Top 25 New Jersey high school football rankings (9/17/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games kicked off throughout the state of New Jersey Sep. 12-14 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
The No. 1 team in the Garden State continues to be Bergen Catholic then followed by the DePaul Catholic followed by Hun and Millville.
Here’s the complete breakdown of New Jersey's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 4 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
2024 SBLive Football Top 25 New Jersey high school football rankings
1. Bergen Catholic (2-1)
The Crusaders looked impressive in a 31-10 victory over Iona Prep behind Dominic Campanile's 246 yards and three touchdowns.
2. DePaul Catholic (3-0)
Another New Jersey team that took care of business against a New York club was the Spartans, defeating Cardinal Hayes 36-20 last week.
3. Hun (3-0)
The Raiders have come right out of the gates and looked very good. Hun's latest victory was a 33-7 rout of Avon Old Farms (Connecticut).
4. Millville (3-0)
Another week and another strong outing for the Thunderbolts as they cruised to a 40-7 victory over Mainland Regional.
5. Delbarton (2-1)
The Green Wave bounced back from last week's loss to Malvern Prep with a resounding 28-0 win over Monsignor Farrell.
6. St. Augustine Prep (3-0)
How about them Hermits? St. Augustine Prep improved to 3-0 in a 21-7 win over Cherokee last week. They’ll look to keep it up against Winslow Township this week.
7. St.Joseph Regional (2-1)
Green Knights' quarterback Lamar Best is on a roll through three games, throwing for 538 yards and seven touchdowns.
8. Don Bosco Prep (2-1)
We had a pretty good feeling that the Ironmen would bounce back from their Week 1 loss. Don Bosco Prep made it two in a row after a 49-14 win over St. Anthony's last week.
9. Seton Hall Prep (2-1)
The Pirates got back into the win column, barely, after just edging out Chaminade, 10-3.
10. Winslow Township (3-0)
Is it Friday already? Winslow Township will battle undefeated St. Augustine Prep. This should be a doozy.
11. Toms River North (3-0)
Through just three games, the Mariners have out-scored their two opponents by a combined 140-12. Ouch.
12. Camden (3-0)
Through three games, quarterback Makhi Brunson has completed 40-of-77 passes for 599 yards and eight touchdowns.
13. St. Thomas Aquinas (2-1)
Sophomore running back Chukwuma Odoh has been sensational, rushing for 322 yards and scoring four touchdowns.
14. Paramus Catholic (2-0)
Knocking Pope John XXIII out of this week’s rankings was because of Paramus Catholic’s 49-29 rout in Week 2.
15. Somerville (3-0)
Brenden Pacheco has been dealing for the Pioneers, throwing for 553 yards and eight touchdowns in three games.
16. Mount Olive (2-0)
The Marauders make their debut into the rankings this week after dismantling Randolph 49-14. Next up for Mount Olive is Chatham.
17. Mainland Regional (2-1)
A team that took a dip in this week's rankings were the Mustangs after a 40-7 loss to Millville. Mainland Regional looks to bounce back against Cherokee this week.
18. Red Bank Catholic (1-2)
We predicated the Caseys would bounce back this week and they did. Red Bank Catholic soundly defeated Long Branch, 41-7.
19. St. Peters' Prep (2-1)
Another Marauders make the list and it's been a nice season for quarterback Tyler Bell, who has thrown for 510 yards and nine touchdowns.
20. Woodstown (2-0)
That's two wins in a row to start the season for the Wolverines as they routed Schalick, 26-0.
21. Phillipsburg (2-0)
Senior defensive end Khalil Lewis is off to a hot start this season, already notching three sacks.
22. Washington Township (3-0)
Minutemen running back Colin Beeler has been the team's workhorse, rushing for 359 yards and six touchdowns.
23. Pope John XXIII (1-2)
It was a brutal stretch to start the season against DePaul Catholic and Paramus Catholic, but Pope John XXIII picked up win No. 1 in a 48-14 win over Kellenburg Memorial.
24. Cherokee (2-1)
The Chiefs fall down to the 24th spot after a 21-7 loss to St. Augustine Prep. Cherokee will need to bounce back against Mainland Regional this week.
25. Pasack Valley (3-0)
Through three games, quarterback Adam Shaw has rushed for 247 yards and scored four touchdowns.
