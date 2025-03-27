High School

Top 20 New Jersey high school softball preseason rankings (3/27/2025)

St. John-Vianney starts off as the Garden State's top-ranked softball team as the season begins

Andy Villamarzo

SJV pitcher Madison McDougall. St. John Vianney defeats Mount St. Dominic 4-1 in Non-Public A state championship softball game in Union, NJ on June 6, 2024.
SJV pitcher Madison McDougall. St. John Vianney defeats Mount St. Dominic 4-1 in Non-Public A state championship softball game in Union, NJ on June 6, 2024. / Peter Ackerman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Break out the bats and gloves as high school softball season is upon us across the country, especially in the Garden State. One of the tops when it comes to high level softball, New Jersey features several teams that are among the Northeast region's best around. 

Starting off at the top spot is St. John-Vianney, as they are in the conversation as one of the Northeast's top squads.

Besides them, who else is among the elites when it comes to high school softball in New Jersey? Take a look at our Power 20 rankings as we give you our preseason list ahead of next week's regular season openers. 

Top 20 New Jersey High School Softball Preseason Rankings

1. St. John-Vianney

After going 27-1 a year ago, the Lancers only graduated three seniors and bring back a pretty solid core as the season begins. Expect more of the same from this group this spring as they chase for another Non-Public A state championship.

2. Donovan Catholic

Now this team can seriously make a run at being the state's best as they return plenty of pop to the lineup. Isabella Cino and Christina Ginex combined for 17 home runs in 2024.

3. Mount St. Dominic Academy

The Lions went an impressive 31-2 a year ago and will enter this spring as one of the state's top ball clubs. With a roster littered with talent top to bottom, Mount St. Dominic Academy remains one of teams to watch for near the top.

4. Notre Dame

Notre Dame went an impressive 26-3 a season ago, but lost a bit when it came to seniors, graduating seven. The Irish will be in the mix once again, but plenty of newbies will be stepping up into bigger roles.

5. Red Bank Catholic

There's not many power hitters out of the Garden State that can hit like Nicole Knox. Returning for her senior season, Knox belted 10 home runs, 29 runs driven in with a .560 batting average.

6. Steinert

Having only graduated one senior from last year's ball club, the Spartans look to be plenty good with a bevy of returners. Steinert went 22-5 last spring.

7. Cedar Grove

Outside of losing one senior from the 2024 squad that went 21-8, the Panthers bring back the rest of their roster. Cedar Grove should be in contention out of North Jersey Section 1 Group 1.

8. Vineland

The Fighting Clan bring back their pitching staff after going 25-2 last season. With two juniors and a senior back in the fold, Vineland should be able to match the number of wins from 2024.

9. Immaculate Heart Academy

Duke commitment Gabby Shadek is back after a stellar 2024 season, batting .567 with 12 home runs, 11 doubles and 31 runs driven in.

10. Morris Catholic

Not many teams played as many freshmen as the Crusaders did a season ago. In 2024, Morris Catholic had five freshmen on the roster, meaning that this is a young, up and coming squad.

11. Watchung Hills Regional

The Warriors are coming off a 26-3 campaign last year en route to winning it all out of North Jersey Section 2 Group 4. Expect this group to remain in contention, despite a number of seniors that graduated from last year's crew.

12. Kingsway

Another club that's only losing a handful due to graduation is Kingsway, as they went 24-3 last year, falling to Egg Harbor Township in the playoffs. The Dragons remain a contender in South Jersey Group 4.

13. Egg Harbor Township

In taking a deeper look at the Eagles, this group only graduates three and went 21-10 in 2024. Egg Harbor fell to Vineland, 4-3, in the South Jersey Group 4 state title game.

14. Ramsey

Hard to not have the Rams up within the Top 15 as they are coming off winning it all out of North Jersey Section 1 Group 2.

15. Middletown North

The Lions did everything they could to make sure opponents stayed off the board in 2024, playing in a myriad of close ball games. Middletown North only gave up 34 runs through 27 games played last year.

16. St. Joseph

The Wildcats featured a pretty deep roster last season and now with many returners back, St. Joseph will have a shot to repeat in South Jersey Non-Public B.

17. Allentown

Enter the Redbirds into our rankings after they reached the Central Jersey Group 3 state championship game and fell 5-2 to Steinert. Allentown graduated a handful of players, but remains a definite title contender.

18. Robbinsville

The Ravens fell just short of winning it all in Central Jersey Group 3, but bring back a talented roster to compete for a state championship once again this spring.

19. Moorestown

The Quakers were a pretty senior-laden ball club, but after winning it all out of South Jersey Group 3 slide just outside of our Top 20 teams.

20. Gloucester City

If the Lions are a stingy with runs as they were in 2024, we could be seeing this group move up the ranks in the early going. Gloucester City only allowed 25 runs last spring.

