Stanley Cup Odds: Hurricanes Big Favorites After Game 5 Win

The 2025-26 season could come to a close on Sunday night in Las Vegas.

The Carolina Hurricanes hold a 3-2 series lead as they head into Game 6 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Carolina entered the Stanley Cup Final as a decent favorite, but Vegas got the first two leads of the series at 1-0 and 2-1 games. However, the Hurricanes stormed back and now have a chance to win the Stanley Cup on Sunday night in Game 6.

Let’s take a look at the updated Stanley Cup odds as we near the end of the season.

Stanley Cup Odds After Game 5

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Carolina Hurricanes -400

Vegas Golden Knights +320

It should come as no surprise that the Hurricanes are significant favorites now with two chances to win the Stanley Cup, while Vegas has to win two in a row to win it all in seven games.

That’s going to be a tough task for the Golden Knights. The Hurricanes haven’t lost consecutive games in nearly five months, dropping Games 46 and 47 of the season on January 12 and 13.

Carolina’s -400 odds imply an 80% chance of winning the Stanley Cup, with Vegas’ implied probability at 23.81% given its +320 odds.

The Conn Smythe Trophy market has also seen some significant movement. No longer is Mitch Marner the favorite after Jordan Staal scored again in Game 5, giving him six goals in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Hurricanes' captain is now a -120 favorite to win the Conn Smythe, with Marner now at +320. The door is open for a different Carolina forward to win playoff MVP, though, with Logan Stankoven, Taylor Hall, and Nikolaj Ehlers all between +650 and +1600.

Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets instantly after making a $5 bet . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.







