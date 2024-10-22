Top 25 New Jersey high school football rankings (10/22/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games continued throughout the state of New Jersey Oct. 17-19 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
The undisputed No. 1 team in the Garden State continues to be Bergen Catholic then followed by the DePaul Catholic followed by Hun and Millville.
Here’s the complete breakdown of New Jersey's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 9 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
2024 High School On SI Football Top 25 New Jersey high school football rankings
1. Bergen Catholic (6-1)
Outside of the game with IMG Academy, which was a loss, Don Bosco Prep was the most difficult game Bergen Catholic has had to date. We could list a bunch of reasons why they're No. 1, but it's pretty obvious this is New Jersey's best group bar none.
2. DePaul Catholic (7-0)
DePaul Catholic cruised past St. Peters 54-21 last week. The Spartans remain undefeated, keeping pace behind Bergen Catholic.
3. Hun (7-1)
Yes, Hun did lose their first game of the season, but it was against nationally ranked St. Frances Academy of Maryland, 37-6. Make no doubts that this is still a really good Hun squad.
4. Winslow Township (8-0)
The Eagles showed plenty why they should continue to move up the rankings as they soundly defeated a good Mainland Regional club, 47-24.
5. Don Bosco Prep (4-3)
This might be the best 4-3 team on the East Coast of the United States, we think anyways. Barely losing to Bergen Catholic and DePaul Catholic has us believing the Ironmen are for
6. Delbarton (5-1)
The Green Wave had a tough time last week in a 42-13 loss to Bergen Catholic, dropping them a couple spots. Next game is against No. 2 DePaul Catholic. Ouch.
7. St.Joseph Regional (5-2)
It came down to the final quarter, but St. Joseph Regional narrowly fell 35-28 to Don Bosco Prep a couple weeks ago, but bounced back against Pope John XXIII with a 41-14 win.
8. Millville (6-1)
Sophomore quarterback Robbie O'Connor has been impressive for the Thunderbolts, throwing for 1,236 yards, 16 touchdowns and one mere interception this season.
9. Toms River North (8-0)
Through eight games, the Mariners have out-scored their their opponents this season by a combined 310-39. The Mariners have notched four shutout wins this fall.
10. Somerville (8-0)
Brenden Pacheco has been dealing for the Pioneers, throwing for 1,078 yards and 16 touchdowns and just two picks in eight games. Impressive stuff from the senior passer so far.
11. Holy Spirit (7-1)
The Spartans just slipped by Ocean City, 15-13, last week. We're looking forward to a tilt between Holy Spirit and Atlantic City.
12. St. Thomas Aquinas (6-2)
After falling 35-34 to Paramus Catholic a couple weeks ago, the Trojans have bounced back with wins over Edison and St. Joseph.
13. Mainland Regional (5-3)
It’s hard to gauge this Mustangs’ team sometimes as they’ve been up and down this season. We keep the Mustangs higher in our rankings despite a 47-24 loss to Winslow Township.
14. Woodstown (7-0)
Wolverines took care of business in a 63-7 victory over Salem. Next up is a road trip against Glassboro.
15. Camden (6-2)
Mahki Brunson has played well in his senior season, with the quarterback completing 100-of-182 passes for 1,298 yards and 15 touchdowns.
16. St. Peters’ Prep (3-4)
The next couple of games are a gauntlet for St. Peters' Prep as they take on Don Bosco Prep and Pope John XXIII. Yikes. The Marauders are coming off a 54-21 loss to No. 2 DePaul Catholic.
17. NV - Old Tappan (7-0)
After defeating Northern Highlands 27-0 a couple weeks ago, we had to spring NV - Old Tappan into the rankings. They'll have a chance to finish the regular season undefeated this week against Pascack Valley.
18. Rumson-Fair Haven (7-0)
The Bulldogs continued their winning ways with a 56-32 victory over Donovan Catholic. They'll end the season against Colts Neck.
19. Atlantic City (562)
The Vikings have pulled off six wins in a row with victories over Cedar Creek, Ocean City, Cherokee, Eastern, Vineland and Hammonton. Up next is a road trip to Holy Spirit.
20. Rancocas Valley (6-2)
Rancocas Valley enters the rankings after a solid 20-14 victory over St. Augustine Prep.
21. Red Bank Catholic (4-3)
Red Bank Catholic dominated Paramus Catholic handily in a 42-14 win last week. Next two games are doozies against Don Bosco Prep and Delabarton.
22. Hopewell Valley Central (8-0)
Closest contest this season for Hopewell Valley Central was a 13-12 win over Burlington Township.
23. Union City (6-1)
The Soaring Eagles make their way into the rankings after a 63-0 shellacking of Orange last week.
24. Cedar Grove (8-0)
Cedar Grove looks to finish the regular season undefeated when they take on Booton.
25. Pope John XXIII (2-5)
Hear us out on Pope John XXIII right now. Their five losses have come against Bergen Catholic, Delbarton, DePaul Catholic, St. Joseph Regional and Paramus Catholic. All four teams are ranked on this list.
