Richmond High School Administrators Rave Over Flying Squirrels' Recent Field Upgrades and Upkeep

The Richmond Flying Squirrels, an Eastern League Double-A (AA) Minor League Baseball affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, is doing good work in the community and these efforts are not going unnoticed by local high school administrators.

Flying Squirrels Charities Partners with Gilbane for High School Field Renovations

Flying Squirrels Charities, in partnership with Gilbane, has launched several impactful initiatives to support youth athletics in the city of Richmond. One of the most visible efforts is the ongoing renovation of baseball and softball fields at several high schools in the Richmond Public School system. Since the project began in 2025 and continued into early 2026, significant progress has been made, including the completion of dugout fencing, roofs, and benches at eight different playing fields.

Comprehensive Upgrades Benefit Multiple Programs

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The work extends beyond these initial upgrades, as the partnership also focuses on equipping backstops and batting cages, in addition to the Richmond Flying Squirrels providing ongoing field upkeep and maintenance. These enhancements specifically benefit the baseball and softball programs at Armstrong, Huguenot, John Marshall, and Thomas Jefferson High Schools.

A Game-Changer for Student-Athletes, Says RPS Athletics Coordinator

Stefanie Ramsey, Ed.D., Coordinator of K-12 Athletics & Activities for Richmond Public Schools, emphasized the broader impact of this collaboration. “The partnership between the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Gilbane Construction, and Richmond Public Schools Athletics is a game-changer for our student-athletes,” she said.

Ramsey went on to explain that by refurbishing dugouts and offering expert maintenance support, these organizations are not only upgrading physical spaces but also investing in team pride and performance.

“Providing our students with professional-grade facilities elevates their experience, fosters a sense of excellence, and truly changes the trajectory of success for our athletic programs,” she added. “We are incredibly grateful for this commitment to our students’ growth both on and off the field.”

Aligning with the Team's Mission to Invest in the Community

Improving athletic facilities, playing fields and also maintaining them aligns closely with the Flying Squirrels’ core goals, according to Megan Angstadt, Vice President of Community & Fan Engagement at the Richmond Flying Squirrels. “Our mission has always been to use the game of baseball to bring the community together, and more importantly, to invest back into the city,” she noted.

High School Leaders Praise Timely Improvements for 2026 Season

School leaders have echoed this appreciation, particularly as the renovations have delivered tangible improvements just in time for the 2026 season. Glen Anderson, Athletic Director at Armstrong High School, praised the timely and effective work.

“Armstrong High School appreciates the partnership forged between Richmond Public Schools and the Richmond Flying Squirrels Charities,” he said. “Our baseball and softball infields were in disrepair and the Flying Squirrels/Gilbane team did a great job of making them playable for the 2026 season. We truly appreciate the great work that the Richmond Flying Squirrels Charities is doing.”

Similarly, Shea Collins, Director of Student Activities at Thomas Jefferson High School, celebrated the comprehensive upgrades. “We are proud to announce that our baseball and softball fields have been completely upgraded!” she shared before quickly crediting the collaborative undertaking.

“This incredible effort was in partnership with the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the dedicated leadership of Dr. Ramsey, our Director of Athletics & Activities. We received new fencing, new backstops, improved dirt, upgraded dugouts and dugout covers that will keep our athletes protected no matter what the weather brings.”

Scholarship Programs Expand Access to Education

Beyond these aforementioned actions, Flying Squirrels Charities is enhancing access to opportunities through two dedicated scholarship programs. The All-Star Legacy Scholarship supports a student-athlete committed to community improvement, while the Richmond 34 Scholarship offers renewable four-year funding for one student attending Virginia State University and another at Virginia Union University.