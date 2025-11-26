2025-26 Boys High School Wrestling National Rankings - Nov. 26, 2025
We have reached the point of the year where it’s go time. The 2025-2026 High School Wrestling season is underway in some states like Georgia, Indiana, and Texas. A large portion of the country will be activating after Thanksgiving. The first weekend of December will be the beginning of the journey with most of the nation holding their first tournaments.
Slimmed-Down Rankings: One Wrestler Per Weight
Since we’ve reached the regular season, we have narrowed it down to one wrestler per weight per team and removed the Valiant Prep guys from Arizona as well as any others who will not compete during the season.
Jax Forrest Watch: Weight Jump, Early Graduation Rumors Swirl
One exception to that may be Jax Forrest from Pennsylvania Powerhouse Bishop McCort. We currently have the senior ranked No. 1 at 132 pounds. We have been hearing multiple rumors about the Oklahoma State commit. One has him up at 138 pounds, which bumps Sam Herring to 144 and takes Owen McMullen out of the lineup.
The other is the newest and gaining steam, although we could not confirm at press time, and that has the Crusher graduating early and beginning his college career in the second semester. In a perfect world, former Wyoming Seminary grappler Shamus Regan, who wanted to attend McCort, would slide into Forrest’s spot if he does move on, but the PIAA’s transfer rules did not allow that to happen and it seems Regan is now searching for a new home, one where he can compete this season.
How We Handle Weight Changes in the Early Season
I want to address weight classes and how we’re handling some wrestlers being up in weight from where we have them ranked. If a wrestler is at a higher weight right now with a lot of recent time (not just Super 32) at the lower weight, we are leaving them there.
These are not major events, just early season tournaments where they are likely just taking a break from cutting weight. When the big events come (Ironman, Beast of the East, PowerAde, etc) we will move them up in the rankings if they stay at the higher weight class.
A lot of the wrestlers in the rankings have yet to step on the mat so we have them at the weight class they last appeared unless there is other information involved that suggests the placement we gave them. We have received some teams’ lineups and that has informed what weights we have those wrestlers placed.
Why Folkstyle Results Carry More Weight Than Freestyle
One final note as we head into the Folkstyle season, we give more weight in the rankings to Folkstyle results than Freestyle. So, when faced with a tough rankings decision, we will default to the Folkstyle result over Freestyle. Please keep that in mind while looking at the rankings and following along during campaign.
There are two reasons why we favor Folkstyle over Freestyle, the first is the fact that our athletes spend 80% or more of their time competing in Folkstyle. Some do not even participate in Freestyle. Secondly, Freestyle results can be very fluky. Technical falls can be accrued in 15 seconds. Matches turn on a dime from one guy holding a big lead only to lose in a fashion that would not occur in Folkstyle.
During the spring and summer, we may favor Freestyle a bit more, but as it slides into the background, so do its results.
Current Top-Ranked Wrestlers
- 106: Ariah Mills (Buford, GA) FR
- 113: Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) SR
- 120: Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) JR
- 126: Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) JR
- 132: Jax Forrest (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
- 138: Tyler DeKraker (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
- 144: Jordyn Raney (Union County, KY) SR
- 150: Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
- 157: Camryn Howard (Bellport, NY) SO
- 165: Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
- 175: Aaron Stewart (Warren Township, IL) SR
- 190: Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
- 215: Elijah Brown (Belle Vernon, PA) SR
- 285: Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) SR
What We Need From You: Lineups, Results and Updates to Keep Rankings Accurate
We will continue doing frequent updates during the season as we’ve done in the past, so please send weight class information, team information, results, anything that will help with the rankings. It’s impossible to see every result, so if you don’t see something reflected in the rankings, it’s probably because we don’t know about it. Contact me at billybwrestling@yahoo.com.
106-Pounds
1-Ariah Mills (Buford, GA) FR
2-Kooper Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) FR
3-MJ Rundell (Oak Park River Forest, IL) JR
4-William Soto (Newburgh, NY) JR
5-Michael Bernabe (Clovis, CA) FR
6-Luke Loren (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
7-Thales Silva (Buchanan, CA) FR
8-Hudson Chittum (Cleveland, TN) SO
9-Cohen Reer (Milan Edison, OH) FR
10-Noah Watkins (Dobyns Bennett, TN) SO
11-Connor Maddox (Westfield, IN) SO
12-Cache Williams (Choctaw, OK) SO
13-Tyler Sweet (Clovis North, CA) SO
14-Jon Tutku (Massapequa, NY) FR
15-Shaefer Hoffman (Downingtown West, PA) SO
16-Niko Odiotti (Loyola Academy, IL) SO
17-Lincoln Valdez (Pomona, CO) SO
18-Wyatt Dannegger (Francis Howell North, MO) JR
19-Brody Compau (Rockford, MI) FR
20-Lucas Layne (Lake Highland Prep, FL) 8th
21-Cruz Gannon (Dowling Catholic, IA) SO
22-Thomas Blewett (Middletown North, NJ) SO
23-Jack Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
24-Paden Alyea (Skyline, VA) JR
25-Jonas Lusker (Southern Regional, NJ) FR
26-Max Quarry (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) FR
27-Colton Wyller (Marmion Academy, IL) JR
28-Arav Pandey (Trinity, PA) FR
29-Will Cruz (Paulsboro, NJ) JR
30-Will Webb (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
HM:
Miro Parr-Coffin (Gonzaga Prep, WA) FR
Evan Cies (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
Abe Heysinger (Dubuque Hempstead, IA) SO
Ian Maize (Waco, Wayland, IA) SO
Nathan Schuman (Honesdale, PA) SO
Garrett Bjerga (Staples Motley, MN) FR
113-Pounds
1-Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) SR
2-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
3-Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township, NJ) JR
4-Jorge Rios (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
5-Anthony Garza (Clovis, CA) JR
6-Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL) JR
7-Turner Ross (Edmond North, OK) JR
8-Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SO
9-Jarrett Smith (Lowell, MI) SR
10-Cody Clarke (Buford, GA) FR
11-Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, PA) SO
12-Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, PA) SO
13-Braiden Lotier (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR
14-Kaleb Pratt (Barrington, IL) JR
15-Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman, OH) SO
16-Brandon Bickerton (Highland, OH) JR
17-Charles Esposito (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR
18-Noel Verduzco (Lowell, IN) SO
19-Jackson Wells (Harrison County, KY) JR
20-Jarreau Walker (Streetsboro, OH) JR
21-Tee Mills (Mill Creek, GA) SR
22-Camden Rugg (Union Grove, WI) JR
23-Jackson Shipley (Dripping Spring, TX) SR
24-Cooper Sandoval (McQueen, NV) JR
25-Shiloh Joyce (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR
26-Analu Woode (Nanakuli, HI) SO
27-Carter Shin (Chantilly, VA) SR
28-Cason Craft (Sallisaw, OK) SO
29-Thiago Silva (Buchanan, CA) FR
30-Oliver Pulliam (Allen, TX) FR
HM:
Erik Klichurov (Lombard Montini, IL) SO
Brock Humphrey (Linsly School, WV) SO
Traevon Ducking (Brownsburg, IN) SO
Tanner Tran (Father Ryan, TN) SR
Wyatt Stauffer (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
Gabe Benyo (Riverside, PA) SO
Austin Brown (Hannibal, MO) SR
Lazarus McEwen (Capital, WA) SO
Oscar Gauna (Goddard, KS) JR
Max Murillo (Esperanza, CA) JR
Ryan Hirchert (Nampa, ID) SR
Diego Robertty (IA) FR
120-Pounds
1-Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) JR
2-Rocklin Zinkin (Buchanan, CA) SR
3-Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) SO
4-Dominic Munaretto (St. Charles East, IL) SR
5-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) JR
6-Mason Jakob (Dobyns Bennett, TN) SR
7-Johnathon McGinty (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
8-Jovanni Tovar (Miami Southridge, FL) SO
9-Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain, PA) JR
10-Alex Rozas (Teurlings Catholic, LA) SR
11-Hayden Schwab (Don Bosco, IA) JR
12-Henry Aslikyan (Birmingham, CA) SR
13-Anthony LaGala Ryan (Longwood, NY) JR
14-Nicolas Enzminger (Bismarck Legacy, ND) SR
15-Dunia Sibomana (Long Beach, NY) SR
16-Cooper Merli (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
17-Sean Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SO
18-Liam Davis (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
19-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
20-Willmont Kai (Whitehall, PA) SR
21-Dominick Morrison (Hatboro Horsham, PA) JR
22-Julian Ríos (Phillips Academy, MA) SR
23-Mateo Gallegos (DuBois, PA) SO
24-Austin Bickerton (Highland, OH) JR
25-Case Bell (Brownsburg, IN) SO
26-Titan Friederichs (Watertown, MN) SR
27-Roman Lutrell (Cleveland, NM) SR
28-Sam Wolford (North Lebanon, PA) SR
29-Aiden Garcia (Palma, CA) JR
30-Zack Samano (Chino, CA) JR
HM:
Carter Chunko (Saucon Valley, PA) JR
Ayden Dodd (Perrysburg, OH) SR
JoJo Burke (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SO
Alexander Pierce (Iowa City, West, IA) SR
Izayiah Chavez (Allen, TX) SO
Nathan Reynolds (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
Layne Martin (Rockford, MI) JR
Cruzer Dominguez (Creighton Prep, NE) SO
Mason Haines (Dundee, MI) SR
Eli Herring (Bishop McCort) SO
Zane Crouse (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR
Scotty Fuller (Genoa Area, OH) SR
Joel Friederichs (Watertown, MN) SR
Chazz Robinson (Homewood-Flossmoor, IL) JR
David Hill (Oak Grove, AL) JR
Cade Collins (Southern Regional, NJ) SO
Drake VomBaur (Severance, CO) JR
Nathan Lyttle (Harmony, FL) SR
Laz Soto (Southwest Miami, FL) JR
126-Pounds
1-Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) JR
2-Antonio Mills (Mill Creek, GA) SR
3-Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater, OK) JR
4-JoJo Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) JR
5-Revin Dickman (Brownsburg, IN) SR
6-Will Detar (Trinity, PA) SR
7-Mikey Ruiz (Canyon Randall, TX) SR
8-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) SO
9-Elijah Collick (Stephen Decatur, MD) SR
10-Sean Willcox (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
11-Dominic Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SR
12-Tommy Wurster (Dublin, OH) SO
13-Braiden Weaver (Altoona, PA) SR
14-Miklo Hernandez (Pipestone Area, MN) SO
15-Lander Bosh (Layton, UT) SR
16-Jake Knight (Bettendorf, IA) SR
17-Cale Vandermark (Ankeny Centennial, IA) SR
18-Cael Floerchinger (Great Falls, MT) JR
19-Tommy Marchetti (Delbarton, NJ) SO
20-Santino Sloboda (Butler, PA) SR
21-Deklan Barr (Altoona, PA) SO
22-CJ Caines (Hanover, PA) SO
23-Emilio Albanese (Emmaus, PA) JR
24-Siraj Sidhu (Clovis North, CA) SR
25-Logan Stewart (Reynolds, PA) JR
26-Zaiyahn Ornelas (Creighton Prep, NE) SR
27-Isaac Novod (Belmont Hill, MA) JR
28-Isaiah Jones (Bixby, OK) SR
29-Van Smith (Mustang, OK) JR
30-Owen Marshall (Tahoma, WA) JR
HM:
Blake Getz (Roncalli, IN) SR
Dominic Brown (Center Grove, IN) SR
Jamison Gregory (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) JR
Jaxon Lane (McCallie School, TN) SO
Maximus Hay (Brown Deer, WI) SR
Bradley Wagner (Mifflinburg Area, PA) JR
Max Dinges (Penns Valley, PA) SO
Jamiel Castleberry (Oak Park, IL) JR
Jordan Manyette (Trinity, PA) JR
Martez Sheard (Aquinas, WI) SO
Lukas Foster (Joliet Catholic, IL) JR
Frank Leanza (Manheim Township, PA) FR
Christian Ramirez (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SO
Peter Rincan (Billerica, MA) SR
132-Pounds
1-Jax Forrest (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
2-Jayden Raney (Union County, KY) SR
3-Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) SR
4-Keanu Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR
5-Ashton Besmer (Buchanan, CA) SR
6-Nathan Carillo (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
7-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) JR
8-Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
9-Israel Borge (Bixby, OK) JR
10-Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
11-Antonio Rodríguez (Los Gatos, CA) SR
12-Nicholas Garcia (Marmion Academy, IL) SR
13-Lukas Littleton-Mascaro (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
14-Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) JR
15-Nicholas Sorrow (Hudson Area, MI) SR
16-Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
17-Nathan Rioux (Avon, IN) SR
18-Liston Seibert (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
19-Sammy Spaulding (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR
20-Deven Lopez (Pueblo East, CO) JR
21-Trey Beissel (Hastings, MN) SR
22-Gavin Landers (Denver, IA) JR
23-Evan Sanati (Brentsville, VA) SR
24-Christopher Noto (Honeoye Falls-Lima, NY) SR
25-Thunder Lewis (Clovis, CA) SR
26-Eric Casula (Stillwater, OK) SR
27-Yandel Morales (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
28-Ashten Haley (Cobleskill-Richmondville, NY) JR
29-Kavin Muyleart (Cedar Cliff, PA) JR
30-Bryar Hooks (Choctaw, OK) SO
HM:
Jason Hampton (Joliet Catholic, IL) SR
Vince Jasinski (Fox Lake (Grant), IL) SR
Lorenzo Gallegos (Volcan Vista, NM) SR
Brady Collins (East Troy, WI) SR
Jake Kos (Simley, MN) JR
DJ Clarke (Buford, GA) SR
Mason Carlson (Syracuse, UT) SR
Mikey Bautista (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR
Royce Malone (Center Grove, IN) JR
Mason Goelz (Avon, IN) SR
Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills, NJ) SR
Max Cumbee (IC Catholic Prep, IL) JR
Wyatt Lees (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR
Alex Denkins (Perrysburg, OH) SR
Blaze Van Gundy (Dublin Coffman, OH) JR
138-Pounds
1-Tyler DeKraker (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
2-Kellen Wolbert (Oconomowoc, WI) SR
3-Sam Herring (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
4-Karson Brown (St. Edward, OH) SR
5-Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY) JR
6-Matthew Orbeta (Poway, CA) JR
7-Dawson Youngblut (Jessup, IA) JR
8-Camden Baum (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR
9-Tyler Conroy (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
10-Valentine Popadiuc (St. Pius X, NM) JR
11-Braylon Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) JR
12-Chris “CJ” Huerta (Buchanan, CA) SR
13-Justyce Zuniga (Gilroy, CA) SR
14-Justin Beauvais (Mountain View, AZ) SR
15-Vinnie Gutierrez (Fountain Valley, CA) JR
16-Greyson Music (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR
17-John Stewart (Scottsboro, AL) SR
18-Kiernan Meink (Millard South) SR
19-Jovani Solis (South Dade, FL) SO
20-Kai Vielma (Connellsville, PA) JR
21-Blake Bartos (Buckeye, OH) SR
22-Gino Schinina (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
23-Chase Hansen (Lower Cape May, NJ) SR
24-Curtis “Zion” Borge (Bixby, OK) SR
25-Angel Serrano (Pomona, CO) SR
26-Brian Little III (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR
27-Lincoln Sledzianowski (St. John Neumann, FL) JR
28-Quincey Crawford (Hickman, MO) SO
29-Bodie Abbey (Hartland, MI) SR
30-Garrison Weisner (Oregon Clay, OH) SR
HM:
Nathan Braun (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SR
Griff Powell (Lyons, IL) SR
Nico DeSalvo (Southeast Polk, IA) JR
Zaydrein Hernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
Demetrios Carrera (Marmion Academy, IL) SR
Raymond Rivera (Clovis, CA) SR
Max Gonzalez (East Troy, WI) JR
Elijah Brown (Monroe Woodbury, NY) SO
Evan Stanley (Lowell, IN) JR
Cody Trevino (Bettendorf, IA) SR
Gage Bjerga (Staples Motley, MN) SO
Aiden Herndon (Cedar Cliff, PA) JR
Dalton Wenner (Cranberry, PA) SR
Grayson Davis (DE) SO
William “Billy” Hamilton (Ringgold, GA) JR
Cael Humphrey (Sultana, CA) JR
Kameron Luif (Lombard Montini, IL) SR
Julio Aguirre (Stillwater, OK) SR
144-Pounds
1-Jordyn Raney (Union County, KY) SR
2-Brandt Harer (Montgomery, PA) SR
3-Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
4-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
5-Hunter Stevens (Mt. Horeb, WI) SR
6-Joseph Toscano (Buchanan, CA) SR
7-Robert Duffy (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR
8-Tyler Traves (Mountain View, VA) SR
9-Grayson Fuchs (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) JR
10-Thomas Verrette (Edmond North, OK) SR
11-Derek Barrows (Pomona, CO) SR
12-Arseni Kikiniou (Poway, CA) JR
13-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
14-Drake Hooiman (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR
15-Zachary Stewart (Marmion Academy, IL) SR
16-Christian Jelle (Grand Rapids, MN) SR
17-Miller Sipes (Staley, MO) SR
18-Victor-Alexander Gutierrez (Central Catholic, CA) SR
19-Peyton Hornsby (Center Grove, IN) JR
20-Mason Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
21-Gage Lohr (Watertown, SD) JR
22-Samson McKissick-Staley (Pittsford, NY) SR
23-Ryan DeGeorge (Delbarton, NJ) JR
24-Lincoln Robideau (St. Michael Albertville, MN) SO
25-Gideon “3G” Gonzalez (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SO
26-Michael Lopez (Ponderosa, CO) SR
27-Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
29-Kane Shawger (St. Xavier, OH) JR
30-Ames-Michael Hoevker (Granite Hills, CA) SR
HM:
Carnell Davis (Ponaganset, RI) JR
Jeffrey Huyvaert (New Prairie, IN) SR
Brock Johnson (Paola, KS) SR
Roman Stewart (Liberty, MO) JR
Owen Proper (Marana, AZ) SR
Isaiah Gallegos (Jefferson, CO) SR
Calvin Rathjen (Ankeny, IA) SO
Matthew McDermott (Smithtown East, NY) SO
Trey Wagner (Northampton, PA) SR
Owen McMullen (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
Mason Basile (Jesuit, FL) JR
150-Pounds
1-Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
2-Sonny Amato (Rumson-Fair Haven, NJ) JR
3-Clinton Shepherd (Crown Point, IN) JR
4-Gabe Ballard (Northampton, PA) JR
5-Rocco Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR
6-Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
7-Noah Bull (Layton, UT) SR
8-Michael Turi (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
9-Bentley Sly (Stuart Cramer, NC) SR
10-Michael Romero (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
11-Mason Petersen (Columbus, NE) SR
12-Brady Hand (Christiansburg, VA) SR
13-Joseph Joyce (Ponaganset, RI) SR
14-Colin Rutlin (Christian Brothers College, MO) JR
15-Ivan Arias (Buchanan, CA) SR
16-Grayson Eggum (Stillwater, MN) SO
17-Jason Dube (Spire Academy, OH) SO
18-Xavier Chavez (Santa Cruz Valley Union, AZ) JR
19-Walker Turley (St. Christopher’s, VA) SR
20-Tommy Gibbs (Brownsburg, IN) SR
21-Brooklyn Pickett (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) SO
22-Davis Parrow (Farmington, MN) SR
23-James Tildsley (Shawsheen, MA) SR
24-Mikel David Uyemura (Fountain Valley, CA) SR
25-Ashton Hobson (Marmion Academy, IL) SR
26-Dominic Way (Parkersburg, WV) JR
27-Donovan Rosauer (Yorkville, IL) JR
28-Jackson Weller (Delran, NJ) JR
29-Hudson Hohman (Grove City, PA) SR
30-Nathan Gugelman II (American Falls, ID) SR
HM:
Chance Ruble (Seckman, MO) JR
Carter Price (Point Pleasant, WV) JR
Preston Crone (Carolina Forest, SC) SR
Kayson White (Highlands, KY) SO
Rhett Washleski (Hunderton Central, NJ) SR
Justis Jesuroga (Southeast Polk, IA) SR
Jacob Morris (South Anchorage, AK) JR
Zane Leitzel (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SR
Jackson Bradley (Cowan, IN) SR
Armand Williams (South Dade, FL) JR
Colby Houle (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR
Daniel Blanke (Barrington, IL) JR
Josh Requena (Camarillo, CA) SR
Declan O’Byrne (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
Asher Bacon (Faith Christian Academy, PA) FR
Legend Ellis (Coweta, OK) JR
157-Pounds
1-Camryn Howard (Bellport, NY) SO
2-Wyatt Medlin (Washington, IL) SR
3-Dallas Russell (Jefferson, GA) SR
4-Jake Miller (Broken Arrow, OK) SR
5-Justus Heeg (Providence Catholic, IL) SO
6-Mac Crosson (Indianola, IA) JR
7-Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
8-Haakon Peterson (Dodgeville, WI) SR
9-Matthew Staples (New Prairie, IN) SO
10-Blake Cosby (Dundee, MI) SR
11-Joey Canova (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SR
12-Griffin LaPlante (St. Francis, NY) SR
13-Reagan Milheim (Warrior Run, PA) SR
14-Joseph Schinder (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
15-Cooper Rowe (Mound-Westonka, MN) SR
16-Liam Kelly (Mt. Carmel, IL) SR
17-Josiah Sykes (Skyline, VA) SR
18-Jake Hughes (Beaver, OH) SO
19-Lorenzo Alston (Uwharrie Charter Academy, NC) SR
20-Alias Raby (Anderson, CA) SR
21-Mason Wagner (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
22-Jackson Butler (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
23-Declan Koch (Neenah, WI) SR
24-Jordan Thompson (Bradford, PA) SR
25-Austin Paris (Layton, UT) SR
26-Harrison Murdock (Christian Heritage, GA) SO
27-Christopher Creason (El Diamante, CA) SR
28-Bradley Williams (Spain Park, AL) SR
29-Brian Chamberlain (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
30-Michael Craft (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR
HM:
Rex Bryson (Centralia, NE) SR
Tre Haines (Arlington, WA) SR
Brock Weaver (Camden County, GA) SR
Nathaniel Replogle (Central York, PA) SO
Billy Tyler (Brentsville District, VA) SR
Nolan Fellers (Bondurant-Farrar, IA) SR
Justin Lowery (Loudon County, VA) SR
Luke Knox (Perkiomen Valley, PA) JR
Marcus Killgore (Sahuarita, AZ) SO
Jet Brown (Odessa, MO) JR
Gavin Regis (Layton, UT) SR
Thunder Page (Rose Hill, KS) SO
Justin Wardlow (Lockport Township, IL) SR
Zachery Little (Summit, TN) SR
Parker Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) SR
Knox Verbais (Civic Memorial, IL) SO
Bryston Scoles (Kewaskum, WI) JR
Kawayran Vazquez (Jesuit, FL) JR
Koray Kage Jones (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR
Cole Albert (Hill School, PA) SR
165-Pounds
1-Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
2-Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) SR
3-Maximus Dhabolt (Ankeny Centennial, IA) JR
4-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
5-Kross Cassidy (Fairfax, VA) SR
6-JayDen Williams (Roseville, MI) SR
7-Tucker Roybal (Union, UT) SR
8-Travis Grace (Gilroy, CA) SR
9-Wyatt Lewis (Clovis, CA) JR
10-David Perez (Ponaganset, RI) SR
11-Brody Sendele (Hononegah, IL) JR
12-Josh Piparo (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR
13-Liam Crook (Kaukauna, WI) SR
14-Barry Norman (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
15-Arment Waltenbaugh (Hill School, PA) SR
16-Samuel Almedina (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
17-Jaelen Culp (Indian Land, SC) SR
18-Titus Norman (Baylor School, TN) SR
19-Zane Gerlach (South Anchorage, AK) JR
20-Maximus Fortier (University, WV) JR
21-Kyler Walters (Shakopee, MN) SR
22-McKaden Speece (Wilson West Lawn, PA) SR
23-Bruno Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR
24-Kaleo Garcia (Gilroy, CA) SR
25-Shane Wagner (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
26-Jon Smith (Oxford Area, PA) JR
27-Evan Schibi (Gilbert/Torr, CT) SR
28-Mason Horwat (Derry Area, PA) SR
29-Jordan Fincher (Hickman, MO) SR
30-Cole Dunham (Pope John XXIII, NJ) SR
HM:
Jack Chamberlain (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
Steel Meyers (Allen, TX) JR
Don Beaufait (Dundee, MI) SR
Luke Hamiti (Joliet Catholic, IL) SR
Joey Monticello (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) JR
Kalias Nazaro (Mater Lakes Academy, FL) SR
Brody Kehler (University, WV) SO
James Curoso (Clovis, CA) SO
Jacob Perez (Monache, CA) SR
JD Minder-Broeckaert (Hudson, WI) SR
175-Pounds
1-Aaron Stewart (Warren Township, IL) SR
2-Nicholas Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
3-Kyle Scott (Tyrone, PA) SR
4-Jayden O’Farrill (Bishop McCort, PA) SO
5-Mario Carini (Poway, CA) JR
6-Mason Ontiveros (John H Pitman, CA) SR
7-Xavier Smith (Fishers, IN) SR
8-Eli Leonard (Mt. Horeb, WI) SR
9-Brennan Warwick (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
10-Santino Rodriguez (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR
11-Gage Wentzel (Montoursville, PA) SR
12-Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
13-Slava Shahbazyan (Birmingham, CA) SR
14-Brody Kelly (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR
15-Joseph Jeter (Edmond North, OK) SR
16-Nadav Nafshi (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
17-Gabriel Logan (Delbarton, NJ) JR
18-Jackson Barron (Shakopee, MN) SR
19-Max Wirnsberger (Warrior Run, PA) SR
20-Noah Tucker (Bullis School, MD) JR
21-Colin Wooldridge (La Salle, OH) SR
22-Tyler Whitford (St. Joseph Metuchen, NJ) SR
23-Anthony Verdi (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
24-Brock Oizerowitz (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) JR
25-Brodie Melzoni (Nolensville, TN) SR
26-Kalob Ybarra (Pomona, CO) SR
27-Blake Hostetter (Oxford Area, PA) JR
28-Chris Dennis (Central Bucks West, PA) SR
29-Ryder Schulte (Liberty, AZ) SO
30-Sean Perez (Humble, TX) JR
HM:
Jake Robie (Christiansburg, VA) SR
Tate Sailer (Mandan, ND) SO
Carter Fielden (Garrett, IN) SR
Ethan Secoy (Columbus, GA) SR
Brayden Koester (Bettendorf, IA) JR
AJ Corp (West Chester, PA) JR
Isaak Chavez (Mullen, TX) SR
Wyatt Hanssen (Wasatch, UT) JR
Ryan Meier (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
Chase Hetrick (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
Kyler Crooks (St. Paris Graham, OH) SO
Zandon Hopson (Liberty, AZ) JR
Jaxon Miller (Carlile, IA) SR
Matthew Mann (Broken Arrow, OK) SR
Sean Breedlove (Center Grove, IN) JR
Luke Hayden (Hickman, MO) JR
190-Pounds
1-Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
2-Jimmy Mastny (Marian Central Catholic, IL) JR
3-Tanner Hodgins (Howell, NJ) JR
4-Carl “CJ” Betz (Delbarton, NJ) SR
5-Ryder Wilder (Camden County, GA) SR
6-William Ward (Moorhead, MN) SR
7-Lucas Ricketts (Union County, KY) SR
8-Jonathan Rocha (Clovis North, CA) SR
9-Michael White (Lawrence North, IN) SR
10-Devin Downes (Plainedge, NY) SR
11-Salah Tsarni (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
12-Jaxon Penovich (Mt. Prospect, IL) SR
13-Luke Fugazzotto (Northwestern Lehigh, PA) SR
14-Kaleb Jackson (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR
15-Dominic Sumpolec (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) SR
16-Alexander Reyes (Holmdel, NJ) SR
17-Brayden Zuercher (Nazareth, PA) SR
18-John Murphy (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SR
19-Sutton Kenning (St. Cloud Tech, MN) SR
20-Ladd Holman (Juab, UT) JR
21-Lincoln Jipp (Bettendorf, IA) SR
22-Riley Johnson (Omaha Skutt, NE) SR
23-Carter Temple (Kearney, MO) JR
24-Peter Snyder (Stephen Decatur, MD) SR
25-Mario Hutcherson (Kiski Area, PA) SO
26-Trey Craig (Christian Brothers College, MO) SR
27-Carter Vannest (John H. Pitman, CA) SR
28-Everett Joyce (Maize, KS) JR
29-Cooper Reves (Salina-Central, KS) SR
30-Delton Kaufmann (Mountain View, AZ) SR
HM:
Nevin Mattessich (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR
Eli Knight (Bridgeport, WV) JR
David Calkins (Liberty-Brentwood, CA) SR
Raymond Shaw (George Jenkins, FL) SR
Hunter Snyder (Greater Latrobe, PA) JR
Caige Horak (Massillon Perry, OH) JR
Mason Savidan (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
Michael Spielman (Strath Haven, PA) SR
CJ Pensiero (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
Jackson Angelo (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
Kyle Gallo (Zephyrhills Christian, FL) JR
JT Smith (Creighton Prep, NE) JR
Brady Brown (Derry Area, PA) JR
Xander Dossett (Ola, GA) SR
Elijah Hawes (Layton, UT) SR
215-Pounds
1-Elijah Brown (Belle Vernon, PA) SR
2-Kai Calcutt (Loyola Academy, IL) SR
3-Josh Hoffer (Washington, IL) SR
4-Maximus Konopka (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR
5-Dante DeLuca (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR
6-Jason Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
7-Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA) SR
8-Kendahl Hoare (DuBois, PA) SO
9-Aiden Cooley (Allen, TX) SR
10-Ronan An (North Cobb, GA) JR
11-Garrett Kawczynski (Port Washington, WI) SR
12-Evan Perez (Windsor, CO) SR
13-Danny Zmorowski (Lake Catholic, OH) JR
14-Carter Brown (Lafayette (Wildwood), MO) JR
15-Cael Dunn (Avery County, NC) SR
16-Ceasar Salas (Crown Point, IN) SO
17-Carter Green (Douglass, KS) JR
18-Noah Mathis (Lansing, KS) JR
19-Decker Bechtold (Owen J. Roberts, PA) SO
20-Satoshi Davis (SLAM! Academy, NV) SO
21-Peter Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) SO
22-Bruno Pallone (Hardin, MT) SO
23-Kade Splinter (Edgerton, WI) FR
24-Cooper Roscosky (Kiski Area, PA) SR
25-Xander Horak (Massillon Perry, OH) SO
26-Colton Tupper (Reynolds, PA) SR
27-Roman Thompson (Pittsburg Central Catholic, PA) JR
28-Wes Burford (Oakdale, CA) SR
29-Aiden Peterson (St. Edward, OH) SR
30-Mason Koehler (Glenwood, IA) SR
HM:
Matt Harrold (Haverhill, MA) SR
Brian Haran (Gilroy) JR
Adan Castillo (Clovis, CA) JR
Zach Caldwell (St. Francis, NY) SR
Victor Marks-Jenkins (Perry Hall, MD) SR
Tyler Palumbo (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR
Daniel Hoke (St. Paris Graham, OH) JR
Eaghan Fleshman (Alburnett, IA) SO
Connor Smalley (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) SR
285-Pounds
1-Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) SR
2-Coby Merrill (John W. North, CA) SR
3-Michael Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) SR
4-Dean Bechtold (Owen J Roberts, PA) SR
5-Alex Taylor (Mount Vernon, OH) SR
6-Mark Effendian (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
7-Cristian Alvarez (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR
8-Jonathan Rulo (Belleville East, IL) SR
9-Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley, IA) SR
10-Tyson Martin (Aquinas, WI) SR
11-Trayvn Boger (South Summitt, UT) SR
12-Michael Boyle (Bishop Watterson, OH) JR
13-Daniel Moylan (Poway, CA) JR
14-Ryder Smith (Chattanooga Christian School, TN) SR
15-Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
16-Makhi Rodgers (Brown Deer/Messmer, WI) SR
17-Kameron Hazelett (Lowell, IN) SO
18-Preston Wagner (Fremont, NE) SR
19-Cael Leisgang (Seymour, WI) SR
20-Logan Tollison (Grand Ledge, MI) SR
21-EJ German (Brecksville, OH) SR
22-Caleb Rodriguez (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
23-Colin Whyte (West Greene, PA) SR
24-Isaiah Taylor (AIM Academy, PA) SR
25-Joseph Favia (Marmion Academy, IL) SR
26-Caleb Patton (Pine View, UT) SR
27-Caden Young (Uintah, UT) SR
28-Zayne Candelaria (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
29-Kaden Stitt (Choctaw, OK) SR
30-Cael Mielnik (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
HM:
James Hartleroad (Dekalb, IN) SR
Mateo Vinciguerra (Woodstown, NJ) SR
Connor Aney (Glacier Peak, WA) SR
Noah Larios (Imperial, CA) JR
Michael Mauro (John Jay, NY) SR
Preston Krueger (New London, WI) JR
Nehemiah Lendobeja (Kaukauna, WI) SR
Joe Constable (Fort Dodge, IA) JR
Chris Belmonte (New Hartford, NY) SR