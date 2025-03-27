Perennial Western New Jersey power Phillipsburg High School, fresh off an 11-3 season, announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Garden State and High School On SI New Jersey will share these as we see them.
Perennial western New Jersey power Phillipsburg High School, which is coming off an 11-3 season in 2024, has announced its 2025 schedule.
The 2024 Phillipsburg season was a standout one for the Stateliners, highlighted by a deep playoff run that culminated in an appearance in the State Group IV final played at Rutgers University. That afternoon, Phillipsburg ran into a buzzsaw as Winslow Township capped its historic 14-0 season with a 35-0 win.
The Stateliners kick off the 2025 season on September 6 at Westfield which begins a season-opening stretch where they will play three of their first five games on the road.
The regular season will again conclude with the traditional Thanksgiving Day matchup vs. archrival Easton (P.A.) in what is one of the nation’s oldest and most celebrated interstate high school rivalries. First played in 1905, this rivalry has grown into a cherished tradition for both communities, drawing significant attention due to its longevity and the unique cross-state competition across the Delaware River.
Phillipsburg 2025 Football Schedule
September 6 – at Westfield
September 12 – at Hunterdon Central
September 19 – Ridge
September 26 – at Hillsborough
October 11 – at St. Joseph’s (Metuchen)
October 17 – Union
October 24 – Bridgewater Raritan
November 1 – NJSIAA Playoff
November 27 – vs. Easton (at Lafayette College)