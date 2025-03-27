High School

Perennial Western New Jersey power Phillipsburg High School, fresh off an 11-3 season, announces 2025 schedule

John Beisser

Winslow beats Phillipsburg high school football team to take home the Group IV State Title on Dec. 4, 2024, at SHI Stadium at Rutgers University in Piscataway.
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Garden State and High School On SI New Jersey will share these as we see them.

Perennial western New Jersey power Phillipsburg High School, which is coming off an 11-3 season in 2024, has announced its 2025 schedule.

The 2024 Phillipsburg season was a standout one for the Stateliners, highlighted by a deep playoff run that culminated in an appearance in the State Group IV final played at Rutgers University. That afternoon, Phillipsburg ran into a buzzsaw as Winslow Township capped its historic 14-0 season with a 35-0 win.

The Stateliners kick off the 2025 season on September 6 at Westfield which begins a season-opening stretch where they will play three of their first five games on the road.

The regular season will again conclude with the traditional Thanksgiving Day matchup vs. archrival Easton (P.A.) in what is one of the nation’s oldest and most celebrated interstate high school rivalries. First played in 1905, this rivalry has grown into a cherished tradition for both communities, drawing significant attention due to its longevity and the unique cross-state competition across the Delaware River.

Phillipsburg 2025 Football Schedule

September 6 – at Westfield

September 12 – at Hunterdon Central

September 19 – Ridge

September 26 – at Hillsborough

October 11 – at St. Joseph’s (Metuchen)

October 17 – Union

October 24 – Bridgewater Raritan

November 1 – NJSIAA Playoff

November 27 – vs. Easton (at Lafayette College)

JOHN BEISSER

A recipient of seven New Jersey Press Association Awards for writing excellence, John Beisser served as Assistant Director in the Rutgers University Athletic Communications Office from 1991-2006, where he primarily handled sports information/media relations duties for the Scarlet Knight football and men's basketball programs. In this role, he served as managing editor for nine publications that received either National or Regional citations from the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). While an undergraduate at RU, Beisser was sports director of WRSU-FM and a sportswriter/columnist for The Daily Targum. From 2007-2019, Beisser served as Assistant Athletic Director/Sports Media Relations at Wagner College, where he was the recipient of the 2019 Met Basketball Writers Association "Good Guy" Award. Beisser resides in Piscataway with his wife Aileen (RC '95,) a four-year Scarlet Knight women's lacrosse letter-winner, and their daughter Riley. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

