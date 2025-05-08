High School

St. Thomas Aquinas (New Jersey) football coach shocks school by resigning before coaching a game

On January 10, St. Thomas Aquinas mysteriously parted ways with coach Tarig Holman, despite his 27-6 record over three seasons, including a 9-2 record in 2021, a 10-1 mark in 2023, and an 8-3 ledger with a playoff win last season—the program’s first since 2001. His successor, even more mysteriously, stepped down just four months later.

John Beisser

Players from St. Thomas Aquinas High School's Trojans at the first media day of the upcoming season. From left to right: Christian Magliacano, Elijah Abass-Shereef, Team Coach Tarig Holman, Jack Joyce, and Davon Grant. / Alexander Lewis / MyCentralJersey / USA TODAY NETWORK

Without even coaching a single practice or game, Jonathan Germano has stepped down as head football coach at St. Thomas Aquinas (New Jersey), according to a report on cjsportsradio.com.

Germano, who was hired to replace Holman on January 30, shocked the school with his announcement on Wednesday.

In a message to the school community, St. Thomas Aquinas principal Harry Ziegler announced that Germano “has chosen not to serve” as coach for the upcoming season, with a new head coach to be named soon. No reason for Germano’s departure was provided, and neither Germano nor St. Thomas Aquinas athletic director Jerry Smith could be reached for comment.

It remains unclear whether an assistant coach will be promoted or if the school will seek an external candidate. Germano, hired in late January from Bergen Catholic, where he served as quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator, was a standout quarterback at the school, leading them to state title games in 2011 and 2012 and earning New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year in 2012. He played college football at Johns Hopkins and coached at Syracuse and Nebraska.

Holman was named head coach of the Trojans, succeeding Brian Meeney, who died suddenly in 2021. Under Holman’s leadership, he maintained the program’s dominance, with Aquinas going undefeated against Big Central Conference opponents since 2020, holding a 31-game win streak. The school provided no explanation for Holman’s departure, citing a policy of not commenting on personnel matters.

A recipient of seven New Jersey Press Association Awards for writing excellence, John Beisser served as Assistant Director in the Rutgers University Athletic Communications Office from 1991-2006, where he primarily handled sports information/media relations duties for the Scarlet Knight football and men's basketball programs. In this role, he served as managing editor for nine publications that received either National or Regional citations from the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). While an undergraduate at RU, Beisser was sports director of WRSU-FM and a sportswriter/columnist for The Daily Targum. From 2007-2019, Beisser served as Assistant Athletic Director/Sports Media Relations at Wagner College, where he was the recipient of the 2019 Met Basketball Writers Association "Good Guy" Award. Beisser resides in Piscataway with his wife Aileen (RC '95,) a four-year Scarlet Knight women's lacrosse letter-winner, and their daughter Riley. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

