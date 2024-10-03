Top 25 New Jersey high school football rankings (10/2/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games continued throughout the state of New Jersey Sep. 26-28 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
The undisputed No. 1 team in the Garden State continues to be Bergen Catholic then followed by the DePaul Catholic followed by Hun and Millville.
Here’s the complete breakdown of New Jersey's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 6 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
2024 High School On SI Football Top 25 New Jersey high school football rankings
1. Bergen Catholic (4-1)
Outside of the game with IMG Academy, which was a loss, Don Bosco Prep was the most difficult game Bergen Catholic has had to date. We could list a bunch of reasons why they're No. 1, but it's pretty obvious this is New Jersey's best group.
2. DePaul Catholic (5-0)
Senior Nolan James continues to be a force coming out of the backfield for DePaul, rushing for 901 yards and 10 touchdowns.
3. Hun (5-0)
Jack Moran has played about as good as anyone at quarterback in New Jersey this season. The senior has thrown for 2,379 yards, 25 touchdowns and just four picks.
4. Delbarton (4-1)
Senior wide receiver Phillip Folmar has been the top pass catcher for the Green Wave this fall, hauling in 27 passes for 491 yards and five touchdowns.
5. Winslow Township (5-0)
The Hermits showed plenty why they should continue to move up the rankings as they soundly defeated Millville, 35-7.
6. St.Joseph Regional (4-1)
Green Knights' quarterback Lamar Best is on a roll through five games, throwing for 875 yards and 10 touchdowns.
7. Don Bosco Prep (2-2)
Yes, we’re moving up the Ironmen after a loss, but not just any decision. Losing 24-20 to No. 1 Bergen Catholic has us believing that Don Bosco Prep is still among one of the state’s best.
8. Millville (4-1)
Sophomore quarterback Robbie O'Connor has been impressive for the Thunderbolts, throwing for 933 yards, 11 touchdowns and zero turnovers.
9. Toms River North (5-0)
Through just five games, the Mariners have out-scored their their opponents this season by a combined 199-39. Ouch.
10. St. Augustine Prep (4-1)
St. Augustine Prep has bounced back since its first loss of the season, defeating a very good Mainland Regional squad, 21-3.
11. St. Thomas Aquinas (4-1)
Sophomore running back Chukwuma Odoh has been sensational, rushing for 544 yards and scoring seven touchdowns through five games.
12. Somerville (5-0)
Brenden Pacheco has been dealing for the Pioneers, throwing for 685 yards and nine touchdowns in five games. Impressive stuff from the senior passer
13. Paramus Catholic (2-2)
We knew this particular stretch of games was going to be difficult for the Paladins. Its two losses in a row for Paramus Catholic as they lost 55-28 to DePaul Catholic.
14. Red Bank Catholic (3-2)
The Caseys have reeled off three wins in a row now, bringing them above the .500 mark. A Oct. 18th date with Paramus Catholic is looming ahead.
15. Seton Hall Prep (2-3)
The Pirates dropped down a few more spots after a 40-0 loss to Delbarton last week.
16. Mainland Regional (3-2)
It’s hard to gauge this Mustangs’ team sometimes as they’ve been up and down this season. Latest loss is a 21-3 decision to St. Augustine Prep last week.
17. Woodstown (4-0)
Wolverines took care of business in a 17-6 victory over Penns Grove. Next up is a home date against Pleasantville.
18. Montville (5-0)
It's been a strong run nearly halfway through the season for the Mustangs as they soundly defeated Parsippany Hills, 45-0, last week.
19. Holy Spirit (4-1)
The Spartans are back to their winning ways and defeated Cedar Creek 28-14 last week. Now they face a very good St. Augustine Prep team this week.
20. Camden (4-1)
Mahki Brunson has played well in his senior season, with the quarterback completing 64-of-119 passes for 906 yards and 11 touchdowns.
21. Chatham (3-1)
The Cougars have pulled off back-to-back wins after defeating 44-7 win over Livingston.
22. St. Peters’ Prep (2-3)
A bright spot this season has been the play of quarterback Tyler Bell, who has thrown for 510 yards and nine touchdowns.
23. Washington Township (4-1)
Colin Beeler, a junior running back, has played well at the start of the season. Beeler has rushed for 530 yards on 102 yards and seven touchdowns.
24. Mount Olive (3-1)
After taking a big dive in last week’s rankings, the Marauders stay put at No. 24 after notching a 49-35 win over Morristown.
25. Atlantic City (3-2)
The Vikings have pulled off three wins in a row with victories over Cedar Creek, Ocean City and Cherokee. Up next is a road trip to Vineland.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports