High School

Pope John XXIII (New Jersey) announces 2025 football schedule

The Lions open the 2025 campaign vs. DePaul Catholic (8/30) which was ranked No. 2 in the final 2024 High School on SI Poll. The schedule also includes matchups vs. last season’s No.1 team, Bergen Catholic (9/20), No. 7 team St. Joseph Regional (10/18), No. 16 team Delbarton (10/4), and No. 22 team Seton Hall Prep (10/11)

John Beisser

Pope John's Luke Irwin (2) hands the ball off to Tylik Hill (3) during the NJSIAA Non-Public B high school football championship game between DePaul and Pope John on Friday, Nov. 29 at MetLife Stadium.
Pope John's Luke Irwin (2) hands the ball off to Tylik Hill (3) during the NJSIAA Non-Public B high school football championship game between DePaul and Pope John on Friday, Nov. 29 at MetLife Stadium. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Garden State and High School On SI New Jersey will share these as we see them.

Pope John XIII, which finished with the number 24 ranking in the final 2024 High School on SI Poll despite a 5-8 record vs. a murderous schedule, has announced its 2025 football schedule.

Once again the Lions will play a gauntlet in 2025. In a veritable who’s who of top New Jersey high school football programs, as for the second straight season, Pope John XXIII will face no less than five teams that were ranked in the final 2024 High School on SI New Jersey Poll.

The Lions open the 2025 campaign vs. DePaul Catholic (8/30), which was ranked No. 2 in the final 2024 High School on SI Poll. The Pope John XXIII schedule also includes matchups vs. last season’s No.1 team, Bergen Catholic (9/20), No. 7 team St. Joseph Regional (10/18), No. 16 team Delbarton (10/4), and No. 22 team Seton Hall Prep (10/11).

Pope John XXIII 2025 Schedule

8/30 vs DePaul Catholic 12:00pm

9/5 at Paramus Catholic 7:00pm

9/13 vs Kellenberg Memorial 12:00pm

9/20 at Bergen Catholic 1:00pm

10/4 vs Delbarton 1:00pm   

10/11 vs Seton Hall Prep 12:00pm 

10/18 at St. Joseph Regional 1:00pm

10/25 vs St. Peter’s Prep 12:00pm 

11/1 vs St. Thomas Aquinas 12:00pm      

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

Published
John Beisser
JOHN BEISSER

A recipient of seven New Jersey Press Association Awards for writing excellence, John Beisser served as Assistant Director in the Rutgers University Athletic Communications Office from 1991-2006, where he primarily handled sports information/media relations duties for the Scarlet Knight football and men's basketball programs. In this role, he served as managing editor for nine publications that received either National or Regional citations from the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). While an undergraduate at RU, Beisser was sports director of WRSU-FM and a sportswriter/columnist for The Daily Targum. From 2007-2019, Beisser served as Assistant Athletic Director/Sports Media Relations at Wagner College, where he was the recipient of the 2019 Met Basketball Writers Association "Good Guy" Award. Beisser resides in Piscataway with his wife Aileen (RC '95,) a four-year Scarlet Knight women's lacrosse letter-winner, and their daughter Riley. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/New Jersey