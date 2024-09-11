Top 25 New Jersey high school football rankings (9/11/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games kicked off throughout the state of New Jersey Sep. 5-7 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
The No. 1 team in the Garden State continues to be Bergen Catholic then followed by the DePaul Catholic followed by Hun and Millville.
Here’s the complete breakdown of New Jersey's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 3 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
2024 SBLive Football Top 25 New Jersey high school football rankings
1. Bergen Catholic (1-1)
You can't knock them too much for the loss to IMG Academy, but give them credit for the 35-21 win over Washington Massillon (Ohio).
2. DePaul Catholic (2-0)
Another week and another impressive victory for the Spartans. DePaul Catholic improved to 2-0 after a convincing 28-17 win over Our Lady of Good Counsel (Maryland). Now DePaul Catholic will face one of New York’s top clubs, Cardinal Hayes, this week.
3. Hun (2-0)
Quarterback Jack Moran exploded in Week 2 against Wyoming Seminary College Prep, throwing for 531 yards and six touchdowns. Quite the game for the senior signal caller.
4. Millville (2-0)
The Thunderbolts made quick work of Atlantic City in a 49-6 rout. The next two games will not be quite so easy for Millville as they face Mainland Regional and Washington Township.
5. Delbarton (1-1)
We dropped Delbarton down just a few spots after losing its first game, 27-17 at home to Malvern Prep (Pennsylvania). The Green Wave look to bounce back this week versus Monsignor Farrell.
6. St. Augustine Prep (2-0)
How about them Hermits? St. Augustine Prep improved to 2-0 in a 29-0 shutout of Paul VI last week. They’ll look to keep it up against Cherokee this week.
7. St. Joseph Regional (1-1)
The Green Knights take over Seton Hall Prep’s spot after a decisive 28-7 victory last week. It was a great bounce back win after a season-opening loss to St. Frances Academy (Maryland).
8. Don Bosco Prep (1-1)
We had a pretty good feeling that the Ironmen would bounce back from their Week 1 loss. Don Bosco Prep made quick work of Red Bank Catholic, winning 44-0.
9. Seton Hall Prep (1-1)
Seton Hall Prep takes a little bit of a dip this week after falling 28-7 to St. Joseph Regional. We believe they’ll get back in the win column this week.
10. Winslow Township (2-0)
Here come the Eagles soaring through the first couple of weeks. Winslow Township remains unbeaten after a 53-14 shellacking of Highland Regional.
11. Toms River North (2-0)
Through just two games, the Mariners have out-scored their two opponents by a combined 86-2. Ouch.
12. Camden (2-0)
The Panthers rolled up 431 yards of total offense in a 30-0 rout of Kingsway last week. This week against Shawnee could be a compelling matchup.
13. Cherokee (2-0)
The Chiefs took care of business last week when they defeated Lenape 27-10. This week against St. Augustine Prep will be a doozy.
14. Mainland Regional (2-0)
Another team that didn’t mess around and made sure to slam the door shut was the Mustangs. Mainland Regional knocked off Hammonton in a 37-6 victory.
15. St. Thomas Aquinas
It was muchadoo about nothing from Week 1 as the Trojans predictably bounced right back. St. Thomas Aquinas cruised to a 53-28 win over Lincoln.
16. Paramus Catholic (2-0)
Knocking Pope John XXIII out of this week’s rankings was because of Paramus Catholic’s 49-29 rout in Week 2.
17. Somerville (2-0)
The ‘Ville’ made it look easy in a 32-14 victory over Crawford. Next up is a road battle against Montgomery.
18. Holmdel (2-0)
Quarterback Jack Cannon was the driving force in the team’s 42-10 rout of Ocean Township last week.
19. Woodstown (1-0)
New into the rankings this week are the Wolverines after a narrow 14-13 victory over Delsea. They’ll look to make it two in a row against Schalick this week.
20. Red Bank Catholic (0-2)
We know, we know. How can a winless team be in here? It’s been a tough slate to start, but Week 3 should be the turnaround for these guys against Long Branch.
21. Shawnee (2-0)
When you’ve got a running back like junior Brett Lundberg, you’re offense is going to produce on a week-to-week basis.
22. Timber Creek Regional (2-0)
Got to really like what the Chargers are doing after notching an exciting 27-24 win over Notre Dame.
23. NV-Old Tappan (2-0)
The Golden Knights are sitting at 2-0 after a 44-13 rout of River Dell.
24. Pasack Valley (2-0)
Through two games, quarterback Adam Shaw has rushed for 211 yards and scored four touchdowns.
25. Delsea (0-1)
The Crusaders drop nearly out after a season-opening 14-13 loss to Woodstown.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports