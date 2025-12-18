Teaneck Holds Off Passaic’s Furious Comeback to Win High-Energy Home Opener
Passaic’s home opener drew a spirited crowd as the Indians looked to set the tone in front of their own fans. Teaneck brought its physical style and disciplined execution, traits that have helped the Highwaymen remain competitive in recent years, as it pulled of a 74-67 victory.
Slow Start, Strong Finish but Not Enough for Passaic
Passaic struggled to find its rhythm early, falling behind 30-11 as Teaneck capitalized on quick ball movement and perimeter shooting. The Highwaymen established control behind senior guard Mickell Taylor Jr., the program’s 1,000-point scorer, who finished with a game-high 26 points and knocked down four 3-pointers to keep the pressure on the home team.
Passaic’s Second-Half Surge Sparks a Comeback Bid
The Indians began chipping away before halftime, sparked by Marvin Torres, who buried a buzzer-beating jumper to close the second quarter and cut the deficit to 43-34. That shot energized Passaic heading into the locker room and set the tone for a much stronger second half.
Passaic’s comeback effort was led by Jeremy Urena, who scored 19 points while attacking the basket and creating offense in transition. Alexander Paniagua added 14 points, providing steady scoring as the Indians slowly erased the gap. Passaic’s defensive pressure intensified after halftime, forcing turnovers and limiting Teaneck’s second-chance opportunities.
Venison and Taylor Jr. Deliver Clutch Moments Late
Teaneck, however, continued to answer. Mateo Venison delivered a strong all-around performance with 19 points and 11 rebounds, controlling the paint and making timely finishes when Passaic threatened to take momentum.
The Indians clawed their way to within four points with under a minute remaining, but Teaneck calmly closed the game at the free-throw line, hitting a series of shots to seal the win.
What’s Next for Both Teams
The Highwaymen will go head-to-head vs the Don Bosco Prep Ironmen on 12/19. The Indians will look to rebound as they take on the 2-0 DePaul Spartans on 12/19, at home as well.