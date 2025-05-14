Pope John XXIII (New Jersey) announces 2025 football schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Garden State and High School On SI New Jersey will share these as we see them.
Pope John XIII, which finished with the number 24 ranking in the final 2024 High School on SI Poll despite a 5-8 record vs. a murderous schedule, has announced its 2025 football schedule.
Once again the Lions will play a gauntlet in 2025. In a veritable who’s who of top New Jersey high school football programs, as for the second straight season, Pope John XXIII will face no less than five teams that were ranked in the final 2024 High School on SI New Jersey Poll.
The Lions open the 2025 campaign vs. DePaul Catholic (8/30), which was ranked No. 2 in the final 2024 High School on SI Poll. The Pope John XXIII schedule also includes matchups vs. last season’s No.1 team, Bergen Catholic (9/20), No. 7 team St. Joseph Regional (10/18), No. 16 team Delbarton (10/4), and No. 22 team Seton Hall Prep (10/11).
Pope John XXIII 2025 Schedule
8/30 vs DePaul Catholic 12:00pm
9/5 at Paramus Catholic 7:00pm
9/13 vs Kellenberg Memorial 12:00pm
9/20 at Bergen Catholic 1:00pm
10/4 vs Delbarton 1:00pm
10/11 vs Seton Hall Prep 12:00pm
10/18 at St. Joseph Regional 1:00pm
10/25 vs St. Peter’s Prep 12:00pm
11/1 vs St. Thomas Aquinas 12:00pm
