Passaic’s Justin Griffin Signs National Letter of Intent With Monmouth Football
Justin Griffin has spent his high school career blowing past defenders on Friday nights. Now, he’s taking that same burst of speed to the next level. One of Passaic High School’s most dynamic offensive weapons has announced his commitment to play college football at Monmouth University in West Long Branch, N.J. A standout senior running back and three-sport athlete for the Indians, Griffin’s decision marks a significant milestone in both his athletic journey and Passaic’s football legacy.
For Griffin, staying close to home while competing at the next level made his college commitment decision easier. For Passaic, his signing continues a growing pipeline of Indians athletes moving on to college football. As the next chapter begins in West Long Branch, one thing is certain, the same speed that made Griffin a problem on local fields is now headed to the CAA stage.
Griffin Brings Explosiveness and a Versatile Skill Set
Known for his explosive rushing ability and versatile skill set, he helped lead the Indians to back-to-back playoff bids for the first time since 1999. With a combination of speed, vision, and contact balance, he has consistently delivered big performances, placing him among New Jersey’s top high school running backs.
His career numbers at PHS, over 28 games, were 3,625 rushing yards on 525 attempts, 30 career touchdowns, and a record for most rushing yards in a game with 304. Along the way, he surpassed Deondre Tosen as the school's all-time leading rusher and moved into the Top 10 in career rushing touchdowns.
Track Speed and a Physical Running Style
At 5-foot-10 with track speed and a physical running style, Griffin’s versatility made him dangerous on every touch. Coaches frequently praised his work ethic and team-first mentality, traits that translated into leadership in the locker room and consistency on game day.
Monmouth, an NCAA Division I FCS program competing in the Coastal Athletic Association, adds Griffin to a backfield known for producing explosive runners. The Hawks’ up-tempo offense should fit his skill set, giving him opportunities to contribute early as both a rusher and special teams threat.
A Three-Sport Star
Griffin has something college football recruiters desire - multi-sport experience. Experience in multiple sports shows athleticism and Griffin has plenty of it, serving as a guard on the Passaic varsity basketball team and running for the track & field squad.
In fact, Griffin did not play football until he was age 11, making the transition from exclusively focusing on basketball.