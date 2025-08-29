New Jersey Wrestling: Former Roxbury High School State Champion Luke Stanich Wins U20 world wrestling title
U-20 Championship Overview
Luke Stanich defeated Japan’s Reiji Uchida, 4-3, in the championship match to claim the U-20 world wrestling title, according to an account in nj.com. His quarterfinal win came against former Christian Brothers Academy standout and current Rutgers University freshman Alex Nini, 3-3.
Nini was reinstated in the tournament via repechage when Stanich advanced to the final but was eliminated after losing his first repechage match, concluding with a 2-2 record. Rutgers teammate Andrew Barbosa also participated at 74 kg for Mexico but fell in his opening bout.
In taking home the gold medal, Stanich went undefeated in the tournament, finishing 5-0 with four decision victories and one technical superiority in the opening round.
Two years ago, Stanich signed a national letter of intent with Lehigh University, and went on to earn a starting spot at 125 pounds as a true freshman, earning All-American honors in the process. Last season, he redshirted while moving up to 141 pounds, where he is projected to be a strong contender for a national title this season as a redshirt sophomore.
Rising Penn State True Freshman Reaches Finals at 79 kg
Blair Academy graduate Will Henckel reached the final at 79 kg but was defeated 8-6 by Iran’s Mahdi Yousefi. Henckel earned his final berth with a close 5-4 semifinal win over India’s Amit Amit. Henckel finished the tournament 4-1, with three decisions and one technical superiority. He is set to begin his true freshman season at Penn State.
Controversial 4-time state champion Anthony Knox competes
St. John Vianney grad Anthony Knox, who became just the fifth four-time champion in state history after generating national headlines by continuing to compete in the 2025 NJSIAA State Championship following an initial suspension,
competed at 57 kg. Knox won his opening round match against Ukraine’s Mykola Bratov but fell in his second match to Kazakhstan’s Nurdanat Aitanov. Knox was not pulled back into the tournament.
Luke Stanich High School Career (Roxbury High School)
*Compiled a 124-10 career record (92.5%), including a perfect 40-0 season in 2022-23.
*Four-time New Jersey state place winner at the NJSIAA State Wrestling Championships:
*2023 state champion at 126 pounds, defeating Navy rising freshman Caedyn Ricciardi of St. Peter’s Prep 1-0 in a dramatic final where a last-second takedown by Ricciardi was waved off. This victory made him Roxbury’s first state champion since 2014 and the ninth in school history.
*Runner-up at the 2022 state tournament.
*Four-time NJSIAA District 7 champion, with his final district title in 2023 earned in just 106 seconds of wrestling time, also securing the Most Outstanding Wrestler award.
*Won the Region 2 tournament in 2023, earning the Outstanding Wrestler Award with a technical fall (19-4) over Ethan Kerlin of West Essex.
*Was a Fargo finalist, indicating national-level competitiveness in high school freestyle wrestling.
*Notable 2022-23 season match included a major decision win over West Morris Central grad, and current Rider University grappler, Michael Campanaro in the NJSIAA Team Tournament and multiple pins and forfeits in dual meets.
Collegiate Career (Lehigh University)
*According to his biography page on lehighsports.com, Stanich chose Lehigh University primarily due to its team culture and coaching staff, enrolling as a true freshman 2023-24.
*Made a significant weight cut to compete at 125 pounds, dropping 20 pounds from his high school weight class, which required disciplined nutrition and conditioning.
2023-24 Season (True Freshman)
*Posted a 25-4 record with 13 bonus-point wins, demonstrating dominance at the collegiate level.
Won the EIWA Championship at 125 pounds, going 4-0. Earned All-America honors by finishing fifth at the NCAA Championships in Kansas City, going 6-2 and defeating returning finalist Matt Ramos of Purdue to secure a podium finish.
*Became Lehigh’s first true freshman to win the Midlands Championships in December 2023, earning EIWA Wrestler of the Week honors (1/1/24). Notable dual meet wins included a thrilling victory over Pitt’s Colton Camacho in his debut and a dual-clinching 3-0 decision over Cornell’s Brett Ungar.
Received the Coaches Award at Lehigh’s year-end Lewis Dinner and was named an NWCA Scholar All-American and EIWA Academic Achievement Award recipient, highlighting his academic and athletic balance.
2024-25 Season (Deferred Eligibility)
Competed at 141 pounds with a 12-1 record, following a move up in weight class.
International Competition
2025 U20 Pan American Championships
Won the gold medal at 65 kg in Peru, securing victories via technical fall in all matches except the final. Shared his excitement on social media, reposting Lehigh’s acknowledgment of his achievement.
2025 CLAW U.S. Open Senior and U20 Nationals
Won the U20 national title at 65 kg in Las Vegas, going 8-0 with wins over high school standouts Daniel Zepeda and Bo Bassett, and defeating Arizona State’s Pierson Manville 6-0 in the final. This earned him a spot in the U20 World Team Trials.
2025 U20 World Championship
Crowned world champion at 65 kg (143 pounds) in Samokov, Bulgaria, defeating Japan’s Reiji Uchida 4-3 in the freestyle final. This marked a significant milestone in his international career.