Way-Too-Early Top 25 North Group 5 New Jersey high school football rankings for 2025
As the excitement builds for the 2025 New Jersey high school football season, fans and analysts alike are already speculating about which teams will dominate the North Group 5 division in the Garden State.
Using last season as a guide, we’ve put together a way-too-early Top 25 ranking. From perennial powerhouses to teams looking to rebound, here’s a look at the squads poised to make an impact this fall.
1. Union City
The Union City High School Soaring Eagles are riding high after an exceptional 2024 season that saw them finish with an impressive 11-2 record and a sectional championship, their first under coach Will Valdez. As they look towards the 2025 campaign, the Eagles will aim to maintain their position as one of the top teams in the state. Their strong performance is expected to continue with several key players returning, including QB Xavien Rodriguez and DE Khalil Sutton, providing stability and experience on both sides of the ball. The reigning North 2 sectional champions open up the 2025 campaign vs St. Peter's Prep in a rematch of last season's opener.
2. Ridgewood
Despite a tough schedule and their 6-4 record in 2024, Ridgewood's high OSI suggests they're battle-tested. Several players who were juniors in 2024, such as TE/LB Quinn Conneen, QB/LB Hudson Feeney, and WR/DB Brendan Flynn, are expected to take on larger roles. With a solid core of returning starters, including upcoming junior QB Gavin McCrone, they are poised to leverage that experience for a stronger 2025 campaign. They open up with the Clifton Mustangs on Aug. 28th. Mark those calendars for that rivalry game.
3. West Orange
West Orange Mountaineers are coming off an impressive 9-3 season in 2024 and will aim to continue their strong run in the 2025 football season. The return of their dynamic leading rusher, Farad Green Jr. positions them as strong contenders for the upcoming season. Green Jr. recorded 1,248 rushing yards, which was 3rd in the North Group 5, and added 8 touchdowns for the Mountaineers. With a solid foundation and a history of strong coaching, the Mountaineers will be a team to watch in the upcoming season as they strive to replicate their recent success.West Orange will open at home vs Shabazz on Aug. 30th.
4. Passaic County Tech
PCTI's balanced offense and stout defense were key to their success last season, which was the focus after losing the Dye twins to graduation. After PCTI fell short in the NJSIAA Tournament Section 2 Final to Union City, the transfer portal was open, and brothers Noah and Seth Foxworth transferred to Shabazz. Head Coach Matt Demarest is accustomed to retooling the Bulldogs, though. With several starters returning, they aim to build on that momentum in 2025 and make the sectional game for the 5th consecutive season.
5. East Orange Campus
Coming off a successful 10-3 season in 2024, the East Orange Campus Jaguars look to maintain their momentum in the 2025 football season. While they will be losing some key seniors, several experienced players are expected to return. Keep an eye out for potential contributions from players who were juniors in the 2024 season, including WR Alex Hanks, RBs Shaler Jackson and Tyshawn Sewell. The Jaguars will aim to build upon their recent successes and open up on Sept. 5, at Livingston
6. Elizabeth
Elizabeth showed resilience throughout the 2024 campaign. They finished with a 6-5 record in the 2024-25 season, led by upcoming junior QB Arique Fleming. Fleming is an emerging player making All-Union County First Team QB as a sophomore, posting numbers of 1,572 passing yards and 15 TDs. He used his legs to churn 664 yards and 11 TDs as the team's leading rusher as well. Look for the Minutemen to ride Fleming back into the postseason.
7. Piscataway
Following a successful 7-4 season in 2024, the Piscataway Chiefs enter the 2025 campaign with high expectations. They'll need to fill the rushing void with RB/LB James Bodley graduating, but the upcoming junior QB/DB Landon Pernell is poised to return as the captain to lead the charge for the Chiefs. Pernell registered 1,275 yards and 13 TD's in 2024 and looks to revamp the Chiefs, improving on last season where they fell short in the NJSIAA Tournament Semifinals. They'll open up vs Edison on Aug. 28th.
8. Passaic
Passaic will be looking to improve upon its 4-5 record from the 2024 season. Though good enough for their first playoff berth since the 2009-10 season, the Indians look to prove they're once again formidable foes in the North. While the Indians will see some seniors depart, such as All-Passaic County LB Peter Rodriguez and CB Aasod Adams, a core of players who gained experience last year are expected to return and lead the way. Rising senior running back Justin Griffin is 3rd all-time in Passaic rushing yards, racking up 2,821 yards. He will look to have a repeat performance vs Hackensack, where he broke the single-game school record last year (304). The Indians open next season vs Hackensack on Aug. 29th.
9. Irvington
The Irvington Blue Knights concluded the 2024 season with a 4-4 record and will be focused on building a stronger campaign in 2025. While the team will be graduating some seniors, several underclassmen gained valuable experience last season and are expected to play significant roles in the upcoming year. Keep an eye on players like sophomore QB Jamir Howell, who contributed over 1,000 all-purpose yards. Additionally, junior wide receiver and running back Jayden Herron showed promise with receiving yards last season. Upcoming senior LB Wisdom Ojugo will be looking to step up and contribute to the Blue Knights' efforts to improve their record in 2025.
10. Montclair
The Montclair Mounties are looking to improve upon their 4-6 record from the 2024 season as they enter the 2025 campaign. While the Mounties will be graduating some key players, they have potential returning talent to build around. Keep an eye on sophomore QB Jaylin Bullock, who showed promise throwing and using his legs on the ground. Montclair will be aiming for a stronger showing in the upcoming season and to avenge their NJSIAA First Round loss to East Orange. They open with St. Thomas Aquinas on Aug. 29th.
Rounding Out the Top 25:
11. Bridgewater-Raritan
12. Bayonne
13. Plainfield
14. Union
15. Morristown
16. Livingston
17. Clifton
18. Linden
19. Bloomfield
20. Paterson (Eastside)
21. J.P. Stevens
22. Columbia
23. Barringer
24. Paterson (Kennedy)
25. Newark East Side