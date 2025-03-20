New York Jets to Host Second Annual Jets Girls Flag Football Invitational on March 23
On March 23, the New York Jets will host the second annual Jets Girls Flag Football Invitational at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, N.J.
This event features a structured three-game pool-style tournament, bringing together eight high school teams from New Jersey and New York City. The teams will be organized into two competitive pools, with the winner of each advancing to a championship game. The victorious school will be awarded a team trophy and an exclusive invitation to the Jets’ preseason Play Football game.
The following high schools will compete in this prestigious tournament:
• BelovED Community Charter School
• Burlington High School
• Jamaica High School
• New Utrecht High School
• South Bronx High School
• St. Joseph by-the-Sea High School
• Summit High School
• Tottenville High School
Girls’ high school flag football is experiencing remarkable growth across the United States. Currently, with 14 states recognizing it as a varsity sport, with numerous others implementing pilot programs to further its development. Leading states such as Florida, California, and New York are setting the standard, showcasing the expanding opportunities for female athletes in this sport.
The Jets have played a significant role in advancing girls’ flag football since 2011, when they became the first NFL franchise to help support the sport at the varsity level. Their collaboration with the Public Schools Athletic League (PSAL) in New York City established the nation’s first sanctioned league.
In 2021, the Jets partnered with Nike to launch the inaugural High School Girls Flag Football League in New Jersey, broadening access for female athletes. The league has grown significantly and now encompasses more than 75 teams and over 3,000 girls across New Jersey, New York, and Long Island. The organization’s ultimate goal is to secure official statewide championship status for the sport—a milestone achieved in New York last spring and nearing realization in New Jersey.
