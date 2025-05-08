St. Thomas Aquinas (New Jersey) football coach shocks school by resigning before coaching a game
Without even coaching a single practice or game, Jonathan Germano has stepped down as head football coach at St. Thomas Aquinas (New Jersey), according to a report on cjsportsradio.com.
Germano, who was hired to replace Holman on January 30, shocked the school with his announcement on Wednesday.
In a message to the school community, St. Thomas Aquinas principal Harry Ziegler announced that Germano “has chosen not to serve” as coach for the upcoming season, with a new head coach to be named soon. No reason for Germano’s departure was provided, and neither Germano nor St. Thomas Aquinas athletic director Jerry Smith could be reached for comment.
It remains unclear whether an assistant coach will be promoted or if the school will seek an external candidate. Germano, hired in late January from Bergen Catholic, where he served as quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator, was a standout quarterback at the school, leading them to state title games in 2011 and 2012 and earning New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year in 2012. He played college football at Johns Hopkins and coached at Syracuse and Nebraska.
Holman was named head coach of the Trojans, succeeding Brian Meeney, who died suddenly in 2021. Under Holman’s leadership, he maintained the program’s dominance, with Aquinas going undefeated against Big Central Conference opponents since 2020, holding a 31-game win streak. The school provided no explanation for Holman’s departure, citing a policy of not commenting on personnel matters.
