NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother were hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver
The sports world and specifically members and fans of the National Hockey League (NHL) are in shock this morning as news is breaking of the death of Columbus Blue Jackets player Johnny Gaudreau.
Gaudreau, known affectionately as "Johnny Hockey" in his South Jersey community and his brother Matthew, also a professional hockey player, perished after they were struck by a Jeep driven by an individual identified as 43-year old Sean Higgins on a highway in Salem County, New Jersey, Thursday evening. Higgins has been charged by New Jersey State Police with two counts of death by auto. The State Police also stated that the incident occured near Pennsville Auburn Road and Stumpy Lane in Oldmans Township.
“Through further investigation, Higgins was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol,” State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said in a press release.
The brothers, according to multiple media accounts, were in town to serve as groomsmen in their sister's wedding on Friday in Philadelphia.
Johnny Gaudreau graduated from Gloucester Catholic High School in 2011 and the school inducted him into its hall of fame in April. He went on to star for Boston College, where he scored 77 goals in three seasons, and was drafted into the NHL by the Calgary Flames. He spent nine seasons with the Flames before signing with the Columbus, where he has played the last two years.
Gaudreau played in 763 NHL games, scoring 243 goals and recording 500 assists. He also played in 42 career playoff games, scoring 11 goals and handing out 22 assists. He also played for Team USA in the 2013 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships and the US National Team in the 2014 IIHF World Championships in Minsk, Belarus.
The Blue Jackets published the following statement on Gaudreau's passing.
“The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy. Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matthew,” read the statement.
“Johnny played the game with great joy which was felt by everyone that saw him on the ice. He brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played from Boston College to the Calgary Flames to Team USA to the Blue Jackets. He thrilled fans in a way only Johnny Hockey could.
