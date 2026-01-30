New Jersey High School Hoops Player Loses Pulse in Game—Rival Trainer & Doctor Parents Save His Life
Following a routine on-court injury to a home team’s player during a packed boys basketball game between Teaneck and Northern Highlands, a separate and unrelated life-threatening medical emergency for a visiting team’s player unfolded on Tuesday night, according to a report by njvoice.com.
A Packed Gym for Annual Community Event
Northern Highlands Principal Joseph Occhino, whose squad hosted the matchup, described the scene as typical for this yearly community gathering. “We have the event every year — the gym is packed, 1,000 people here,” he said.
The trouble started late in the first half with a seemingly ordinary play. Two players rose for a layup, contact was made, and a Northern Highlands player went down hard on the floor. The school's athletic trainer, Dr. Peter Koeniges, rushed over immediately and helped escort the injured athlete off the court for further attention.
Sudden Turn: A Second Crisis Unfolds
Moments later, a far more serious situation developed on the other side of the court as the Teaneck head coach began shouting for help, and witnesses saw one of his players, 16-year old Tahsir Carter, collapsed face down on the floor.
Dr. Koeniges swiftly turned the first case over to an assistant and raced to aid Carter. Others hurried to grab automated external defibrillators (AEDs). Allendale Police Chief Michael Dillon later characterized it as a medical episode in which the young athlete lost his pulse, a cardiac event that demanded instant action.
Two parents in the stands, both doctors, jumped in without hesitation to support the trainer until EMTs arrived on scene. Their quick intervention, combined with the use of life-saving measures, restored Carter's pulse and brought him back to consciousness. He was soon stabilized on a stretcher and rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center and later transferred to Mount Sinai Children’s Hospital in New York.
The game was postponed once the gravity of the situation became clear.
Mother's Gratitude Amid the Fear
Carter’s mother, Lattice Chess-Story, shared her relief and deep appreciation for the response. She noted the overwhelming wave of well wishes and prayers from the community, and expressed thanks to the trainers, staff, parents, basketball teams, coaches, EMTs, and local police from both Northern Highlands and Teaneck for their rapid, lifesaving efforts.
“There are not enough words to express my gratitude,” she said, recalling the terror of hearing that her son was not breathing and had no pulse.
A Near-Tragedy Averted Through Swift Action
Looking back, Principal Occhino marveled at how quickly things turned around thanks to the coordinated response. “Really unbelievable,” he reflected. “Because of their reaction and immediate tending to the student-athlete’s needs, turned what could have been a tragedy into a story that had a wonderful ending. Kudos to all who were involved. I don’t know what we would have done at that point. It was horrifying as it was taking place.”