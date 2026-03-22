NFL Veteran Returns Home To Coach Alabama High School Football Team

An NFL veteran with a Super Bowl ring on his resume will return to his alma mater to serve as the new head football coach in Alabama high school football.

Steve McLendon, a graduate of Carroll High School in Ozark, Alabama, has been named the new head coach at the school. McLendon won a Super Bowl ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and played 13 seasons in the NFL.

Before taking over at Carroll, McLendon had served as an assistant coach at Buford High School in Georgia. With Buford, McLendon worked with the defensive line and on leadership development within the program.

Former #Jets, #Bucs and #Steelers DT Steve McLendon has been named the head coach at Carroll High School in Ozark, Alabama — his alma mater. He played in the NFL from 2010-2021. 👏 https://t.co/HwPqykAufO — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) March 21, 2026

New Alabama Head Football Coach Calls Return Home 'Surreal'

“Ozark is where I was born and raised,” McLendon said in an interview with WTVY.com . “To come back home is surreal. I never imagined I’d have the opportunity to coach at the very high school where I played.

“I am ecstatic about the opportunity to instill a different mindset and mentality - not just for the football program, but for the school and the community, as well.”

At Carroll while playing for Rob Bennett, McLendon was a four-year letterwinners, earning first team all-region as a junior and senior. He finished his high school career with 324 tackles, 64 being for loss and 12 sacks, earning MVP honors in football, basketball and track as a senior.

Steve McLendon Played 13 Seasons In NFL After Going Undrafted

McLendon landed with the Pittsburgh Steelers after playing college football at Troy University as an undrafted free agent in 2009. He saw the field for the first time a year later, playing in several games for the Steelers, who reached Super Bowl XLV.

In 2011, McLendon played in 14 games, recording 13 tackles and a sack. He played in all 16 the following season, recording two sacks before agreeing to a new multi-year deal with the Steelers.

McLendon also had a five-year run with the New York Jets before finishing his career in Tampa Bay, highlighted by the Super Bowl victory. He played in 165 games, making 90 starts while recording 276 total tackles and 13 sacks, including 44 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception.

In the playoffs, McLendon played in nine games with two starts, recording 14 tackles, one sack and a forced fumble.

Carroll Struggled In 2025, But Returns Several Young Players For 2026

The Eagles struggled to a 1-9 record a year ago, including a 1-5 mark in regional play. Starting quarterback Holden Pawlik graduated, but Bentley Wood appeared in six games as a freshman, completing five passes.

Leading running backs Kayden Cole and Jeremy Brown were freshmen last season. Cole rushed 141 times for 741 yards with five touchdowns, recording a pair of 100-yard games. Brown had 201 yards on 41 attempts.

Devon Pruitt was the top receiver as a junior, catching 38 passes for 393 yards and scoring four touchdowns. Jeremiah Hairston had 33 receptions for 362 yards and three TDs while Brown caught 14 passes and Alex McLendon had seven for almost 200 yards.