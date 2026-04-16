UConn Men’s Basketball Lands Former Plainfield Star Center Najai Hines

Multiple reports out of Connecticut, including Connecticut Insider, indicate that the UConn Huskies men's basketball program addressed a significant need in the middle, securing a commitment Wednesday night from former Plainfield High School and Seton Hall center Najai Hines.

Hines, who was on campus in Storrs, Conn., on Tuesday, revealed his decision via social media.

Hurley Fills Big Need, Literally and Figuratively

The timing is notable for Dan Hurley’s group, which was hit with key departures along the interior following the graduation of Tarris Reed Jr. and the unexpected portal entry of freshman Eric Reibe. Hines steps into that void as the No. 6-ranked center in the transfer portal, per 247Sports, and brings with him elite shot-blocking production. The New Jersey product swatted away 16.4 percent of opponent attempts last season, the second-highest rate nationally at the Division I level.

A late addition to Seton Hall’s 2025 recruiting class last summer, Hines wasted little time making his presence felt, posting 12 points, nine rebounds and six blocks in his collegiate debut against Saint Peter’s. He went on to average 6.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and better than two blocks per contest in a reserve role, though foul trouble (5.2 fouls per 40 minutes) and turnovers proved to be consistent hurdles throughout the season.

Hines Led Plainfield to a No. 1 State Ranking in 2024-25

Hines, who led the Cardinals to the top spot in the final 2024-25 High School on SI rankings, saw his stock skyrocket while playing for the New York Rens Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) program this summer, where he recently starred in the Peach Jam in Atlanta where the Rens team reached and fell to Brad Beal Elite, 77-55. At the Peach Jam, the big man averaged 13.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks across eight games.

Hines Made a Big Splash in His First Game at Plainfield

In leading Plainfield to a 30-2 record last winter, the massive, yet agile, Hines made a huge splash in his first game for the cardinals with 17 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks in a 59-41 victory over Paterson Eastside. His next game was a monster 26-point, 28-rebound, three-block performance to key a 67-44 win over Union County Conference division rival Linden.

A Season with 26 Double-Doubles Was Underscored with a 30-30 Performance

With a staggering 26 double-doubles last season, Hines’ most impressive performance of the season came in a 74-58 victory over Linden in the second round of the Section 2 Group IV tournament when he accumulated an astounding 32 points and 30 rebounds.

An unstoppable force in the low post, Hines would record a double-double in every other game. In garnering the No. 1 spot in the state’s final poll, Hines guided the Cardinals to both the Union County Tournament and Group 4 state titles - a feat they had realized only once before in 2012 behind 6-8 power forward and future Yale star Justin Sears.

Applauded for His Work Ethic

“Najai is an amazing kid. Has a tremendous work ethic and brings a winning mentality,” said Plainfield head coach Mike Gordon in a story that appeared in High School on SI on August 6, 2025.

Plainfield’s magical 2024-25 season began to come into focus when Hines became eligible to suit up for the Cardinals on January 1. Now, Plainfield had a top-flight inside force to pair with Micah Gordon, one of the nation’s top-rated and most highly-recruited guards in the entire 2027 class.

This marked the fifth time in Plainfield’s long, proud and rich history that the Cardinals have won a state title. En route to recording a 29-3 record, Plainfield survived arguably the toughest division among all public schools in the state, earning the co-title with Roselle Catholic in the Watchung Division of the Union County Conference, before going on to capture the 88th annual Union County Tournament at Kean University and ultimately the Group IV State championship.

Hines Led Plainfield to a Rare Accomplishment, A Public School State Title

In doing so, the 2024-25 Cardinals joined the 2011-12 team as the only teams in program history win a state and county championship in the same season.

For a public school to win a state title in New Jersey it must overcome astronomical odds. Private schools have poached public school talent in the Garden State for decades and more recently magnet and charter schools have done the same. But Plainfield head coach Mike Gordon, Jr. stemmed that tide when he and his son, star sophomore point guard Micah Gordon, turned deaf ears to the many programs interested in securing Micah’s services by electing to carve their paths together at Plainfield.

Plainfield etched its name in the history books with a commanding 65-48 triumph over Montgomery in the Group 4 championship game at Rutgers’ Jersey Mikes Arena, behind Hines who contributed 18 points and 16 rebounds.