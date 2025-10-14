Vote! Who should be New Jersey’s High School Football Player of the Week? – Oct. 14, 2025
Each week during the fall sports season, High School On SI New Jersey will gather and compile the top high school performances across the state.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
In last week’s poll, Somerville High School freshman quarterback Dylan Boehm came out on top by garnering 79.7% of the votes.
OK, it’s time to get started with this week’s candidates, each of whom is listed in alphabetical order below.
Shane Armstrong, Palisades Park-Leonia, Jr., QB/DB
Armstrong accumulated 188 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries, 51 yards on 4-of-9 passing, and seven tackles, including one tackle for loss, in a 25-20 win over Lodi on Friday in Palisades Park. It’s the second win in a row for the Tigers, who overcame a 20-0 deficit to win last week. In the last two games, Armstrong has 32 rushes for 248 yards and four scores.
Takiesse Barnes, Pleasantville, Jr., RB
The Greyhounds had their largest offensive output of the season, rolling to a 42-0 victory over Oakcrest. A 5-foot-10, 160-pound junior, Barnes rushed for a career-high 197 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries - all in the first half. He opened the scoring with a 34-yard TD run on Pleasantville’s first play from scrimmage and added a 71-yard burst to help give the visitors an early advantage. Barnes’ effort was part of a 421-yard rushing performance by the Greyhounds.
Ty Costabile, Holy Spirit, Sr., QB
The veteran quarterback has enjoyed a solid senior season and put together another memorable performance to help the Spartans defeat Delsea, 45-7. Costabile was an efficient 8-of-10 passing for 253 yards and four touchdowns. His first TD pass covered 75 yards to Dylan Granzow, while the others went to Emanuel Gerena on plays of 38, 38 and 18 yards. Costabile is fourth in the WJFL in passing yards (1,372) and tied for second in TD passes (18). He has thrown for 4,498 yards and 55 touchdowns in his three-year career.
Manny De La Hoz, Weehawken, Sr., RB
De Laz Hoz was the difference maker for Weehawken in its 26-21 victor at home on Friday night over Wallington. The senior running back dominated the opposing defense to the tune of 145 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. With the Indians trailing heading into the fourth quarter, De La Hoz scored the game-winning touchdown on a 14-yard run to put the home side up late. Friday night was already the third time this season that De La Hoz has rushed for at least 100 yards.
Tyler Fuscaldo, Dayton, Jr., RB/DE
Fuscaldo ran for 104 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns while also applying the first hit on a failed two-point conversion by Spotswood with 1:19 to play in Dayton’s 20-19 victory on Friday. He closed the game with 16 tackles (8 solo) to help the Bulldogs win their fourth straight game. He also finished with two tackles for a loss, including a sack, and an interception.
Ryan Greig, Ewing, Sr., QB
The Blue Devils have won five in a row and are on top of the Valley Division standings. Greig’s play has been a big part of the success and the senior delivered in a 40-7 victory over Allentown. Greig completed 12-of-15 passes for a career-high 308 yards and four touchdowns. The scoring plays covered 41, 11, 95 and 60 yards. He also scored the game’s first points on a 2-yard keeper in the opening quarter. Greig has thrown for 1,279 yards and 12 TD passes on the season, while adding five rushing scores.
John Jeleniewski, Raritan, RB/LB, Sr.
The 6-foot, 220-pounder, was a force on both sides of the ball in the Rockets’ 43-19 victory over Asbury Park (3-3) last Friday. Jeleniewski carried 15 times for 127 yards and a pair of touchdowns. On the defensive side, he made seven tackles — two of them for loss. He also forced and recovered a fumble. The victory improved the Rockets to 3-3 and 3-0 in Class D North. It also set up a winner take all meeting with Neptune on Oct. 24 for the division title.
Jaylin Jones, Morris Knolls, Sr., RB/DB
Jones’ performance on Saturday can best be described in two words - efficient and dominant. The senior touched the ball five times, and scored four touchdowns in Morris Knolls’ 43-14 win at home over Clifton. He torched the Mustangs’ defense with four carries for 125 yards and three touchdowns. He started the scoring with a 41-yard score in the first quarter, and added scores of 15-yards and 55-yards in the second. On the first play of the third quarter he broke off a 92-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Gabe Kemp, Red Bank Catholic, Fr., RB
Kemp, a freshman running back, rushed for 200 yards and two TDs on 35 carries, in the No. 1 Caseys' 34-10 win over No. 6 Rumson-Fair Haven. Kemp has 482 yards and four TDs on 73 carries the last two weeks and has 1,156 yards and nine TDs on 168 carries for the season. Red Bank Catholic's win enabled it to clinch at least a tie for the Shore Conference Class A North championship.
Luke McGuire, Madison, Sr., QB
McGuire posted one of the best performances of his career on Saturday, and he orchestrated a dramatic game-winning drive in Madison’s 48-42 victory at home over Sparta. Statistically, McGuire was terrific and threw for a career-high 263 yards and two touchdowns while completing 22-of-31 passes. He was a threat with his legs too, rushing for 18 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. The Dodgers trailed 42-41 with 53 seconds left, and McGuire managed to lead the team 60-plus yards and into the end zone to retake the lead. His final pass, a 15-yard touchdown to Maxwell Curry, put the Dodgers back on top.
Michael Napolitano, Hasbrouck Heights, Sr., RB/DB
Napolitano put together one of his most explosive games for Hasbrouck Heights in its 47-21 win over Secaucus on Friday at home. The senior running back dialed up six rushes for 150 yards and two touchdowns to go with a 99-yard kick return for a score. The big night brings his season touchdown total to 14, including 11 rushing scores and 868 yards on the ground.
Andrew Schwarz, Hillsborough, Sr., RB/DB
Schwarz compiled 158 yards on 36 carries and scored four touchdowns for the second straight week to propel the 3-4 Raiders past 5-2 Bridgewater-Raritan, 30-18 on Friday. He has generated 731 yards and 12 touchdowns on 135 attempts this season and 1,170 yards and 14 TDs in his career.
Anthony Tirico, Seneca, Jr. QB/DB
A terrific dual-threat quarterback, Tirico turned in a strong performance in the Golden Eagles’ 31-15 victory over Hammonton. He was 20-of-28 passing for a career-high 308 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 108 yards and a score on nine carries. On defense, he also collected three tackles. Tirico has thrown for 998 yards and 10 touchdowns this season to go along with 700 yards and seven TDs on the ground.
Gavin Ulanday, Pascack Hills, Sr., RB/LB
Ulanday had his biggest rushing output of the season in Pascack Hills’ 42-7 road win over Dover on Friday with 17 carries for 232 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, he added four tackles and a tackle for loss. Over the last two games for the Broncos, Ulanday has generated 317 yards on 34 carries.
Geoffrey Young, Belvidere, Sr., RB
The senior had a huge all-around game in the County Seaters’ 16-0 win over South Hunterdon. He finished with 87 yards rushing on 17 carries and two touchdowns. Young added 12 tackles, two sacks — including one for a safety — and forced a fumble on defense.
