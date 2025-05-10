St. Thomas Aquinas High School (New Jersey) tabs Shamir Bearfield as its third head football coach in four months
St. Thomas Aquinas High School has announced the appointment of Shamir Bearfield as its new head football coach, as reported by Central Jersey Sports Radio.
Bearfield, who has served as the defensive coordinator at St. Peter’s Prep in Jersey City, will transition to a full-time role at STA, taking the helm of the school’s storied football program with a vision to inspire both on and off the field.
“As a coach and educator, my goal is to cultivate a Christ-centered environment rooted in service, integrity, and moral leadership,” Bearfield said via the report. “I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to integrate faith into the fabric of the St. Thomas Aquinas football program. My focus will be on nurturing students’ spiritual growth, fostering a stronger connection with God, and instilling enduring values such as humility, perseverance, and the spirit of brotherhood that will guide them in life and on the gridiron.”
Bearfield brings a wealth of coaching experience, having held positions at Lehigh University, Fairleigh Dickinson University, and Seton Hall Prep. A proud alumnus of St. Peter’s Prep, he excelled as a high school football player in Jersey City before advancing to the collegiate level. At Temple University and later William & Mary, Bearfield made his mark as a defensive back, accumulating an impressive 170 career tackles.
“St. Thomas Aquinas has long been recognized for its distinguished football tradition,” said Kevin Sacco, president of STA. “Coach Bearfield embodies the leadership, integrity, and forward-thinking vision necessary to build upon this legacy. We are confident that he will elevate our program to new heights while prioritizing the holistic development of our student-athletes, helping them excel in faith, academics, and athletics.”
Bearfield steps into the role following the brief tenure of Jonathan Germano, who was appointed head coach on January 29 to replace Tarig Holman but announced this week that he would not lead the team in the upcoming season. Holman, who achieved consistent success during his three-year stint at the Edison-based school, was not retained after the 2024 season.
This hiring was remarkably swift, coming just one day after news broke of STA’s need for a new head coach. Germano, who previously served as the quarterback and passing-game coordinator at Bergen Catholic, had been selected to succeed Holman, who was let go on January 11 after leading the Trojans for three seasons.
With Bearfield’s appointment, a new chapter for the Trojans begins as the school is eager to maintain its competitive edge in Central Jersey football. With his deep ties to New Jersey high school football, extensive coaching background, and commitment to faith-based leadership, Bearfield is poised to guide the program toward continued success.
