field next when they travel to West Orange for a Super - Freedom Red outing on Friday.
Up Next: Friday at West Orange
19. Kingsway (6-1)
The Dragons dominated rival Clearview 63-0 in the Battle of 322, marking their fifth straight win over their neighbors. Cole DeNick scored six touchdowns, five via rushing, while David Oravetz threw three touchdown passes. The shutout was Kingsway’s second consecutive and third in four games.
Up next: Friday at No. 9 Washington Township
20. Phillipsburg (5-1)
The Stateliners’ offense, which had averaged 39 points per game, was stifled in a 21-0 loss to then-No. 19 St. Joseph Metuchen, managing just 162 total yards. The defense, led by Eddie O’Neill, Aeden Hywel, and Noah Bermingham, held strong in the first half, allowing only 86 yards, but faltered against the Falcons’ short passing game after halftime. Senior Sam Dech led the rushing attack with 47 yards on six carries.
Up next: Friday vs. Union
21. Atlantic City (6-1)
Sophomore quarterback Marvin Burroughs completed 14 of 26 passes for 278 yards, throwing his 17th and 18th touchdown passes of the season, guiding the Vikings to a 26-7 rout of Eastern. His primary receiver, Tamir Rex, caught five passes for 136 yards, while Jaylen Day had two catches for 48 yards, and Don-Taye Thompson contributed three receptions for 41 yards and a two-point conversion.
Up Next: Saturday vs. Hammonton
22. Holmdel (4-2)
Senior quarterback and Dartmouth-bound Jack Cannon powered Holmdel to a 47-21 football triumph over Marlboro on Friday night, amassing seven touchdowns and 511 yards of total offense. Cannon completed 16-18 passes for 342 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 169 yards and four touchdowns on just eight carries for the Hornets. James Murphy was Cannon’s top target, hauling in six receptions for 201 yards and two touchdowns.
Up Next: Friday at Raritan
23. Southern Regional (7-0)
Southern Regional cemented its place in program history and enters this week’s ranking for the first time after registering a crushing 42-0 shutout over Manchester in achieving a perfect 7-0 record for the first time ever. The dominant victory also secured the Rams no worse than a share of their second consecutive Class B South title. Southern’s performance was a complete team effort, with six different players finding the end zone. The Rams’ defense was equally impressive, recording its third shutout of the season.
Up Next: Friday vs. Brick Memorial
24. Sayreville (7-0)
In a season of outstanding personal achievements, senior running back Shaun Jackson turned in his best outing yet with a career-high 338 rushing yards and a season-tying four touchdowns on 20 attempts to fuel a 37-28 victory over a scrappy Franklin squad. Sherwin Appiah carried for a touchdown and Chad Barnes kicked a field goal to help fuel Sayreville’s powerful offense. Sophomore DB Grady Walsh led the defense with 11 tackles.
Up next: Friday vs. Montgomery (5-2)
25. Rumson Fair-Haven (4-2)
Rumson Fair-Haven drops from the 11th spot but manages to stay in this week’s rankings following a 34-10 home loss to then No. 12 Red Bank Catholic on Friday in a clash of Jersey Shore heavyweights.
Up Next: Friday vs. Toms River North