High School

New Jersey High School Hoops Player Loses Pulse in Game—Rival Trainer & Doctor Parents Save His Life

Heroic actions by the opposing team’s trainer and two parents, who rushed onto the court from the stands, saved the life of a 16-year-old basketball player.

John Beisser

Jan 27, 2024; Tenafly, New Jersey, United States; St. Joseph plays Teaneck in the Bergen County Jamboree boys basketball tournament at Tenafly High School on Saturday afternoon. From left, SJ #5 Anthony Pacciarelli, T #3 Ty Carnegie and SJ #3 Evan Brown.
Jan 27, 2024; Tenafly, New Jersey, United States; St. Joseph plays Teaneck in the Bergen County Jamboree boys basketball tournament at Tenafly High School on Saturday afternoon. From left, SJ #5 Anthony Pacciarelli, T #3 Ty Carnegie and SJ #3 Evan Brown. / Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Following a routine on-court injury to a home team’s player during a packed boys basketball game between Teaneck and Northern Highlands, a separate and unrelated life-threatening medical emergency for a visiting team’s player unfolded on Tuesday night, according to a report by njvoice.com.

A Packed Gym for Annual Community Event

Northern Highlands Principal Joseph Occhino, whose squad hosted the matchup, described the scene as typical for this yearly community gathering. “We have the event every year — the gym is packed, 1,000 people here,” he said.

The trouble started late in the first half with a seemingly ordinary play. Two players rose for a layup, contact was made, and a Northern Highlands player went down hard on the floor. The school's athletic trainer, Dr. Peter Koeniges, rushed over immediately and helped escort the injured athlete off the court for further attention.

Sudden Turn: A Second Crisis Unfolds

Moments later, a far more serious situation developed on the other side of the court as the Teaneck head coach began shouting for help, and witnesses saw one of his players, 16-year old Tahsir Carter, collapsed face down on the floor.

Dr. Koeniges swiftly turned the first case over to an assistant and raced to aid Carter. Others hurried to grab automated external defibrillators (AEDs). Allendale Police Chief Michael Dillon later characterized it as a medical episode in which the young athlete lost his pulse, a cardiac event that demanded instant action.

Two parents in the stands, both doctors, jumped in without hesitation to support the trainer until EMTs arrived on scene. Their quick intervention, combined with the use of life-saving measures, restored Carter's pulse and brought him back to consciousness. He was soon stabilized on a stretcher and rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center and later transferred to Mount Sinai Children’s Hospital in New York.

The game was postponed once the gravity of the situation became clear.

Mother's Gratitude Amid the Fear

Carter’s mother, Lattice Chess-Story, shared her relief and deep appreciation for the response. She noted the overwhelming wave of well wishes and prayers from the community, and expressed thanks to the trainers, staff, parents, basketball teams, coaches, EMTs, and local police from both Northern Highlands and Teaneck for their rapid, lifesaving efforts.

“There are not enough words to express my gratitude,” she said, recalling the terror of hearing that her son was not breathing and had no pulse.

A Near-Tragedy Averted Through Swift Action

Looking back, Principal Occhino marveled at how quickly things turned around thanks to the coordinated response. “Really unbelievable,” he reflected. “Because of their reaction and immediate tending to the student-athlete’s needs, turned what could have been a tragedy into a story that had a wonderful ending. Kudos to all who were involved. I don’t know what we would have done at that point. It was horrifying as it was taking place.”

Published
John Beisser
JOHN BEISSER

A recipient of seven New Jersey Press Association Awards for writing excellence, John Beisser served as Assistant Director in the Rutgers University Athletic Communications Office from 1991-2006, where he primarily handled sports information/media relations duties for the Scarlet Knight football and men's basketball programs. In this role, he served as managing editor for nine publications that received either National or Regional citations from the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). While an undergraduate at RU, Beisser was sports director of WRSU-FM and a sportswriter/columnist for The Daily Targum. From 2007-2019, Beisser served as Assistant Athletic Director/Sports Media Relations at Wagner College, where he was the recipient of the 2019 Met Basketball Writers Association "Good Guy" Award. Beisser resides in Piscataway with his wife Aileen (RC '95,) a four-year Scarlet Knight women's lacrosse letter-winner, and their daughter Riley. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/New Jersey