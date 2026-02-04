New York High School Athletes Competing in the 2026 Winter Olympics
The 2026 Winter Olympics get underway on Friday, and 13 athletes from Team USA either attended high schools in New York or have connections with the state.
Many of those athletes competed in sports while in high school, while others trained and attended school in the Empire State.
Aerin Frankel, Women’s Ice Hockey, Chappaqua
Born and raised in Briarcliff Manor and the goaltender for the PWHL’s Boston Fleet, Frankel attended Horace Greeley High School before she transferred to Shattuck-Saint Mary's prep school in Minnesota. Frankel won three national titles – one in U-16 and two in U-19 – as a goalie for the Sabres. During her time at Shattuck, Frankel recorded 106 wins, a 1.10 goals against average, a .945 save percentage and 39 shutouts.
Charlie McAvoy, Men’s Ice Hockey, Long Beach
McAvoy is currently an alternate captain and defenseman for the Boston Bruins. McAvoy attended Long Beach High School for a year before he moved to Ann Arbor, Michigan and went to Pioneer High School. He played for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program in the United States Hockey League for two seasons and also competed for the New York Rangers minor ice hockey team in the 2010 Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament.
Christopher Lillis, Freestyle Skiing, Rochester
Lillis attended the Pittsford Central School District. He became the youngest male athlete ever to win FIS aerials World Cup when he claimed the top spot as a 17-year-old in 2016. His brother, Jonathan Lillis, competed in freestyle skiing at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Clayton DeClemente, Speedskating (Short Track), Poughkeepsie
DeClemente graduated from Arlington High School (Freedom Plains, New York) in 2017. After roller skating around his home in Poughkeepsie as a kid, DeClemente’s mom signed him up for speedskating. Once he graduated from Arlington, he dedicated himself to full-time training in the sport.
Daniel Casper, Curling, Briarcliff Manor
Casper is a 2019 graduate of the Hackley School in Terrytown, New York. He began curling at age 11 at the Ardsley Curling Club.
Dylan Walczyk, Freestyle Skiing, Rochester
Walczyk was raised in Fairport and developed as a skier in his early years through the local Bristol Mountain ski program. Walczyk moved to Colorado as a teenager to pursue a skiing career.
Haley Winn, Women’s Ice Hockey, Rochester
Winn, a defensemen for the PWHL’s Boston Fleet, is a 2021 graduate of Bishop Kearney High School. She transitioned from forward to defense following a game in Buffalo. While at Kearney, Winn played for the Selects Academy Program in Rochester. She also competed at the 2019 and 2020 U-18 World Championships, respectively winning silver and gold medals with Team USA.
Hayley Scamurra, Women’s Ice Hockey, Getzville
Scamurra, a forward for the PWHL’s Montreal Victoire, is a Buffalo native who attended Nichols School. As a teenager, Scamurra competed in the Provincial Women’s Hockey League in Ontario, playing for the Oakville Hornets and Burlington Barracudas.
Jonny Gustafson, Luge, Massena
Gustafson is a 2015 graduate of Massena High School and played on the varsity boys soccer team as a freshman and sophomore. Gustafson was 11 years old when he participated in the U.S. Luge tryouts at SUNY Canton in 2008. Coaches were so impressed by his skills that they invited Gustafson to join the U.S. junior program.
Kamryn Lute, Speedskating (Short Track), New York
Lute is a New York City native who attended Washington International School in D.C. Lute was training in short track speedskating at five years old and began competing in the sport in 2010.
Sean Hollander, Luge, Lake Placid
Hollander grew up in Lake Placid and had one of the only luge tracks in the U.S. right in his backyard. Hollander attended Lake Placid Central School District while he spent his summers training with USA Luge. He went to the now-defunct National Sports Academy in Lake Placid before concluding high school online.
Sophia Kirkby, Luge, Lake Placid
Kirkby, born and raised in Ray Brook, attended Saranac Lake High School. Kirkby began luge at eight years old with the Adirondack Luge Club. When she was 10, she was invited to USA Luge’s development team. Since she was 16, Kirkby has competed in singles events on Team USA’s junior national team.
Tate Frantz, Ski Jumping, Lake Placid
Frantz was named to Team USA’s junior national team in 2020. He attended the Northwood School in Lake Placid and trained and went to boarding school at the Norges Toppidrettsgymnas (NTG) in Norway. Frantz graduated from NTG in 2024.
