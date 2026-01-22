High School

Brannon Martinsen Settling into Role at Sierra Canyon, Helps Beat Harvard-Westlake

Martinsen, a transfer from JSerra, feels like he's finally finding his role within a loaded Sierra Canyon team. It showed Wednesday night.

Tarek Fattal

Sierra Canyon's Brannon Martinsen had a big game in a pivotal win over Harvard-Westlake Wednesday night. / Hoophall Classic

CHATSWORTH, Calif. — Sierra Canyon's Brannon Martinsen started the season with a cast on. Certainly not ideal for a newcomer looking to make an impact on California's No. 1 team.

Once a standout at Mater Dei for two seasons before spending his junior year at JSerra, the 6-foot-7 lefty needed time to get his legs under him when becoming healthy enough to play for the Trailblazers.

"I gotta admit, I was definitely out of shape when I started playing," Martinsen said.

Since getting healthy, Martinsen has been somewhat of an unsung hero for Sierra Canyon, who needed his 16 points in the Trailblazers' 55-47 Mission League win over rival Harvard-Westlake at home Wednesday night.

More than his stat line, it was his timely shot making that lifted Sierra Canyon to the victory, which makes them 5-0 and in first place in the Mission League. Martinsen hit a 3-pointer late in the third quarter to balloon Sierra Canyon's lead to 39-33 on the heels of a Harvard-Westlake 9-2 run.

Later in the fourth, he hit another 3-pointer in front of the Sierra Canyon bench to keep Harvard-Westlake at bay, creating a 48-40 lead with three minutes to go.

"It took a little time, but I think I'm finding my role among this talented team," Martinsen said. "All these guys are college-level players."

As Martinsen begins to embrace his role alongside 5-star guard Brandon McCoy Jr. (who led all scorers Wednesday night with 20 points) and North Carolina commit Maxi Adams, this 19-1 Sierra Canyon teams begins to get scarier as the postseason approaches.

Martinsen is averaging 12.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game this season.

Sierra Canyon and Harvard-Westlake (21-3) both came into the game 4-0 in the Missio League.

"This game was physical. I don't like to say there's animosity between the two teams, but it's a rivalry," Martinsen said.

SIERRA CANYON PULLS AWAY FROM HARVARD-WESTLAKE

Texas commit Joe Sterling was in foul trouble in the first half, picking up his third foul in the opening minutes of the second quarter. His absence stalled Harvard-Westlake a bit, allowing Sierra Canyon to get out in transition. McCoy scored 10 points in the second frame, including back-to-back threes.

Sterling finished with five points and didn't convert a field goal in the second half.

Sierra Canyon went from trailing by three to up 21-18 on McCoy's makes from downtown in the second quarter before taking a 25-21 lead into halftime.

Sierra Canyon had its biggest lead of the game in the third quarter when it led 34-24 anchored by a steal and dunk by McCoy before Martinsen's big shots from downtown helped to anchor the Trailblazers' eventual victory.

Pierce Thompson led Harvard-Westlake with 14 points. Dom Bentho and Amir Jones each had 11.

OTHER MISSION LEAGUE SCORES, STATS

Loyola 104, Alemany 70: Deuce Newt went for 50 points in the Cubs victory.

St. Francis 66, Chaminade 56: Cherif Millogo scored 20 points and Luke Paulus had 17 for St. Francis. Temi Olafisoye had 20 for Chaminade.

Notre Dame 68, Crespi 56: NaVorro Bowman had 33 points in the win.

