State Champion QB Jalen Parker Transfers to Winless Gloucester Catholic for Senior Season

Many people in the New Jersey high school football community assumed that former Winslow Township star quarterback Jalen Parker would follow his coach, Bill Belton, to St. Augustine Prep where Belton recently took over as the head coach.

However, after weeks of speculation and shifting plans, one of New Jersey’s most dynamic quarterbacks has finally brought clarity to his future. According to several media reports, Parker, a record-setting passer in the Class of 2027, has settled on his destination for his senior season, opting for Gloucester Catholic and closing the door on a whirlwind recruitment-style process.

What makes the decision particularly striking is the contrast it represents – leaving a reigning state championship program for one that has not won a game in over a year.

A Dominant Junior Season

Parker’s move comes on the heels of a junior campaign that cemented his place in state history when he led Winslow Township to the NJSIAA Group 4 state championship with a 34–21 win over Ramapo at Rutgers’ SHI Stadium.

In successfully defending their Group 4 state title, the Eagles finished the season on an 11-game winning streak, good for a 12-2 record and the No. 4 spot in the Final 2025 New Jersey High School On SI Football Rankings. In the championship game, the Eagles overcame a deficit to defeat Ramapo as Parker threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns, surpassing 107 career touchdown passes to become the state’s career leader.

For the season, Parker completed 194 of 310 passes for 3,048 yards and 40 touchdowns in 13 games, adding 137 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

A Program in Need of Revival

Gloucester Catholic presents a stark contrast to the powerhouse Parker leaves behind. While Winslow Township sits atop the mountain as a state champion, the Rams are coming off an 0-10 season and have struggled for years. It is a leap from dominance into uncertainty. Yet that reality appears to be part of the appeal. Parker is stepping into a situation that demands leadership, accountability, and belief, qualities that have defined his rise. His final high school chapter will now be measured not by sustaining excellence, but by attempting to build it from the ground up.

A Week of Rapid Change

The path to this decision was anything but linear as Parker initially announced he would transfer to Camden High School before changing course.

In less than a week, the narrative surrounding one of the state’s most accomplished players took multiple turns before landing in Gloucester City, where a smaller school environment and the challenge of lifting a winless team, ultimately aligned with his broader goals.

Chasing History in a Final Season

With one year remaining, Parker stands within reach of another milestone that would further separate him from his peers. Already the state’s career leader in touchdown passes, he now has a legitimate opportunity to become the first quarterback in New Jersey history to reach 10,000 passing yards. That pursuit will now unfold in a vastly different setting—no longer surrounded by a title-winning infrastructure, but tasked with elevating a team that did not win a game the previous season.

The Final Chapter Begins

As Parker prepares for his senior season, the spotlight will follow, just as it always has. But the context has changed dramatically. No longer the quarterback of a state champion, he becomes the centerpiece of a turnaround effort, carrying expectations not just to perform, but to transform. For a player who has already proven everything on the field at the highest level, the final test lies in bridging that gap from the pinnacle of New Jersey high school football to a program starting from zero.