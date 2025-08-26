2025-26 National High School Wrestling Preseason Rankings - Aug. 26, 2025
High School on SI is proud to present our first take on our 2025-26 individual National High School Wrestling Rankings. Team Rankings will come as the season draws closer and lineups become clearer.
About These Rankings
We are starting guys out at their most recent weight class unless there is evidence in their past that indicates they will likely be at a higher weight class. For example, we have chosen to rank Cason Craft (Sallisaw, Oklahoma) at 113 pounds, not at 106 where he was for Fargo.
Case study — Why Cason Craft Is at 113
At Super 32 in the fall of 2024, Craft was at 106 pounds but never returned to that weight class again until Fargo. Craft wrestled multiple major events (USA Wrestling Folkstyle Nationals and National Duals + the NHSCA Nationals) at 113 pounds over the spring and summer as well as his state tournament final. We feel the return to 106 at Fargo was possibly Craft’s last visit to that territory.
There are many more examples like that spread throughout the list. We are very active in updating our rankings and welcome any weight class information you want to provide. Transfers as well. We know of a few and made the changes, but please help us with as much of the clerical stuff as possible. We want these to be as accurate as possible and that starts with having guys in the right weight classes more than anything else, but team information is very important as well.
Super 32 Entries and Temporary Placements
Super 32 entries are already coming in with quite a few high-profile guys planning on putting it on the line. There were surprises with some of the entries, and I suspect it’ll be a one off for some and then back to a higher weight. In the interest of accuracy, we have put all the Super 32 registrants as of press time at the weight they plan to appear.
Preseason Policy — Multiple Teammates per Weight
During the preseason and postseason, we allow multiple entries from teams at a weight class. Once we reach the high school season that will be pared down to one rep per weight, per team. For now, with lineups in flux and wrestle-offs yet to take place, you will see teammates in some of the weights.
What Results Matter Most (Folkstyle vs. Freestyle)
The rankings are based on all matches, in all styles. The emphasis is on Folkstyle, though. The high school kids compete in that style most of the time, so those results hold more weight. Freestyle results are used but when it comes to tough decisions, we will default to the Folkstyle results.
How We Break Ties, Triangles and Chaos
We go with the flow and try our best to have the rankings reflect the results. At this level, you have a lot of situations with two wrestlers trading wins, the dreaded three-way triangles, and other common opponent chaos. So, it’s not always as simple as honoring one singular win. All your matches dictate the rankings. One high quality win doesn’t outweigh multiple bad or questionable losses.
Our Tracking System & Data Integrity
This will be my fourth year on the national scene for High School On SI. I keep very detailed sheets on every wrestler and now have three or four sheets of results for some of these guys. Any notable match gets notated on both wrestler’s sheets. My records are organized and in chronological order.
Returning No. 1 Wrestlers at 106, 132, 144, 285
There are four returning top-ranked wrestlers with one at the lowest weight, Georgia’s U17 World Champion, Ariah Mills of Athens Christian Academy at 106 pounds, and one at the top of the scale at 285 pounds in Iowa’s two-time Fargo Freestyle Champ, Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge).
Bishop McCort’s Stars Lead the Middle Weights
Pennsylvania’s Bishop McCort has the two other previous number ones, and they are also back in the same weight classes, Jax Forrest (132 pounds) and Bo Bassett (144). Forrest famously earned a spot on the Senior World Team by winning two straight over Vito Arujau while Bassett has been steamrolling the competition for the better part of a year, adding a Fargo title this summer.
They are joined by a third top-rated Crusher at 165 pounds in Melvin Miller, who just won his second consecutive Fargo National Title. Miller finished last year’s cycle as the number three guy at 165. Adam Waters of Pennsylvania’s Faith Christian Academy elevated up one spot at 190 pounds from the second position to the top.
California’s Sammy Sanchez (Esperanza) was No. 1 at 106 pounds when the high school season ended, and he migrated to 113. Sanchez just claimed his second U17 World Championship in a row and takes over the top spot at 113 pounds after being number two behind Pennsylvania’s Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy), who has moved up in weight.
New Jersey’s Jayden James (Delbarton) was No. 2 at 157 pounds behind New York’s PJ Duke (Minisink Valley) and takes over the top position with Duke’s graduation. James captured an U17 World Championship this summer.
A former World Champ from Illinois, Dom Munaretto (St. Charles East) is coming down from 126 pounds where he was a top ten guy and slots in as the No. 1 120 pounder in the nation. Munaretto is accompanied as a number one grappler by another Illinois standout, U17 World Team member, Aaron Stewart (Warren Township).
Ohio’s Grey Burnett (Perrysburg) captured a Bronze Medal at the U17 World Championships and starts the year off as number one at 126 pounds. Burnett was previously number two at 120 pounds. Bishop Watterson’s Michael Boyle (215 pounds) gives Ohio a second top rated wrestler. Boyle broke out at Fargo, where he came in as a honorable mention entry and ended the rankings cycle in the No. 6 spot after finishing as a runner-up in Freestyle.
Kentucky’s Jordyn Raney (Union County), who won a U17 World Bronze Medal in Greco Roman in 2024 and just added a Fargo Gold in Freestyle this summer, will begin the year number one at 138 pounds. The last number one, Arizona’s Gus Cardinal, will only hold that spot until the season begins as his high school, Valiant Prep, does not compete during the regular season. Of course, someone could knock him out of the top spot before that, but as of now, Cardinal is No. 1 at 150 pounds.
2025-26 Preseason National No. 1 Ranked Wrestlers By Weight Class
- 106: Ariah Mills (Athens Christian, GA) FR
- 113: Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) SO
- 120: Dominic Munaretto (St. Charles East, IL) SR
- 126: Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) JR
- 132: Jax Forrest (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
- 138: Jordyn Raney (Union County, KY) SR
- 144: Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
- 150: Gus Cardinal (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR
- 157: Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) SR
- 165: Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
- 175: Aaron Stewart (Warren Township, IL) SR
- 190: Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
- 215: Michael Boyle (Bishop Watterson, OH) JR
- 285: Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) SR
Send weight class, team information, and rankings questions to billybwrestling@yahoo.com.
106 Pounds
1-Ariah Mills (Athens Christian, GA) FR
2-Turner Ross (Edmond North, OK) JR
3-Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SO
4-MJ Rundell (Oak Park River Forest, IL) JR
5-Thiago Silva (Buchanan, CA) FR
6-Chase Williams (Central Bucks East, PA) SO
7-William Soto (Newburgh, NY) JR
8-Tyler Sweet (Clovis North, CA) SO
9-Kooper Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) FR
10-Arav Pandey (Trinity, PA) FR
11-Traevon Ducking (Brownsburg, IN) SO
12-Jeremy Carver (Delta IN) FR
13-Miro Parr-Coffin (WA) FR
14-John Ross (NJ) FR
15-Jack Stonebraker (PA) FR
16-Luke Loren (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
17-Cohen Reer (OH) FR
18-Ausome Guillermo (CA) FR
19-Brody Compau (Rockford, MI) FR
20-Shiloh Joyce (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR
21-Lincoln Valdez (Pomona, CO) SO
22-Hudson Chittum (Cleveland, TN) SO
23-Wyatt Dannegger (Francis Howell North, MO) JR
24-Diego Robertty (IA) FR
25-Michael Bernabe (CA) FR
26-Connor Maddox (Westfield, IN) SO
27-Cruz Gannon (Dowling Catholic, IA) SO
28-Colton Wyller (Marmion Academy, IL) JR
29-Evan Cies (Owen J Roberts, PA) FR
30-Luke Johnston (Howell, NJ) JR
HM:
Thomas Blewett (Middletown North, NJ) JR
Will Cruz (Paulsboro, NJ) JR
Anthony Curlo (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
Shaefer Hoffman (Downingtown West, PA) SO
Abe Heysinger (Dubuque Hempstead, IA) SO
Ethan Andreula (Long Beach, NY) SO
Xavier Seabury (North Babylon, NY) SO
Ian Maize (Waco, Wayland, IA) SO
Nathan Schuman (Honesdale, PA) SO
Niko Odiotti (Loyola Academy, IL) SO
Tristan Pino (Sand Creek, CO) SO
Daniel Romero (Greeley Central, CO) SR
Will Webb (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SO
113 Pounds
1-Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) SO
2-Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) SR
3-JoJo Burke (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SO
4-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
5-Jarrett Smith (Lowell, MI) SR
6-Liam Davis (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
7-Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township, NJ) JR
8-Sean Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SO
9-Julian Ríos (Phillips Academy, MA) SR
10-Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, PA) SO
11-Braiden Lotier (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR
12-Kaleb Pratt (Barrington, IL) JR
13-Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman, OH) SO
14-Santino DiMatteo (Brick Memorial, NJ) JR
15-PJ Terranova (Delbarton, NJ) JR
16-Jackson Wells (Harrison County, KY) JR
17-Christopher Swann (Baylor School, TN) SR
18-Camden Rugg (Union Grove, WI) JR
19-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
20-Cody Clarke (Buford, GA) FR
21-Cruzer Dominguez (Creighton Prep, NE) SO
22-Jackson Shipley (Dripping Spring, TX) SR
23-Analu Woode (Nanakuli, HI) SO
24-Carter Shin (Chantilly, VA) SR
25-Charles Esposito (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR
26-Cason Craft (Sallisaw, OK) SO
27-Jarreau Walker (Streetsboro, OH) JR
28-Jorge Rios (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
29-Lincoln Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) JR
30-Nicholas McGarrity (Peters Township, PA) JR
HM:
Dakota Santamaria (Tussey Mountain, PA) SR
Tanner Tran (Father Ryan, TN) SR
Oscar Gauna (Goddard, KS) JR
Max Murillo (Esperanza, CA) JR
Laz McEwen (Capital, WA) SO
Landon Thoennes (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) JR
Anthony Garza (Clovis, CA) JR
Austin Brown (Hannibal, MO) SR
Jax Vang (Buchanan, CA) SO
Gabe Benyo (Riverside, PA) SO
120 Pounds
1-Dominic Munaretto (St. Charles East, IL) SR
2-Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) JR
3-Rocklin Zinkin (Buchanan, CA) SR
4-Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL) JR
5-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) JR
6-JoJo Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) JR
7-Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain, PA) JR
8-Mason Jakob (Dobyns Bennett, TN) SR
9-Alex Rozas (Teurlings Catholic, LA) SR
10-Johnathon McGinty (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
11-Hayden Schwab (Don Bosco, IA) JR
12-Case Bell (Brownsburg, IN) SO
13-Tommy Wurster (Dublin, OH) SO
14-Ayden Dodd (Perrysburg, OH) SR
15-Willmont Kai (Whitehall, PA) SR
16-Emilio Albanese (Emmaus, PA) JR
17-Dominick Morrison (Hatboro Horsham, PA) JR
18-Sam Wolford (North Lebanon, PA) SR
19-Cale Vandermark (Ankeny Centennial, IA) SR
20-Titan Friederichs (Watertown, MN) SR
21-Dunia Sibomana (Long Beach, NY) SR
22-Cooper Merli (Newburgh, NY) SR
23-Jovanni Tovar (Miami Southridge, FL) SO
24-Mateo Gallegos (DuBois) SO
25-Corey Brown (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) SO
26-Izayiah Chavez (Allen, TX) SO
27-Drake VomBaur (Severance, CO) JR
28-Kavin Muyleart (Cedar Cliff, PA) JR
29-Alexander Pierce (Iowa City, West) SR
30-Nathan Reynolds (CA) FR
HM:
Eli Herring (Bishop McCort, PA) SO
Zaiyahn Ornelas (Creighton Prep, NE) SR
Nicolas Enzminger (Bismarck Legacy, ND) SR
Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, PA) SO
Zack Samano (Chino, CA) JR
Carter Chunko (Saucon Valley, PA) JR
Aiden Jalajel (Coweta, OK) SO
Aaron Meza (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
Derion Williams (Trinity, OH) JR
Scotty Fuller (Genoa Area, OH) SR
Layne Martin (Rockford, MI) JR
Noel Verduzco (Lowell, IN) SO
Max Dinges (Penns Valley, PA) SO
Roman Lutrell (Cleveland, NM) SR
Mason Katschor (Dundee, MI) JR
126 Pounds
1-Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) JR
2-Antonio Mills (Athens Christian, GA) SR
3-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) JR
4-Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater, OK) JR
5-Revin Dickman (Brownsburg, IN) SR
6-Karson Brown (St. Edward, OH) SR
7-Nathan Carillo (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
8-Nicholas Garcia (Marmion Academy, IL) SR
9-Mikey Ruiz (Canyon Randall, TX) SR
10-Siraj Sidhu (Clovis North, CA) SR
11-Sean Willcox (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
12-Santino Sloboda (Butler, PA) SR
13-Miklo Hernandez (Pipestone Area, MN) SO
14-Tommy Marchetti (Delbarton, NJ) SO
15-Lander Bosh (Layton, UT) SR
16-Jake Knight (Bettendorf, IA) SR
17-Henry Aslikyan (Birmingham, CA) SR
18-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) SO
19-Nico DeSalvo (Southeast Polk, IA) JR
20-Dominic Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SR
21-Isaac Novod (Belmont Hill, MA) SR
22-Lukas Littleton-Mascaro (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
23-Maximus Hay (Brown Deer, WI) SR
24-Isaiah Jones (Bixby, OK) SR
25-Eric Casula (Westmoore, OK) SR
26-Elijah Collick (Stephen Decatur, MD) SR
27-Czar Quintanilla (University, WA) SR
28-Jaxon Lane (McCallie School, TN) SO
29-Bradley Wagner (Mifflinburg Area, PA) JR
30-Logan Stewart (Reynolds, PA) JR
HM:
Erik Carlile (Penns Valley, PA) JR
Jordan Manyette (Trinity, PA) JR
Aiden Herndon (Cedar Cliff, PA) JR
Martez Sheard (Aquinas, WI) SO
CJ Caines (Hanover, PA) SO
Lukas Foster (Joliet Catholic, IL) JR
Owen Marshall (Tahoma, WA) JR
Dominic Brown (Center Grove, IN) SR
Mason Whitney (Abington Heights, PA) JR
132 Pounds
1-Jax Forrest (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
2-Jayden Raney (Union County, KY) SR
3-Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) SR
4-Keanu Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR
5-Ashton Besmer (Buchanan, CA) SR
6-Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
7-Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
8-Antonio Rodriguez (Los Gatos, CA) SR
9-Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) JR
10-Justyce Zuniga (Toppenish, WA) SR
11-Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
12-Tyler Conroy (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
13-Nicholas Sorrow (Hudson Area, MI) SR
14-Nathan Rioux (Avon, IN) SR
15-Liston Seibert (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
16-Will Detar (Trinity, PA) SR
17-Chris “CJ” Huerta (Buchanan, CA) SR
18-Vince Jasinski (Fox Lake (Grant), IL) SR
19-DJ Clarke (Buford, GA) SR
20-Mason Carlson (Syracuse, UT) SR
21-Thunder Lewis (Clovis, CA) SR
22-Christopher Noto (Honeoye Falls-Lima, NY) SR
23-Konner Larkin (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR
24-Stephen Myers (Parkersburg, WV) JR
25-Alex Denkins (Perrysburg, OH) SR
26-Blaze Van Gundy (Dublin Coffman, OH) JR
27-Shamus Regan (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
28-Trey Beissel (Hastings, MN) SR
29-Gavin Landers (Denver, IA) JR
30-Brady Collins (East Troy, WI) SR
HM:
Evan Sanati (Brentsville District, VA) SR
Nathan Braun (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SR
Antonio Boni (Central Valley, PA) SR
Reef Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) JR
Angel Cejudo, Jr. (Valiant Prep, AZ) SO
Landyn Shaffer (Deposit/Hancock, NY) JR
Finnegan O’Brien (Chaminade, NY) SO
Gage Bjerga (Staples Motley, MN) SO
Cole Speer (Brecksville, OH) SO
Dalton Weber (Pope John XXIII, NJ) SR
Riker Ohearon (Carbon, UT) SO
138 Pounds
1-Jordyn Raney (Union County, KY) SR
2-Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
3-Kellen Wolbert (Oconomowoc, WI) SR
4-Tyler DeKraker (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
5-Camden Baum (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR
6-Sam Herring (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
7-Zachary Stewart (Marmion Academy, IL) SR
8-Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY) JR
9-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
10-Dawson Youngblut (Jessup, IA) JR
11-Raymond Rivera (Clovis, CA) SR
12-Blake Bartos (Buckeye, OH) SR
13-Gino Schinina (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
14-Drake Hooiman (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR
15-Kai Vielma (Connellsville, PA) JR
16-Chase Hansen (Lower Cape May, NJ) SR
17-Dean Anderson (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR
18-Sammy Spaulding (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR
19-Braylon Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) JR
20-Jovani Solis (South Dade, FL) SO
21-Gage Lohr (Watertown, SD) JR
22-Nicholas Salamone (Easton, PA) SR
23-Lincoln Sledzianowski (St. John Neumann, FL) JR
24-Curtis “Zion” Borge (Westlake, UT) SR
25-Mason Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
26-Garrison Weisner (Oregon Clay, OH) SR
27-Yandel Morales (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
28-Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
29-Angel Serrano (Pomona, CO) SR
30-Evan Stanley (Lowell, IN) JR
HM:
Brian Little III (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) JR
Matthew Orbeta (Poway, CA) JR
Bodie Abbey (Hartland, MI) SR
Cody Trevino (Bettendorf, IA) SR
Max Gonzalez (East Troy, WI) JR
Joaquin Chacon (Valiant Prep, AZ) SO
Aiden Kunes (Central Mountain, PA) JR
Collier Hartman (Canon-McMillan, PA) SR
John Stewart (Scottsboro, AL) SR
Carson Neubert (Luxemburg-Casco, WI) JR
Julio Aguirre (Stillwater, OK) SR
Austin Ellis (Davis, UT) JR
Tylin Thrine (New Castle, IN) SR
Nathan Attisano (Legacy Christian School, OH) SR
Ethan Immel (Kewaskum, WI) SR
144 Pounds
1-Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
2-Brandt Harer (Montgomery, PA) SR
3-Clinton Shepherd (Crown Point, IN) JR
4-Jake Miller (Broken Arrow, OK) SR
5-Haakon Peterson (Dodgeville, WI) SR
6-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
7-Bentley Sly (Stuart Cramer, NC) SR
8-Joseph Toscano (Buchanan, CA) SR
9-Israel Borge (Westlake, UT) JR
10-Michael Romero (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
11-Jet Brown (Odessa, MO) JR
12-Robert Duffy (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR
13-Derek Barrows (Pomona, CO) SR
14-Arseni Kikiniou (Poway, CA) JR
15-Tyler Traves (Mountain View, VA) SR
16-George Dennis (Harrison County, KY) SR
17-Victor-Alexander Gutierrez (Central Catholic, CA) SR
18-Rocco Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR
19-Hunter Stevens (Iowa-Grant/Highland, WI) SR
20-Grayson Fuchs (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) JR
21-Gabe Ballard (Northampton, PA) JR
22-Thomas Verrette (Edmond North, OK) SR
23-Mac Crosson (Indianola, IA) JR
24-Roman Stewart (Liberty, MO) JR
25-Peyton Hornsby (Center Grove, IN) JR
26-Lincoln Robideau (St. Michael Albertville, MN) SO
27-Greyson Music (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR
28-Jason Dube (Spire Academy, OH) SO
29-Valentine Popadiuc (St. Pius X, NM) JR
30-Cayden Rios (Allen, TX) SO
HM:
Landen Davis (Eddyville, IA) JR
Christian Jelle (Grand Rapids, MN) SR
Kane Shawger (St. Xavier, OH) JR
Ames-Michael Hoevker (Granite Hills, CA) SR
Vinnie Gutierrez (Fountain Valley, CA) JR
Gideon Gonzalez (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SO
Mason Wagner (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
Brady Hand (Christiansburg, VA) SR
Hayden Andrus (Bermudian Springs, PA) SR
Ryan DeGeorge (Delbarton, NJ) JR
Calvin Rathjen (Ankeny, IA) SO
Brooklyn Pickett (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) SO
Josh Requena (Camarillo, CA) SR
150 Pounds
1-Gus Cardinal (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR
2-Davis Parrow (Farmington, MN) SR
3-Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
4-Noah Bull (Layton, UT) SR
5-Sonny Amato (Rumson-Fair Haven, NJ) JR
6-Justis Jesuroga (Southeast Polk, IA) SR
7-Michael Turi (West Scranton, PA) SR
8-Lorenzo Alston (Uwharrie Charter Academy, NC) SR
9-Joseph Joyce (Ponaganset, RI) SR
10-Ivan Arias (Buchanan, CA) SR
11-Tommy Gibbs (Brownsburg, IN) SR
12-Jacob Morris (South Anchorage, AK) JR
13-Grayson Eggum (Stillwater, MN) SO
14-Justin Wardlow (Lockport Township, IL) SR
15-Parker Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) SR
16-Austin Paris (Grand County, UT) SR
17-Colin Rutlin (Christian Brothers College, MO) JR
18-James Tildsley (Shawsheen, MA) SR
19-Mason Petersen (Columbus, NE) SR
20-Jeffrey Huyvaert (New Prairie, IN) SR
21-Jackson Butler (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
22-Ashton Hobson (Marmion Academy, IL) SR
23-Daniel Blanke (Barrington, IL) JR
24-Armand Williams (South Dade, FL) JR
25-Michael Lopez (Ponderosa, CO) SR
26-Walker Turley (St. Christopher’s, VA) SR
27-Jackson Weller (Delran, NJ) JR
28-Declan O’Byrne (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
29-Nathan Gugelman II (American Falls, ID) SR
30-Hudson Hohman (Grove City, PA) SR
HM:
Chance Ruble (Seckman, MO) JR
Logan Milsaps (The Woodlands, TX) SR
Jerin Coles (Glacier (Kalispell), MT) SO
Dominic Wilson (Rockwall, TX) SR
Legend Ellis (Coweta, OK) JR
Carlos Valdiviezo (Poway, CA) SR
Isaiah Gallegos (Jefferson, CO) SR
Blake Fox (Osage, IA) SR
Nicholas Pallitto (Paramus Catholic, NJ) SR
157 Pounds
1-Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) SR
2-Wyatt Medlin (Washington, IL) SR
3-Dallas Russell (Jefferson, GA) SR
4-Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
5-Blake Cosby (Dundee, MI) SR
6-Joseph Jeter (Edmond North, OK) SR
7-Joey Canova (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SR
8-Reagan Milheim (Warrior Run, PA) SR
9-Christopher Creason (El Diamante, CA) SR
10-Bruno Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR
11-Declan Koch (Neenah, WI) SR
12-Matthew Staples (New Prairie, IN) SO
13-Griffin LaPlante (St. Francis, NY) SR
14-Camryn Howard (Bellport, NY) SO
15-Justus Heeg (Providence Catholic, IL) SO
16-Billy Tyler (Brentsville District, VA) SR
17-Nolan Fellers (Bondurant-Farrar, IA) SR
18-Bryston Scoles (Kewaskum, WI) JR
19-Travis Cardenas (Chandler, AZ) JR
20-Harrison Murdock (Christian Heritage, GA) SO
21-Brian Chamberlain (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
22-Michael Craft (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR
23-Tommy Holguin (Ann Sobrato, CA) SR
24-Dallas Korponic (Hartland, MI) SR
25-Luke Knox (Upper Perkiomen, PA) JR
26-Thomas Belding (La Grande, OR) SR
27-Liam Kelly (Mt. Carmel, IL) SR
28-Rex Bryson (Centralia, NE) SR
29-Tre Haines (Arlington, WA) SR
30-Brock Weaver (Camden County, GA) SR
HM:
Jackson Bradley (Cowan, IN) SR
Asher Bacon (First Baptist, FL) FR
Kawayran Vazquez (Jesuit, FL) JR
Boden White (Denver, IA) SR
Gavin Regis (Layton, UT) SR
Drake Morrison (Malad, ID) JR
Zack Aquila (Brecksville, OH) JR
McKaden Speece (Wilson West Lawn, PA) SR
Luke Scholz (Cranford, NJ) SR
Eli Esguerra (Dublin Coffman, OH) JR
Cooper Rowe (Mound-Westonka, MN) SR
Bradley Williams (Spain Park, AL) SR
Louden Dixon (West Holmes, OH) SR
AJ Corp (West Chester, PA) JR
Mason Horwat (Derry Area, PA) SR
Linkin Carter (Eastside, IN) SR
165 Pounds
1-Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
2-Kross Cassidy (Fairfax, VA) SR
3-Jaelen Culp (Indian Land, SC) SR
4-Maximus Dhabolt (Ankeny Centennial, IA) JR
5-JayDen Williams (Roseville, MI) SR
6-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
7-Gabriel Logan (Delbarton, NJ) JR
8-Arment Waltenbaugh (Hill School, PA) SR
9-Kalob Ybarra (Pomona, CO) SR
10-Maximus Fortier (Fairmont Senior, WV) JR
11-Tucker Roybal (Union, UT) SR
12-Jake Robie (Christiansburg, VA) SR
13-Cael Weidemoyer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
14-Brody Sendele (Hononegah, IL) JR
15-Liam Crook (Kaukauna, WI) SR
16-Alias Raby (Anderson, CA) SR
17-Zane Gerlach (South Anchorage, AK) JR
18-Koray Kage Jones (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR
19-Steel Meyers (Allen, TX) JR
20-Don Beaufait (Dundee, MI) SR
21-Wyatt Lewis (Clovis, CA) JR
22-David Perez (Ponaganset, RI) SR
23-Chris Dennis (Central Bucks West, PA) SR
24-Luke Hamiti (Joliet Catholic, IL) SR
25-Luke Hayden (Hickman, MO) JR
26-James Curoso (Clovis, CA) SO
27-Kyler Walters (Shakopee, MN) SR
28-Jacob Perez (Monache, CA) SR
29-Samuel Almedina (Mid Valley, PA) SO
30-Kalias Nazaro (Mater Lakes Academy, FL) SR
HM:
Noah Tucker (Bullis School, MD) JR
Jack Chamberlain (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
Brody Kehler (University, WV) SO
Titus Norman (Baylor School, TN) SR
175 Pounds
1-Aaron Stewart (Warren Township, IL) SR
2-Salah Tsarni (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
3-Nicholas Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
4-Mason Ontiveros (John H Pitman, CA) SR
5-Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
6-Slava Shahbazyan (Birmingham, CA) SR
7-Gage Wentzel (Montoursville, PA) SR
8-Jayden O’Farrill (Bishop McCort, PA) SO
9-Ladd Holman (Juab, UT) JR
10-Xavier Smith (Fishers, IN) SR
11-Eli Leonard (Mt. Horeb, WI) SR
12-Brody Kelly (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR
13-Kaleo Garcia (Gilroy, CA) SR
14-Mario Carini (Poway, CA) JR
16-Travis Grace (Gilroy, CA) SR
17-Brennan Warwick (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
18-Jackson Barron (Shakopee, MN) SR
19-Kyle Scott (Tyrone, PA) SR
20-Blake Hostetter (Oxford Area, PA) JR
21-Max Wirnsberger (Warrior Run, PA) SR
22-Santino Rodriguez (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR
23-Colin Wooldridge (La Salle, OH) SR
24-Riley Johnson (Omaha Skutt, NE) SR
25-Ryder Schulte (Liberty, AZ) SO
26-Jon Smith (Oxford Area, PA) JR
27-Jaxon Miller (Carlile, IA) SR
28-Isaak Chavez (Mullen, TX) SR
29-Carter Fielden (Garrett, IN) SR
30-Wyatt Hanssen (Wasatch, UT) JR
HM:
Miguel Rojas (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
Ethan Secoy (Columbus, GA) SR
Chase Hetrick (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
Tate Sailer (Mandan, ND) SO
Tomm Heiser (Evansville, WI) SO
Kyle Gallo (Zephyrhills Christian, FL) JR
Brayden Koester (Bettendorf, IA) JR
190 Pounds
1-Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
2-Ryder Wilder (Camden County, GA) SR
3-Lincoln Jipp (Bettendorf, IA) SR
4-Lucas Ricketts (Union County, KY) SR
5-Jimmy Mastny (Marian Central Catholic, IL) JR
6-Michael White (Lawrence North, IN) SR
7-Jonathan Rocha (Clovis North, CA) SR
8-Jaxon Penovich (Mt. Prospect, IL) SR
9-John Murphy (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SR
10-Sutton Kenning (St. Cloud Tech, MN) SR
11-Victor Marks-Jenkins (Perry Hall, MD) SR
12-Tanner Hodgins (Howell, NJ) JR
13-Carl “CJ” Betz (Delbarton, NJ) SR
14-Maximus Konopka (Simsbury, CT) JR
15-Luke Fugazzotto (Northwestern Lehigh, PA) SR
16-Dominic Sumpolec (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) SR
17-Alexander Reyes (Holmdel, NJ) SR
18-Brayden Zuercher (Nazareth, PA) SR
19-Kaleb Jackson (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR
20-Peter Snyder (Stephen Decatur, MD) SR
21-Mario Hutcherson (Kiski Area, PA) SO
22-Everett Joyce (Maize, KS) JR
23-Carter Temple (Kearney, MO) JR
24-Trey Craig (Christian Brothers College, MO) SR
25-Xander Dossett (Ola, GA) SR
26-Carter Vannest (John H. Pitman, CA) SR
27-Cooper Reves (Salina-Central, KS) SR
28-Deacon Moran (Ft. Zumwalt North, MO) SR
29-Delton Kaufmann (Mountain View, AZ) SR
30-Elijah Hawes (Layton, UT) SR
HM:
Hunter Snyder (Greater Latrobe, PA) JR
Sam Howard (Boonville, IN) JR
William Ward (Moorhead, MN) SR
David Calkins (Liberty-Brentwood, CA) SR
JT Smith (Creighton Prep, NE) JR
Peter Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) SO
Nevin Mattessich (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR
Caige Horak (Massillon Perry, OH) JR
CJ Pensiero (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
Brady Brown (Derry Area, PA) JR
Eli Knight (Bridgeport, WV) JR
215 Pounds
1-Michael Boyle (Bishop Watterson, OH) JR
2-Kai Calcutt (Loyola Academy, IL) SR
3-Aiden Cooley (Allen, TX) SR
4-Elijah Brown (Belle Vernon, PA) SR
5-Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA) SR
6-Josh Hoffer (Washington, IL) SR
7-Daniel Moylan (Poway, CA) JR
8-Kal-El Fluckiger (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR
9-Dante DeLuca (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR
10-Devin Downes (Plainedge, NY) SR
11-Ronan An (North Cobb, GA) JR
12-Garrett Kawczynski (Port Washington, WI) SR
13-Wes Burford (Oakdale, CA) SR
14-Jason Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
15-Cooper Roscosky (Kiski Area, PA) SR
16-Roman Thompson (Pittsburg Central Catholic, PA) JR
17-Aiden Peterson (St. Edward, OH) SR
18-Evan Perez (Windsor, CO) SR
19-Danny Zmorowski (Lake Catholic, OH) JR
20-Carter Brown (Lafayette (Wildwood), MO) JR
21-Satoshi Davis (SLAM! Academy, NV) SO
22-Ceasar Salas (Crown Point, IN) SO
23-Mason Koehler (Glenwood, IA) SR
24-Joseph Favia (Marmion Academy, IL) SR
25-Bruno Pallone (Hardin, MT) SO
26-Xander Horak (Massillon Perry, OH) SO
27-Kade Splinter (WI) FR
28-Kendahl Hoare (DuBois, PA) SO
29-Carter Green (Douglass, KS) JR
30-Tyler Palumbo (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR
HM:
Daniel Hoke (Graham, OH) JR
285 Pounds
1-Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) SR
2-Coby Merrill (John W. North, CA) SR
3-Michael Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) SR
4-Dean Bechtold (Owen J Roberts, PA) SR
5-Alex Taylor (Mount Vernon, OH) SR
6-Mark Effendian (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
7-Cristian Alvarez (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR
8-Jonathan Rulo (Belleville East, IL) SR
9-Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley, IA) SR
10-Tyson Martin (Aquinas, WI) SR
11-Trayvn Boger (South Summitt, UT) SR
12-James Hartleroad (Dekalb, IN) SR
13-James Bechter (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
14-Ryder Smith (Chattanooga Christian School, TN) SR
15-Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
16-Mateo Vinciguerra (Woodstown, NJ) SR
17-Makhi Rodgers (Brown Deer/Messmer, WI) SR
18-Cael Leisgang (Seymour, WI) SR
19-Elijah Schunke (Brandon Valley, SD) SR
20-Kyler Kuhn (St. Pius X, MO) JR
21-Brady Hagan (Dowling Catholic, IA) JR
22-Connor Aney (Glacier Peak, WA) SR
23-Noah Larios (Imperial, CA) JR
24-Kameron Hazelett (Lowell, IN) SO
25-Caleb Rodriguez (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
26-Isaiah Taylor (AIM Academy, PA) SR
27-EJ German (Brecksville, OH) SR
28-Colin Whyte (West Greene, PA) SR
29-Nehemiah Lendobeja (Kaukauna, WI) SR
30-Caleb Patton (Pine View, UT) SR
HM:
Caden Young (Uintah, UT) SR
Zayne Candelaria (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
Joe Constable (Fort Dodge, IA) JR