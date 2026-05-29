Louisiana’s Top-Ranked Boys Basketball Prospect Leaves Ruston for Arizona Compass Prep

One of the best boys basketball programs in Louisiana is losing one of its top players.

Darren Ford of Ruston High, which finished as Division I nonselect runner-up to Zachary this year, announced, via social media, he will continue his career at Arizona Compass Prep. The national basketball power has become a popular destination for elite prospects seeking national competition and exposure.

Louisiana’s Top Prospect Heads West

The 6-foot-4 guard is ranked as the No. 1 player in Louisiana by ESPN and Rivals and the No. 2 prospect by 247Sports. Ford, who is rated a four-star prospect by all three services, has the highest national player ranking (No. 39) on the 247Sports Composite.

Ford Comes from Basketball Royalty

A combo guard, Ford is the son of former WNBA star Cheryl Ford and grandson of NBA legend Karl Malone, who prepped at tiny Summerfield High, a Class C school located near Ruston.

A Second Transfer in Two Years

A year ago, Ford transferred from Ouachita Parish to Ruston. Ouachita is a Class 5A school in the same district as Ruston and is located east of Monroe - just off Interstate 20. Ruston, which lies approximately 30 miles west of Monroe.

Ouachita defeated Ruston in the 2025 state football finals. Ford did not play football, but some of his basketball teammates at Ruston were high-profile members of the team.

Sophomore Season Showed His Potential

Ruston posted a 23-4 record during the 2025-26 season with a starting five made up of five underclassmen, which included football/basketball star Ahmad Hudson, a five-star tight end, and Dalen Powell, considered by some recruiting services to be the top in-state football prospect in the 2028 class (as a running back).

Ford led the team in scoring with a 20 points per game average, while Hudson was named Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year.

Joining a National Prep Power

The Dragons landed the top seed in the 2026 Chipotle Nationals and defeated Spire Academy (Ohio) in the quarterfinals before losing to Montverde Academy (Florida) in the semifinals.

Arizona Compass Prep, located in Chandler, Arizona, finished with a 26-3 record last season and was ranked No. 5 in the Final High School On SI Boys High School Basketball National Rankings.

The 69-52 win over Spire Academy in the Chipotle Nationals avenged a 72-50 loss in early January. Outside of a one-point double-overtime loss to Montverde, the Dragons' only other setback came against No. 1 prep school ranked CIA-Bella Vista, a local rival based in Phoenix.

Loaded Roster Awaits

Arizona Compass Prep was led in scoring by seniors Kaden and Kalek House and junior DeMarcus Henry, a five-star forward (6-7, 190) ranked as the No. 11 overall player and No. 3 prospect in Arizona behind Adan Diggs (Millenium HS) and Paul Osaruyi (CIA-Bella Vista).

The Dragons' roster also includes the No. 9 player in Arizona in 6-foot-9 Mustafa Mohamed, a 2027 four-star recruit, and the No. 12 player, Jimmy Haywood (6-foot-3 four-star).

From The Swamp to The Valley! AZ Compass would like to welcome 6’4” 2028 top-40 ranked G Darren Ford to the program! 🐉 @darrenford2028 pic.twitter.com/XD21H5fQC1 — AZ Compass Prep🐉 (@AZCompass_Prep) May 12, 2026