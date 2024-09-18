Vote: Who should be High School on SI's New Jersey Football Player of the Week? (9/18/2024)
New Jersey high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams in the preseason showcased what they’ve got heading into Week 3 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s New Jersey Football Player of the Week award from September 12-14, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last wee's winner: Jack Cannon, Holmdel
The Holmdel quarterback made numerous plays with his arm and legs in the Hornets' 42-10 win over Ocean Township. Cannon accounted for 299 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 22nd. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Tylik Hill, Pope John XXIII
Not many running backs had the kind of evening Hill had in a 48-14 win over Kellenburg Memorial, rushing for 263 yards on 15 carries and scored three touchdowns.
Tim Holmes, Woodbury
The sophomore quarterback led the way in a 25-0 win over Salem, completing 11-of-16 passing for 240 yards and two touchdowns.
Jonathan Nguyen, St. Francis Prep
Nguyen only needed seven carries to produce 101 yards and scored three touchdowns in a 34-0 win over Morris Catholic.
Jerron Martress, High Point
The junior running back went wild in the team’s 36-21 victory over Kittatinny Regional, rushing for 169 yards on 25 touches and scoring three touchdowns.
Enzo Ferrero, Westfield
The senior wide receiver had himself a day in the team’s 37-21 win over Elizabeth, hauling in six passes for 180 yards (30.0 yard per catch).
Aiden Velez, South River
South River’s ground attack was led by the senior running back, with Velez rushing for 160 yards on 11 carries and scored three touchdowns.
Jahmir Beal, Woodbridge
The senior running back was stellar in Woodbridge’s 41-26 victory over Plainfield last week, carrying the rock 22 times for 127 yards and scoring four touchdowns.
Tyler Cumming, Mount Olive
Another senior running back that had a big night was Cumming, who rushed for 179 yards on 20 attempts and scored two touchdowns in a 49-14 win over Randolph.
