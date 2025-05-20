New Jersey high school softball’s top pitchers in 2025: Vote for the best
With the spring season officially here, it’s time to highlight the top high school softball players in New Jersey.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective positions.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in New Jersey, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other pitchers worthy of fans’ attention at villamarzo@scorebooklive.com.
Note: Some players may excel at multiple positions. Do not be alarmed to see an outfielder, a catcher or an infielder on this list, as we try to get as many players as possible.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Voting ends Sunday, June 8 at 11:59 PM ET
Lily Hagan, Red Bank Catholic
There’s not many players that can pitch like Hagan. A Notre Dame commitment, the Caseys’ hurler has totaled 99 strikeouts and a 1.60 ERA. Hagan is responsible for ending St. John Vianney's 26-game winning streak.
Brooke Douglas, Ocean City
The Class of 2026 product is already committed to the University of Rhode Island and has been one of the state's better junior pitchers. douglas has struck out 124 batters along with a 6-4 mark and 3.48 earned run average.
Elizabeth Negron, St. Thomas Aquinas
Negron has proven herself as one of the state's better pitchers, already has over 200 career strikeouts and a 1.66 ERA.
Maddy Connelly, Hasbrouck Heights
When it comes to pitchers out of the Northeast, Connelly has been producing with the best of 'em this season. Connelly has a 16-3 record with a 1.14 earned run average and fanned 119 batters.
Gylian Hixenbaugh, Donovan Catholic
Playing for one of the state's best teams, Hixenbaugh has made a name for herself this season as a sophomore. Hixenbaugh owns a perfect 8-0 mark with a 1.15 ERA and 47 strikeouts.
Dani Rodriguez, Donovan Catholic
Another Donovan Catholic pitcher that's been playing very well this season is Rodriguez. The junior ace is 9-1 with a 2.32 ERA and has struck out 45 batters in 48.1 innings of work.
Jordan Strauss, Haddon Township
No way we can have this list without mentioning the talented pitcher out of Haddon Township. The Siena commitment has an impressive 1.32 ERA with a staggering 155 strikeouts.
Arianna Zajac, Parsippany
Don't stare too hard at the earned run average for Zajac, because this sophomore has been one of the state's better pitchers this season. Zajac is 10-4 this season and has fanned 130 batters.
Lexi Lopez, Robbinsville
Lopez has been one of the most consistent pitchers around and her numbers tell the story. The senior hurler is 12-1 on the season with a 2.25 ERA and has struck out 84 batters.
Audrey Amoruso, Indian Hills
Wahlbrink has made an impression on everyone around the state with her pitching. The pitcher is 10-3 and her earned run average sits at 2.66 and has struck out 102 batters.
Miranda Ebbighausen, Vernon
There’s no denying the kind of arm talent that Ebbighausen possesses. The Vernon ace owns a 8-1 record and has racked up 144 strikeouts in 91.2 innings of work.
Joselyn Bermudaz, Indian Hills
Forget about the fact that Bermudaz is just a freshman, the pitcher is right up there with anyone when it comes down to strikeouts. The Class of 2028 pitcher has a 2.75 ERA and 199 strikeouts this spring.
Claire Shupe, Columbia
Shupe as of late has been playing about as good as any on the mound, with the Columbia ace has struck out 62 strikeouts in 35 innings and only yielding one run.
Emily Van Cleef, Hunterdon Central
Van Cleef has been nearly unhittable and tough to score on all season long, with the pitcher owning a very impressive 0.24 ERA mark with 182 strikeouts in 118 innings.
More New Jersey high school sports news:
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school softball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school softball news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi