High School

Top 25 New Jersey high school football rankings (10/2/2024)

Bergen Catholic continues to be the undisputed No. 1 after picking up a solid win over Don Bosco Prep

Andy Villamarzo

Sep 28, 2024; Oradell, NJ, USA; Don Bosco football at Bergen Catholic. BC #1 Dante Kain celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter.
Sep 28, 2024; Oradell, NJ, USA; Don Bosco football at Bergen Catholic. BC #1 Dante Kain celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter. / Michael Karas-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games continued throughout the state of New Jersey Sep. 26-28 and there was plenty of great action taking place.

The undisputed No. 1 team in the Garden State continues to be Bergen Catholic then followed by the DePaul Catholic followed by Hun and Millville.

Here’s the complete breakdown of New Jersey's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 6 of the 2024 season, as we see it.

2024 High School On SI Football Top 25 New Jersey high school football rankings

1. Bergen Catholic (4-1)

Bergen Catholic
Sep 28, 2024; Oradell, NJ, USA; Don Bosco football at Bergen Catholic. BC #17 QB Dominic Campanile hands the ball to BC #6 Najee Calhoun. / Michael Karas-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Outside of the game with IMG Academy, which was a loss, Don Bosco Prep was the most difficult game Bergen Catholic has had to date. We could list a bunch of reasons why they're No. 1, but it's pretty obvious this is New Jersey's best group.

2. DePaul Catholic (5-0)

DePaul Catholic
DePaul Derek Zammitt carries ball in first half action. Red Bank Catholic Football vs. DePaul in NJSIAA Non-Public B Championship game at Met Life Stadium on November 28, 2023. / Peter Ackerman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Senior Nolan James continues to be a force coming out of the backfield for DePaul, rushing for 901 yards and 10 touchdowns.

3. Hun (5-0)

Jack Moran has played about as good as anyone at quarterback in New Jersey this season. The senior has thrown for 2,379 yards, 25 touchdowns and just four picks.

4. Delbarton (4-1)

Demarion football
Christian Zebrowski, of Delbarton, runs away from Benjamin Carey, of Bergen Catholic, just before being sacked in the fourth quarter, Tuesday, November 28, 2023. / Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK

Senior wide receiver Phillip Folmar has been the top pass catcher for the Green Wave this fall, hauling in 27 passes for 491 yards and five touchdowns.

5. Winslow Township (5-0)

The Hermits showed plenty why they should continue to move up the rankings as they soundly defeated Millville, 35-7.

6. St.Joseph Regional (4-1)

Green Knights' quarterback Lamar Best is on a roll through five games, throwing for 875 yards and 10 touchdowns.

7. Don Bosco Prep (2-2)

Don Bosco Prep
Don Bosco plays St. Peter's Prep in a football game at MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ on Friday September 30, 2022. DB #16 Nicholas Minicucci with the ball. Football Don Bosco Plays St Peter S Prep / Anne-Marie Caruso / NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Yes, we’re moving up the Ironmen after a loss, but not just any decision. Losing 24-20 to No. 1 Bergen Catholic has us believing that Don Bosco Prep is still among one of the state’s best.

8. Millville (4-1)

Millville football
The Millville football team enters the field prior to the game between Winslow and Millville played at Millville High School on Friday, September 27, 2024. / CHRIS LACHALL/USA TODAY NETWORK ATLANTIC GROUP / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sophomore quarterback Robbie O'Connor has been impressive for the Thunderbolts, throwing for 933 yards, 11 touchdowns and zero turnovers.

9. Toms River North (5-0)

Through just five games, the Mariners have out-scored their their opponents this season by a combined 199-39. Ouch.

10. St. Augustine Prep (4-1)

St. Augustine Prep has bounced back since its first loss of the season, defeating a very good Mainland Regional squad, 21-3.

11. St. Thomas Aquinas (4-1)

Sophomore running back Chukwuma Odoh has been sensational, rushing for 544 yards and scoring seven touchdowns through five games.

12. Somerville (5-0)

Somerville football
Somerville's Terrell Mitchell (5) runs the ball against Hillsborough on Aug. 29, 2024, at the Somerville high school football field. / Alexander Lewis / MyCentralJersey / USA TODAY NETWORK

Brenden Pacheco has been dealing for the Pioneers, throwing for 685 yards and nine touchdowns in five games. Impressive stuff from the senior passer

13. Paramus Catholic (2-2)

We knew this particular stretch of games was going to be difficult for the Paladins. Its two losses in a row for Paramus Catholic as they lost 55-28 to DePaul Catholic.

14. Red Bank Catholic (3-2)

Red Bank Catholic
Don Bosco at Red Bank Catholic football. Red Bank, NJ Friday, September 6, 2024 / Doug Hood/Asbury Park Press / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Caseys have reeled off three wins in a row now, bringing them above the .500 mark. A Oct. 18th date with Paramus Catholic is looming ahead.

15. Seton Hall Prep (2-3)

The Pirates dropped down a few more spots after a 40-0 loss to Delbarton last week.

16. Mainland Regional (3-2)

It’s hard to gauge this Mustangs’ team sometimes as they’ve been up and down this season. Latest loss is a 21-3 decision to St. Augustine Prep last week.

17. Woodstown (4-0)

Wolverines took care of business in a 17-6 victory over Penns Grove. Next up is a home date against Pleasantville.

18. Montville (5-0)

It's been a strong run nearly halfway through the season for the Mustangs as they soundly defeated Parsippany Hills, 45-0, last week.

19. Holy Spirit (4-1)

The Spartans are back to their winning ways and defeated Cedar Creek 28-14 last week. Now they face a very good St. Augustine Prep team this week.

20. Camden (4-1)

Mahki Brunson has played well in his senior season, with the quarterback completing 64-of-119 passes for 906 yards and 11 touchdowns.

21. Chatham (3-1)

The Cougars have pulled off back-to-back wins after defeating 44-7 win over Livingston.

22. St. Peters’ Prep (2-3)

A bright spot this season has been the play of quarterback Tyler Bell, who has thrown for 510 yards and nine touchdowns.

23. Washington Township (4-1)

Colin Beeler, a junior running back, has played well at the start of the season. Beeler has rushed for 530 yards on 102 yards and seven touchdowns.

24. Mount Olive (3-1)

After taking a big dive in last week’s rankings, the Marauders stay put at No. 24 after notching a 49-35 win over Morristown.

25. Atlantic City (3-2)

Atlantic City football
Atlantic City High School's head football coach Keenan Wright warms up his players prior to the Battle at the Beach IV football game between Mainland and Atlantic City played at Ocean City High School on Thursday, August 29, 2024. / CHRIS LACHALL/USA TODAY NETWORK ATLANTIC GROUP / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Vikings have pulled off three wins in a row with victories over Cedar Creek, Ocean City and Cherokee. Up next is a road trip to Vineland.

Follow SBLive New Jersey throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/New Jersey