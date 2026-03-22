No Individual Champs Needed ass Jackson Township Claims New Jersey Girls Wrestling Crown

The Jackson Township girls wrestling program didn’t produce a single state champion last weekend at Boardwalk Hall.

It didn’t need one.

Relying on depth throughout the lineup, the Jaguars placed five wrestlers on the podium at the NJSIAA Girls Wrestling State Championships and used those finishes to capture the team title inside the historic arena in Atlantic City.

The Jaguars piled up points throughout the tournament and finished with 79 points, edging runner-up Central Regional High School, which finished with 72. While other teams leaned on individual champions, Jackson’s balanced lineup produced scoring opportunities in nearly every round of the tournament.

Depth Powers Jackson to Team Championship

While many other competing teams relied primarily on the momentum and heavy scoring that comes from having one or more wrestlers claim individual championships, Jackson’s balanced and resilient squad created valuable scoring opportunities in nearly every session and bracket phase of the tournament, demonstrating the power of collective strength over singular brilliance.

Donato and Dugo Deliver Third-Place Bronze

Leading the way for the Jaguars with the highest individual placements were a pair of seniors in Marlowe Donato at 114 pounds and Briana Dugo at 126 pounds, each of whom fought their way to impressive third-place finishes. Both athletes had advanced deep into the tournament by reaching the semifinal round, where they came agonizingly close to earning spots in the championship matches but ultimately fell just short.

Donato and Dugo responded with determination and skill in the consolation bracket, delivering strong wrestleback performances that not only secured their positions on the podium but also delivered crucial team points at pivotal moments. These third-place results stood as the top individual achievements for Jackson in the entire competition, and they played a key role in generating momentum that carried over into the later consolation rounds, helping lift the entire team’s performance.

Bonilla’s Semifinal Run Nets Fourth Place

Adding to the Jaguars’ impressive haul was senior Ava Bonilla’s strong showing at 100 pounds, where she delivered yet another vital performance for her squad. Bonilla pushed her way into the semifinal round through a series of hard-fought matches, showcasing her tenacity and technical ability before ultimately placing fourth overall. That deep run and fourth-place medal represented a significant addition to Jackson’s point total, keeping the team firmly in contention and within striking distance of the lead as the tournament progressed into its decisive final stages and the pressure mounted.

Reach and Tandari Bolster Depth with Key Medals

The depth that defined Jackson Township’s season was further highlighted by the contributions of two more medalists who added valuable points in the lower and middle weights. Senior Madison Reach battled to a fifth-place finish at 107 pounds, demonstrating resilience and skill in the consolation rounds, while junior Victoria Tandari secured seventh place at 132 pounds after grinding through a challenging path in the wrestlebacks.

These additional podium appearances, though not at the very top of the brackets, proved absolutely essential in the final team standings calculations. In a tightly-contested tournament where every single point could make the difference between victory and defeat, the cumulative impact of these placements allowed the Jaguars to pull away from the rest of the competitive field and claim the championship.

The Jaguars actually had six players qualify for the states as sophomore Ariana Dugo, Briana’s younger sister, also competed in Atlantic City.

“Ultimately it comes down to the girls believing in themselves, believing in their coaches, and technique and everything,” said the Jaguars’ highly-successful, veteran head coach Joe Lemke. “To be where they are, to be where they’re at, getting five on a podium is no easy feat. Some teams don’t even get one. And we’re lucky enough to have girls who really buy in from the get-go.”

Historic Season Caps Dominant Campaign

This standout performance in Atlantic City capped what had already been a truly remarkable and dominant season for Jackson, further solidifying its position as one of the premier programs in the state of New Jersey. Earlier in the postseason, the Jaguars had already made history by capturing the inaugural NJSIAA Girls Wrestling Team State Championships at Rutgers University, having gone undefeated through the entire dual-meet portion of the schedule with a flawless 19-0 record.

By successfully combining that team title with this individual tournament championship, the program achieved an extraordinary double that ranks among the most successful campaigns in the still-young but rapidly expanding history of girls wrestling in New Jersey.

“Ultimately it comes down to the girls believing in themselves, believing in their coaches, and technique and everything,” Lemke concluded. “To be where they are, to be where they’re at, getting five on a podium is no easy feat. Some teams don’t even get one. And we’re lucky enough to have girls who really buy in from the get-go.”

Growth of the Sport Shines in Atlantic City

The weekend at Boardwalk Hall also demonstrated the explosive growth and rising popularity of the sport statewide, as evidenced by the packed crowds filling the stands and the intensely competitive brackets that featured top talent from across the region. In the end, Jackson Township stood out as the deepest and most complete team in the entire building, and by the time the final medals were awarded, that exceptional depth had carried the Jaguars proudly to the top of the team standings.

“Four years ago we had a talented senior class that came up as freshmen,” said Lemke. “I think we placed five on the podium that year as well. Everyone said ‘oh, that’s it for Jackson’, then in come these freshmen (who are now seniors) and we kept it going for the next four years. I think we have a lot of incredible girls coming up. We had a bunch of good freshmen this year, the sophomores have really taken a leap as well and we have some strong juniors coming back for their senior years next year.”