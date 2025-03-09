St. Joseph Regional Claims New Jersey State Wrestling Title in Thrilling Finals Showdown
St. Joseph Regional solidified its dominance in New Jersey wrestling, clinching the team title at the state tournament held at Boardwalk Hall over the weekend. The Green Wave, ranked No. 4 nationally, outscored No. 5 Delbarton, 224-217, securing a seven-point victory and completing a season sweep after also defeating the Green Knights in February’s Non-Public Group A dual championship.
The championship finals featured only one upset, aligning with national expectations. Both teams crowned three champions, but St. Joseph’s four finalists compared to Delbarton’s six gave them the edge, overcoming the Green Knights’ 10 placers to their nine.
The finals began at 113 pounds with an early clash between the two powers. Delbarton’s No. 5 Cameron Sontz edged St. Joseph’s nationally honorable mention Charles Esposito 4-2, using a takedown and escape to fuel his second consecutive state title. Sontz, a sophomore, is now on track to join New Jersey’s elite four-time champions club.
Delbarton’s next finalist, No. 16 Johnathon McGinty, fell 1-0 at 120 pounds to No. 5 Paul Kenny of Christian Brothers Academy, a sophomore who placed third at 113 pounds last year. The Green Knights later crowned champions, including No. 5 Alessio Perentin, who won his third straight title with a 13-2 major decision over AJ Falcone (Christian Brothers Academy) at an unspecified weight.
St. Joseph sealed the night with three champions across the final five weights. No. 4 Ryan Burton (175 pounds) dominated No. 16 Jordan Chapman (Cranford) with a 20-4 technical fall, securing his second consecutive title. Burton nearly pinned Chapman in the first period, rolling him into a ball-like position before finishing with a late drop to the back.
No. 5 Anthony Harris (215 pounds), a senior transfer who missed last year’s states, claimed his first state crown with a 21-5 technical fall over Dante DeLuca (Don Bosco Prep). Harris’ midseason return from transfer ineligibility sparked St. Joseph’s resurgence. At 106 pounds, No. 3 JoJo Burke edged No. 6 Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township) 4-3 in a match marked by a wild first-period scramble and late stalling penalties that drew crowd disapproval.
Delbarton’s No. 12 Cristian Alvarez fell 7-1 at 285 pounds to Saint John Vianney’s repeat champion, No. 2 Rocco Dellagatta. Saint John Vianney’s No. 1 Anthony Knox also shone, winning his fourth state title at 126 pounds with an 18-4 major decision over Bergen Catholic’s honorable mention Nathan Braun, becoming just the fifth New Jersey wrestler to achieve the feat.
Other notable performances included No. 3 Jayden James of St. Joseph, who pinned Delsea’s Jamar Dixon Jr. in 1:50, and Camden Catholic’s Sammy Spaulding, who upset honorable mention Ryan DeGeorge, 9-6, in overtime at 132 pounds. St. Peter’s Prep’s No. 6 Caedyn Ricciardi won his second straight title at 138 pounds, pinning No. 14 Carson Walsh (Pope John XXIII) in 57 seconds.
A rare national upset unfolded at 144 pounds when Princeton’s No. 17 Blasé Mele defeated No. 9 Sonny Amato (Rumson-Fair Haven Regional) 3-2 in the semifinals before winning the final 7-1 over Donny Almeyda (Pope John XXIII). Amato, last year’s champion, had beaten Mele twice earlier this season.
Brick Memorial’s top-ranked Harvey Ludington (190 pounds) earned his second title with a 7-1 decision over No. 7 Vincenzo LaValle (Hanover Park), while Southern Regional’s No. 30 Wyatt Stout (157 pounds) upset No. 25 Gavin Hawk (Phillipsburg) 3-2 in an overtime tiebreaker, improving on his fourth-place finish from last year.
St. Joseph’s additional placers included honorable mention Vince Paino (third at 132), No. 15 Adrian DeJesus (fifth at 138), and Kaleb Jackson (sixth at 190). Delbarton’s contributors featured bronze medalists Tommy Marchetti (120, honorable mention) and No. 18 Chase Quenault (138), alongside No. 9 Carl Betz (fourth at 190) and No. 21 Peter “PJ” Terranova (fifth at 106).
The tournament underscored St. Joseph Regional’s depth and resilience, cementing their status as New Jersey’s top wrestling program this season.
Team Scores (Top 15)
1-St. Joseph Regional 224
2-Delbarton 217
3-Christian Brothers Academy 136
4-Saint John Vianney 134
5-St. Peter’s Prep 120
6-Camden Catholic 103.5
7-Bergen Catholic 81.5
8-Southern Regional 76
9-Delsea 74
10-Rumson-Fair Haven Regional 73.5
11-Don Bosco Prep School 71
12-Brick Memorial 69.5
13-Pope John Xxiii 65.5
14-Phillipsburg 48.5
15-Cranford 44.5
106
1st Place Match
JoJo Burke (St Joseph Regional) 37-3, Fr. over Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township) 32-2, So. (Dec 4-3)
3rd Place Match
Sean Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy) 32-6, Fr. over Santino DiMatteo (Brick Memorial) 32-9, So. (Dec 4-2)
5th Place Match
Peter Terranova (Delbarton School) 34-8, So. over Luke Johnston (Howell) 38-8, So. (Dec 7-0)
7th Place Match
Cade Collins (Southern Regional) 40-10, Fr. over Matthew Mulligan (Bergen Catholic) 29-9, Fr. (MD 10-2)
113
1st Place Match
Cameron Sontz (Delbarton School) 39-0, So. over Charles Esposito (St Joseph Regional) 36-9, Jr. (Dec 4-2)
3rd Place Match
Carmine Sipper (Caldwell) 44-5, Jr. over Anthony Mason (Southern Regional) 39-6, Jr. (Dec 1-0)
5th Place Match
Michael Daly (Cranford) 35-10, Jr. over Zachary Belverio (Arthur Johnson) 37-3, Sr. (Dec 10-4)
7th Place Match
Dom Digiacomo (Camden Catholic) 19-3, Sr. over Augie Szamreta (Warren Hills) 37-7, Jr. (MD 13-4)
120
1st Place Match
Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy) 33-2, So. over Johnathon McGinty (St Joseph Regional) 34-6, Jr. (Dec 1-0)
3rd Place Match
Tommy Marchetti (Delbarton School) 33-8, Fr. over Richard DeLorenzo II (Toms River East H.S.) 27-4, So. (Dec 7-5)
5th Place Match
Aundre Hill (Paulsboro H.S.) 40-8, Sr. over Joseph Rizzuto (Depaul Catholic) 33-9, Jr. (Fall 3:23)
7th Place Match
Anthony Pellegrino (Seton Hall Prep School) 23-7, Sr. over James McGinty (Parsippany Hills) 35-7, Sr. (MD 13-2)
126
1st Place Match
Anthony Knox (Saint John Vianney) 37-0, Sr. over Nathan Braun (Bergen Catholic) 23-7, Jr. (MD 18-4)
3rd Place Match
Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills Regional) 39-3, Jr. over Colton Hagerty (Washington Township) 37-8, Jr. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
Joaquin Duque (Rumson-Fair Haven Regional) 41-8, Jr. over Salvatore Borrometi (St. Peter`s Prep) 35-10, Jr. (Fall 1:39)
7th Place Match
Jaden Perez (Delaware Valley Regional) 39-5, Sr. over Joseph DeAngelo (Point Pleasant Boro) 16-3, Sr. (TF-1.5 4:59 (15-0))
132
1st Place Match
Sammy Spaulding (Camden Catholic) 41-3, Jr. over Ryan DeGeorge (Delbarton School) 32-10, So. (SV-1 9-6)
3rd Place Match
Vincent Paino (St Joseph Regional) 33-4, Sr. over Giovanni Schinina (St. Peter`s Prep) 28-6, Jr. (Dec 4-0)
5th Place Match
Robert Duffy (Christian Brothers Academy) 28-10, Jr. over Patrick O`Keefe (Saint John Vianney) 38-6, Sr. (M. For.)
7th Place Match
Jackson Slotnick (Williamstown) 25-3, Sr. over Dalton Weber (Pope John Xxiii) 26-6, Jr. (Dec 5-2)
138
1st Place Match
Caedyn Ricciardi (St. Peter`s Prep) 30-1, Sr. over Carson Walsh (Pope John Xxiii) 36-3, Sr. (Fall 0:57)
3rd Place Match
Chase Quenault (Delbarton School) 33-10, Sr. over Chase Hansen (Lower Cape May Reg) 43-2, Jr. (Dec 5-2)
5th Place Match
Adrian DeJesus (St Joseph Regional) 16-5, Sr. over Scottie Sari (Southern Regional) 37-10, Sr. (Dec 7-0)
7th Place Match
Gideon Gonzalez (Bergen Catholic) 33-7, Fr. over Armani McCann (Jackson Liberty) 21-5, Jr. (Dec 7-1)
144
1st Place Match
Blase Mele (Princeton) 31-2, Sr. over Donny Almeyda (Pope John Xxiii) 20-1, Sr. (Dec 7-1)
3rd Place Match
Sonny Amato (Rumson-Fair Haven Regional) 45-2, So. over Anthony Depaul (St. Augustine Prep School) 34-9, Jr. (Dec 6-0)
5th Place Match
Jake Zaltsman (Saint John Vianney) 37-5, Sr. over Nicholas Schwartz (Delbarton School) 26-17, Fr. (Dec 6-2)
7th Place Match
Luke Geleta (Phillipsburg) 39-3, Sr. over Seach Hibler (Paramus Catholic) 23-7, Jr. (Dec 10-9)
150
1st Place Match
Jayden James (Delbarton School) 43-0, Jr. over Jamar Dixon Jr. (Delsea) 38-4, Sr. (Fall 1:50)
3rd Place Match
Jackson Weller (Delran) 42-4, So. over Michael Craft (Camden Catholic) 36-6, Jr. (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match
Dezmond Lenaghan (Saint John Vianney) 26-7, Sr. over Joseph Ruiz (St. Peter`s Prep) 31-11, Jr. (MD 13-0)
7th Place Match
Rhett Washleski (Hunterdon Central Reg) 41-5, Jr. over Sowzrawca Tsay (Bergen Catholic) 25-11, Jr. (Dec 4-1)
157
1st Place Match
Wyatt Stout (Southern Regional) 38-2, Sr. over Gavin Hawk (Phillipsburg) 39-2, Sr. (UTB 3-2)
3rd Place Match
Kage Jones (Camden Catholic) 39-6, Jr. over Maxwell Nevlin (St. Peter`s Prep) 35-8, Sr. (Dec 7-3)
5th Place Match
Sean Love (Piscataway) 36-4, Jr. over Morgan Schwarz (St. Joseph Metuchen) 37-7, Jr. (M. For.)
7th Place Match
Ryan Gavrish (Saint John Vianney) 31-11, So. over Trevor Jones (Delbarton School) 32-9, Jr. (M. For.)
165
1st Place Match
Alessio Perentin (Delbarton School) 42-1, Sr. over AJ Falcone (Christian Brothers Academy) 32-6, Sr. (MD 12-3)
3rd Place Match
Santino Rodriguez (Don Bosco Prep School) 36-6, Jr. over Jake Clayton (Point Pleasant Boro) 41-3, So. (Dec 4-0)
5th Place Match
Tyler Whitford (St. Joseph Metuchen) 36-6, Jr. over Cole Stangle (Saint John Vianney) 29-9, Sr. (Dec 4-1)
7th Place Match
Jordan Ayyash (Jackson Liberty) 30-6, Sr. over Cristian Gioia (Governor Livingston) 40-6, Sr. (Dec 4-2)
175
1st Place Match
Ryan Burton (St Joseph Regional) 40-1, Sr. over Jordan Chapman (Cranford) 39-5, Sr. (MD 20-6)
3rd Place Match
Brock Oizerowitz (Christian Brothers Academy) 26-7, So. over Jaden Simpson (Camden Catholic) 35-7, Jr. (Dec 8-2)
5th Place Match
Ethan Dalling (Kittatinny Regional Jr/Sr) 41-5, Sr. over Anthony Verdi (St. Peter`s Prep) 35-10, Jr. (Fall 4:30)
7th Place Match
Temuulen Mendbileg (St. Benedicts Prep School) 40-5, Sr. over Genti Idrizi (Bergen Catholic) 26-13, Sr. (Dec 13-6)
190
1st Place Match
Harvey Ludington (Brick Memorial) 41-0, Sr. over Vincenzo LaValle (Hanover Park Hs) 42-4, Sr. (Dec 7-3)
3rd Place Match
Tanner Hodgins (Howell) 37-8, So. over Carl Betz (Delbarton School) 36-4, Jr. (Dec 6-4)
5th Place Match
Alexander Reyes (Holmdel) 41-6, Jr. over Kaleb Jackson (St Joseph Regional) 25-7, Sr. (M. For.)
7th Place Match
Nevin Mattessich (Don Bosco Prep School) 36-5, Jr. over Jake Zemsky (Westfield) 38-5, Jr. (Fall 2:43)
215
1st Place Match
Anthony Harris (St Joseph Regional) 18-0, Sr. over Dante DeLuca (Don Bosco Prep School) 30-1, Jr. (TF-1.5 3:54 (21-5))
3rd Place Match
Salvatore Marchese (Delsea) 42-5, Jr. over Nicolas Gonzalez (Mt. Olive) 37-6, Jr. (Dec 5-3)
5th Place Match
Anthony Jackson (Paul Vi) 34-2, So. over Tyler Palumbo (Christian Brothers Academy) 18-10, Jr. (Fall 2:33)
7th Place Match
Nathan Faxon (Governor Livingston) 41-3, Sr. over Rocco Salerno (Seton Hall Prep School) 26-3, Jr. (M. For.)
285
1st Place Match
Rocco Dellagata (Saint John Vianney) 32-0, Sr. over Cristian Alvarez (St Joseph Regional) 33-3, Jr. (Dec 7-1)
3rd Place Match
Mateo Vinciguerra (Woodstown) 43-3, Jr. over Benjamin Shue (Bergen Catholic) 35-8, Sr. (Dec 8-5)
5th Place Match
James Lynch (Toms River East H.S.) 38-5, Sr. over Ben Szuba (Brick Memorial) 38-9, Sr. (Fall 2:42)
7th Place Match
Thomas Borgia (West Morris Central) 43-3, Jr. over Clifford Dirkes (Ocean City) 36-5, Sr. (MD 9-1)