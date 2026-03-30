Public School Power Plainfield Outlasts Bergen Catholic, Fuels Three-Peat Dream in 2027

That sound emanating through the New Jersey night back on March 19 was the sound of public school boys basketball programs and their fans rejoicing in the aftermath of Plainfield High School’s rousing 58-55 win over a Bergen Catholic team that came into the game as the consensus No. 1 team in the state.

This matchup was a heavyweight tussle featuring the state’s top public school in Plainfield vs. the state’s top non-public school, Bergen Catholic, and took place in a quarterfinal matchup in the eight-team Throne National High School Championship - a top annual high school basketball tournament, featuring boys and girls competitions, put on by the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) and Gold Level Sports and Entertainment (GLSE) held at The American Dream Mall in East Rutherford.

Public School Pride vs. Non-Public Power

Bergen Catholic, headlined by Michigan State-bound forward Julius Avent, was carrying the mantle for non-public schools. While Plainfield was a team comprised solely of homegrown talent who grew up in the basketball-rabid city of 55,000 that has long supported their tradition-rich, always competitive, and often dominant Cardinals’ teams.

Back-to-Back Group IV Champions

These past two seasons, Plainfield has been led by lighting quick and explosive 6-0 junior guard Micah Gordon, the son of head coach Mike Gordon, Jr., a top player himself in his day who led the Cardinals to the 2004 Group IV final. Michah Gordon, a third-generation Plainfield standout, as his grandfather was also a top player for the Cards, is a national recruit known for his long-range shooting, jaw-dropping dunks and uncanny clutch play.

Rich Tradition of Success

How much tradition does Plainfield basketball boast? Consider that the 2026 title marked the sixth time the Cardinals captured a state title, joining the teams from 1976 (State Group IV), 1983 (State Group IV), 2011 (State Group III), 2012 (State Group III), and 2025 (State Group IV.) In addition, the Cards were state runner-ups in 2004 and 2010.

Shift to Faster Pace

In 2025-26, Plainfield played at a much more up-tempo pace, pushing the ball more in looking for fast break opportunities as opposed to the 2024-25 team that took advantage of 6-10 center, Najai Hines, a dominant inside force who made his presence felt as a freshman this season up the road at Seton Hall.

Plainfield’s Tournament Path to the 2026 Group IV Title

Plainfield captured its second straight NJSIAA Group IV state championship on March 14, defeating Montgomery 49-40 at Jersey Mike’s Arena on the Rutgers campus. A thunderous dunk by Gordon in the fourth quarter helped break open a tight game and gave the Cardinals an eight-point lead they would not relinquish.

The Cardinals marched through the postseason with convincing wins, opening the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 bracket with a 60-38 victory over Bridgewater-Raritan on Feb. 26. Two days later they rolled past Bayonne 85-58 in the quarterfinals. In the sectional semifinals on March 3, Plainfield beat Piscataway 73-57. The North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 final on March 6 was a 68-44 win over Linden.

In the state tournament, Plainfield defeated East Orange 82-69 in the Group 4 semifinal on March 10 before capping the run with that 49-40 victory over Montgomery in the final.

A Different Team, Same Result

Head Coach Mike Gordon Jr. noted that this year’s roster looked very different from last season’s championship team. “This year I thought we had to be faster, had to play faster,” Gordon said. “Last year we had more of an inside-out game. Defensively, we were a little more zone oriented. We had 10 seniors last year and seven seniors this year. It was just two different styles of play. And we were able to manage.”

The Cardinals lost the standout 6-foot-10 center Hines to graduation, but the remaining players responded. Gordon credited his team’s confidence, a quality that was borne from experience. “I think these past two years we were a seasoned basketball team,” said Gordon, Jr. “So for us, I think our kids think that they can win any game. We step onto the court thinking we can win any game.”

Pride in Public School Success

Gordon took special satisfaction in the victory over Bergen Catholic, the king of this season’s non-public teams. “Does it feel good? Absolutely. Just because everybody’s always pushing the catholic schools, the privates, the preps. To have a group of kids from the town, the city, and to do what we were able to do these last few years, it feels great. It shows the kids all you have to do is work hard and you can accomplish anything.”

The Loss That Fueled the Run

Gordon pointed to one game in particular as particularly important. And it was a losing one at that as Cardinals dropped a contest Roselle Catholic in the Union County Tournament final. “I honestly think that was one loss that helped us the most,” he said. “I think that kind of helped us make our state tournament run. The guys were a little on edge… So I think that the loss probably was more impactful than the wins.”

Micah Gordon’s Emergence

Micah Gordon, the son of the head coach, continued his rapid rise. He became Plainfield’s all-time leading scorer during the season and will enter his senior year having poured in a staggering 1,841 career points. The junior averaged 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.8 steals. He is ranked among the top 40 prospects in the Class of 2027 by several national recruiting services.

Coach Gordon praised his son’s development. “Micah’s basketball maturity for his age is rare. Plus, his work ethic is second to none. He watches a ton of film, and is always working to get better. He’s got lots of things to improve on and he knows that. His game just needs to keep developing, keep getting more polished.”

Micah Refelcts, then Looks Ahead

Micah Gordon reflected on the back-to-back titles. “When I grew up watching Plainfield basketball, watching the teams when my father was an assistant coach back when I was very young, like three years old, there was just a standard there that I wanted to meet when I got to high school. My whole life, the teams I’ve played on, we’ve always won.”

He is already focused on improvements for his senior season. “The main thing that I want to focus on next year is using ball screens and the right reads, he said. Adding “and also just working on my agility and quickness.”

On the recruiting front, Micah said Marquette and Tennessee are currently leading, with VCU, Oklahoma State and West Virginia also showing strong interest. He stays in touch with coaches by texting them after watching their NCAA Tournament games.

Legacy and Three-Peat Goals

For Coach Gordon, winning back-to-back titles at his alma mater carries deep meaning. “To me, it means everything. As a player, coach, whatever it is, you’re just trying to leave your legacy. And I think myself and our team, I think we did that.”

The Cardinals finished the last three seasons with a 74-16 record. With Micah Gordon leading the way as a senior, they now turn their attention to a possible three-peat in 2027.