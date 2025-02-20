New Jersey High School Governing Body Refusing to Change Transgender Policy Despite President Trump's Order
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA), the governing body for high school sports in New Jersey, at its most recent executive committee meeting on Wednesday reaffirmed its transgender athlete policy, according to a report in NorthJersey.com. This stance is in direct defiance of an executive order signed by President Donald Trump that threatens to withhold funds from educational programs that allow transgender women and girls to compete in women’s and girls’ sports.
NJSIAA legal counsel Steve Goodell affirmed the organization’s transgender policy, which was originally adopted in 2009 and amended in 2017, that allows transgender athletes to compete in whatever gender they identify with or the gender they were assigned at birth, but not both. The policy also does not allow an athlete to switch sport genders during a season and indicates the student-athlete must choose a gender before the season starts with no medical testing required.
To clarify, a transgender male (one who was born female but identifies as male) can play girls sports or boys sports, but not both. For example, they could not play boys basketball in the winter, then run track on the girls team in the spring. Likewise, a transgender female can’t play girls soccer in the fall then play boys lacrosse in the spring. A transgender athlete can’t try out for the boys baseball team and then switch to softball if they are cut.
The present NJSIAA policy does include a provision permitting schools to challenge the ability of a transgender athlete to compete if they believe it creates an unfair competitive advantage. However, the NJSIAA's legal counsel stated the organization would not be involved in such disputes, leaving it to the school, student, and state to resolve.
“We have had no hearings, no controversies,” Goodell told Darren Cooper of Northjersey.com. “No one has brought to our attention any transgender students. Our policy was designed to be consistent with state law,” said Goodell , emphasizing that the NJSIAA would not get involved in a dispute and that there will be no immediate changes at this time.
Goodell cited two recent legal challenges to the NJSIAA's transfer rules, both of which were ruled in the NJSIAA’s favor. The first case, which was heard in Essex County, involved a female ice hockey player wanting to play on a boys team despite her school offering a girls steam. Bylaws set forth by the NJSIAA say that girls must play on the girls team if their school has one. And the second was a male wrestler transferring mid-season, which would appear to reinforce the NJSIAA's authority on transfer regulations.
The NJSIAA approach is in stark contrast, and inconsistent with the NCAA's recent decision which bans transgender women from competing on women's teams. Some two months after NCAA president Charlie Baker told a Senate committee that there are “less than 10” transgender athletes in the NCAA, the organization banned transgender women from competing on women’s teams earlier this month, a determination that NJSIAA transfer rule stands against.
The NJSIAA, according to Goodell, has not kept records on the number of transgender athletes since the policy was first approved. At the collegiate level, the NCAA, which is governed by member schools in all 50 states, changed its policy after Trump’s executive order.