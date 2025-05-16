Top 20 New Jersey high school softball rankings (5/16/2025)
St. John Vianney, a nationally-ranked squad, has reassumed the top spot in this week’s New Jersey Top 20 Poll on the strength of four consecutive shutout victories.
Kingsway, meanwhile, surges into the No. 2 spot as one of just two undefeated teams remaining in the state with No. 13 Delsea (19-0) being the other. Like Delsea, the Dragons enter this week’s play with a perfect 19-0 record. Immaculate Heart moves up two spots to No. 3 as the Blue Eagles have won nine straight games.
Take a look and chime in on our latest Top 20 New Jersey high school softball rankings, as we see it.
1. John Vianney (13-1)
The Lancers held the top spot until a 10-inning, 5-3 loss to Red Bank Catholic back on April 15. But they've been unbeatable since, winning nine straight games. including a commanding 13-3 rematch win. They face RBC again in the Shore Conference Tournament semifinals this Friday. Vianney boasts four consecutive shutouts, six in their last seven games, and has scored nine or more runs in seven of their last eight.
2. Kingsway (19-0)
The Dragons proved their mettle, overcoming a 4-0 deficit against then-No. 4 Steinert for a 5-4 victory last Saturday. Hannah Weismer (Virginia commit) hit a two-run homer and drew a bases-loaded walk for the winning RBI, while Laney Thorp homered, and Jessa Pieters threw 6 1/3 shutout relief innings.
3. Immaculate Heart (18-1)
Since their sole loss to Cedar Grove, IHA has won nine straight, though three of their last five victories were by one run: 11-10 vs. Hanover Park, 2-1 vs. Rutherford, and 6-5 vs. Paramus Catholic. They also secured 2-0 wins over Columbia and Pascack Valley and an 11-0 rout of DePaul. Gabby Shadek has been walked 13 times in her last four games.
4. Donovan Catholic (20-1)
The Griffins were stunned by a 9-7, 10-inning loss to Marlboro in the Shore Conference quarterfinals, days after defeating them 6-0. Izzy Cino’s four-game home run streak ended in the loss. Donovan Catholic has three games, including a marquee matchup vs. Kingsway on Tuesday, before the Non-Public A tournament.
5. Red Bank Catholic (17-3)
After losses to St. John Vianney and Donovan Catholic, the Caseys have won five straight, scoring 66 runs in that span. They face Vianney again in the Shore Conference semifinals on Saturday. Nicole Knox has been stellar, with 11 hits, 13 runs, and 10 RBI during the streak, including at least two hits and runs per game.
6. Vineland (16-1)
The Fighting Clan mixed mercy-rule wins with a tight 6-5 victory over Cedar Creek, improving to 9-0 in one- or two-run games. As the top seed in the Cape-Atlantic League tournament for the second year, they aim to reach the final against Absegami on Thursday after falling in last year’s semifinal.
7. Morris Knolls (15-3)
The Golden Eagles have won 14 straight, including a 9-2 rout of Montville in the Morris County final for their first county title since 2019. Julia Fox hit a key home run in the victory for the two-time defending state finalist.
8. Steinert (15-2)
The Spartans let a 4-0 lead slip in a 5-4 loss to Kingsway, with Addison Hassan and Francesca Castellano hitting back-to-back homers. Steinert advanced to the Colonial Valley Conference semifinal on Wednesday and will face Hightstown or Allentown on Friday.
9. Columbia (13-3)
Columbia surged four spots with a six-game winning streak, highlighted by a 1-0 win over Cedar Grove, where Claire Shupe threw a no-hitter. Shupe has allowed just one run in her last five starts (35 innings) with 62 strikeouts. As the No. 2 seed in the Essex County tournament, they could face Mount St. Dominic and Cedar Grove this weekend.
10. Mount St. Dominic (17-3)
The No. 3 seed in the Essex County Tournament, Mount has won seven straight since their second loss to Cedar Grove, despite missing ace Ava Kelshaw. Abby Cianfrocca has stepped up, allowing no more than two runs in her last four outings. They could face Columbia and Cedar Grove this weekend.
11. Cedar Grove (17-5)
The Panthers won five of six but were no-hit in a 1-0 loss to Columbia. They rebounded with a 10-2 win over Passaic Valley. As the top seed in the Essex County tournament, they face Livingston in the semifinals on Friday.
12. Hunterdon Central (17-1)
After a 1-0 loss to Watchung Hills, the Red Devils have won five straight, allowing just 12 runs all season. Emily Van Cleef has a 0.24 ERA with 182 strikeouts in 118 innings. They face Pope John in the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex final on Friday.
13. Delsea (19-0)
The Crusaders stayed unbeaten but narrowly, surviving a 6-5 scare against West Deptford in the East Viking Tournament final and a 3-2 win over Gloucester County Tech. They face Triton next, a team they rallied to beat earlier this season.
14. Watchung Hills (14-5)
A four-game win streak with three shutouts ended with a 3-0 loss to Steinert. Riley Brobrowski threw a no-hitter vs. Bernards and has 27 strikeouts in her last two starts. As the top seed in the Somerset County tournament, they face Bound Brook on Thursday for a spot in Friday’s final against Immaculata.
15. Ramsey (16-2)
The Group 2 powerhouse earned its ranking with a 14-game win streak after a 2-2 start, securing a No. 2 seed in the Bergen County Tournament semifinals. They’ve allowed no more than two runs in their last nine wins.
16. Passaic Valley (17-2)
The Hornets fell from the unbeaten ranks with an 11-7 loss to DePaul in the Passaic County final and a 10-2 defeat to Cedar Grove. Upcoming games against Mount St. Dominic and Paramus Catholic will test them. Freshman Kylie Allmendinger bats .661, and junior Lily Allmendinger hits .650.
17. Ramapo (15-4)
Ramapo has won six of seven, reaching the Bergen County Tournament semifinals with close wins over Glen Rock (8-7) and Old Tappan (6-5). Their balanced offense boasts a .393 team batting average and 76 stolen bases, led by LeeAnn Downey (.514, 28 steals).
18. Robbinsville (15-5)
The Ravens enter the rankings after a three-game win streak, with notable victories over Burlington Township, North Hunterdon, and Allentown. As the No. 2 seed in the Colonial Valley Conference Tournament, they begin play this week.
19. St. Thomas Aquinas (15-4)
The Trojans stayed ranked with a 4-3 win over Morris Catholic, where Elizabeth Negron homered, drove in two, and struck out six. As the No. 1 seed in the GMC Tournament, they continue their strong campaign.
20. Morris Catholic (12-7)
The Crusaders dropped after a 4-3 loss to St. Thomas Aquinas and face tough tests against Hunterdon Central and Pingry. Sophomore Savannah Mead is hitting .483 with seven hits and seven runs in her last four games.
